Community News 02.12.20

Walking While Black

Join the Fort Washington Collegiate Church for a free screening of Walking While Black: L.O.V.E. is the Answer on Thurs., Feb. 27th at 6:30 p.m. The documentary filmmakers examine racial profiling and the daily struggle it creates for minority communities. Director A.J. Ali sought to bridge the police-community divide after personal experiences with racial profiling and harassment. The screening will be followed by a panel discussion that will focus on how to create community change. The Fort Washington Collegiate Church is located at 729 West 181st Street.

For more information, please visit fortwashingtonchurch.org.

Music Celebration

On Thurs., Feb. 27th at 7:00 p.m. join Dominican composer, percussionist and educator Dante Cucurullo in celebrating the 40th anniversary of the Association of Dominican Classical Artists (ADCA) and the 10th anniversary of the ADCA Symphony Orchestra. Cucurullo will present a concert in tribute to Dominican music, and will offer the premiere of a commissioned work to celebrate Dominican Independence. This performance will take place at Aaron Davis Hall located at 160 Convent Avenue.

For more information, please visit bit.ly/2vcLka3.

Harlem Architecture

Morris-Jumel Mansion will present a Black History Month lecture on Thurs., Feb. 27th at 7:00 p.m. by architect and historian John Reddick. Reddick will explore the colonial aesthetic in Harlem’s early “modern” architecture and discuss how it served as a backdrop to the Jazz Age. Focusing on select early twentieth-century designs, such as the Roger Morris Apartments and the Colonial Park & Pool, Reddick will discuss the work of African American architect Vertner Tandy, focusing on the residence for Madame Walker on 136th Street, known during the Renaissance as the “Dark Tower.” Reddick has served as a curator and discussion leader for the Harlem Focus series at the Smithsonian Institution’s Cooper-Hewitt Design Center and has worked on several Harlem public space and art projects including the Ralph Ellison Memorial, Harriet Tubman Square, and Frederick Douglass Circle. Morris-Jumel Mansion is located at 65 Jumel Terrace.

For more information, please visit morrisjumel.org.

African Popup Festival 2020



Visit the African Pop-Up Festival NYC presented by Taste of Africa USA on Sat., Feb. 22nd.

Join New Yorkers, foodies, culture enthusiasts, world travelers as they come out and support local businesses from all over the African diaspora in a festive environment. The festival will feature local vendors across food, fashion, beauty, wellness, design, arts, crafts and more. It will be held from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at MIST Harlem located at 46 West 116th Street.

For more information, please visit bit.ly/2S69Qmc.