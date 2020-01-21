Community News 01.22.20

Skate Soirée

The Cathedral of St. John the Divine will host free ice skating and activities for families on Sat., Jan. 25th from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine, located at 1047 Amsterdam Avenue. A rink will be laid on the upper playground and free skate rentals will be available. On the Pulpit Green, children are invited to sip hot cocoa and to help create art to be featured in the upcoming exhibition “Children’s Creations of Color: A Celebration of Black History Month.” Before the open skate at 2:30 pm, skaters from Figure Skating in Harlem will perform. Reservations are required. Please visit bit.ly/3apVrZt before arrival.



For more information, please visit bit.ly/375fMB8.

Conservation 101

What happens when we “throw something away?” Join the New York City Department of Parks & Recreation on Sat., Feb. 1st at 11:00 a.m. for a discussion about the history of New York City’s trash system. Following the talk, participants will have the opportunity to hike Inwood Hill Park and learn how trash impacts our parks and the steps you can take to reduce your waste. Participants will meet at the Payson Park House in Inwood Hill Park located at Dyckman Street and Payson Avenue.

For more information, please visit on.nyc.gov/2RrRWc7.

Songs of the Season

On Fri., Jan. 24th at 10:30 a.m. join children’s musician Ian Hayes for a seasonal sing-a-long. Best for young children through the age of 5 years old, this interactive music show will celebrate the winter season with song and dance. Hayes will perform children’s favorites as well as classics that parents and caregivers can enjoy.This event will take place at the Fort Washington Public Library located at 535 West 179th Street.



For more information, please call 212.927.3533.

Marketing Meet-up

The Dream Center, together with NYC Business Solutions, will present a “Developing a Marketing Strategy” workshop on Wed., Jan. 29th at 5:30 p.m. Entrepreneurs will be guided on the fundamentals of marketing strategies to help build their businesses. During this course, participants will: define the “why” behind why they are in business; develop customer profiles; write and deliver an elevator pitch; and understand the value and role of digital marketing in a business strategy. The Dream Center is located at 205 West 119th Street.



For more information, please visit dreamcenterharlem.org/programs.