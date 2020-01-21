- English
Community News 01.22.20
Skate Soirée
The Cathedral of St. John the Divine will host free ice skating and activities for families on Sat., Jan. 25th from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine, located at 1047 Amsterdam Avenue. A rink will be laid on the upper playground and free skate rentals will be available. On the Pulpit Green, children are invited to sip hot cocoa and to help create art to be featured in the upcoming exhibition “Children’s Creations of Color: A Celebration of Black History Month.” Before the open skate at 2:30 pm, skaters from Figure Skating in Harlem will perform. Reservations are required. Please visit bit.ly/3apVrZt before arrival.
For more information, please visit bit.ly/375fMB8.
Conservation 101
What happens when we “throw something away?” Join the New York City Department of Parks & Recreation on Sat., Feb. 1st at 11:00 a.m. for a discussion about the history of New York City’s trash system. Following the talk, participants will have the opportunity to hike Inwood Hill Park and learn how trash impacts our parks and the steps you can take to reduce your waste. Participants will meet at the Payson Park House in Inwood Hill Park located at Dyckman Street and Payson Avenue.
For more information, please visit on.nyc.gov/2RrRWc7.
Songs of the Season
On Fri., Jan. 24th at 10:30 a.m. join children’s musician Ian Hayes for a seasonal sing-a-long. Best for young children through the age of 5 years old, this interactive music show will celebrate the winter season with song and dance. Hayes will perform children’s favorites as well as classics that parents and caregivers can enjoy.This event will take place at the Fort Washington Public Library located at 535 West 179th Street.
For more information, please call 212.927.3533.
Marketing Meet-up
The Dream Center, together with NYC Business Solutions, will present a “Developing a Marketing Strategy” workshop on Wed., Jan. 29th at 5:30 p.m. Entrepreneurs will be guided on the fundamentals of marketing strategies to help build their businesses. During this course, participants will: define the “why” behind why they are in business; develop customer profiles; write and deliver an elevator pitch; and understand the value and role of digital marketing in a business strategy. The Dream Center is located at 205 West 119th Street.
For more information, please visit dreamcenterharlem.org/programs.
Noticias comunitarias 01.22.20
Tarde de skate
La Catedral de San Juan el Divino organizará patinaje sobre hielo gratuito y actividades para familias el sábado 25 de enero a partir de las 3:00 p.m. hasta las 6:00 p.m. en la Catedral de San Juan el Divino, ubicada en el año. 1047 de la avenida Ámsterdam. Se colocará una pista en el patio superior y se ofrecerá alquiler gratuito de patines. En el Púlpito Verde, se invita a los niños a tomar un sorbo de chocolate caliente y ayudar a crear arte que se presentará en la próxima exposición “Children’s Creations of Color: A Celebration of Black History Month”. Antes de la apertura de la pista a las 2:30 pm, patinadores de Figure Skating en Harlem harán una presentación. Se requiere reservación. Visite bit.ly/3apVrZt antes de la llegada.
Para obtener más información, visite bit.ly/375fMB8.
Conservación 101
¿Qué sucede cuando “tiramos algo?”. Únase al Departamento de Parques y Recreación de la ciudad de Nueva York el sábado 1 de febrero a las 11:00 a.m. para una discusión sobre la historia del sistema de basura de la ciudad de Nueva York. Después de la charla, los participantes tendrán la oportunidad de caminar por Inwood Hill Park y aprender cómo la basura impacta nuestros parques y los pasos que puede seguir para reducir sus desechos. Los participantes se reunirán en Payson Park House en Inwood Hill Park, ubicado en la calle Dyckman y la avenida Payson.
Para obtener más información, visite on.nyc.gov/2RrRWc7.
Canciones de la temporada
El viernes 24 de enero a las 10:30 a.m., únete al músico infantil Ian Hayes para un canto de temporada. Ideal para niños pequeños hasta la edad de 5 años, este espectáculo de música interactivo celebrará la temporada de invierno con canciones y bailes. Hayes presentará los favoritos de los niños y los clásicos que los padres y los cuidadores pueden disfrutar. Este evento tendrá lugar en la Biblioteca Pública Fort Washington, ubicada en el No. 535 de la calle 179 oeste.
Para obtener más información, llame al 212.927.3533.
Encuentro de marketing
The Dream Center, junto con NYC Business Solutions, presentará un taller sobre “Desarrollo de una estrategia de marketing” el miércoles 29 de enero a las 5:30 p.m. Los emprendedores serán guiados sobre los fundamentos de las estrategias de marketing para ayudar a construir sus negocios. Durante este curso, los participantes: definirán el “por qué” detrás de por qué están en el negocio; desarrollar perfiles de clientes; escribir y entregar un discurso de ascensor; y comprender el valor y el papel del marketing digital en una estrategia comercial. El Dream Center está ubicado en el No. 205 de la calle 119 oeste.
Para obtener más información, visite dreamcenterharlem.org/programs.