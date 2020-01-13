- English
Community News 01.15.20
A Sorel Soirée
Head to Castle Village on Thurs., Jan. 30th at 7:30 p.m. for a screening of It’s Nice Work If You Can Get It, a short film about artist Edward Sorel’s life and career, followed by a live conversation with Sorel.
The American illustrator, caricaturist, cartoonist, graphic designer and author is known for topical work that is focused on storytelling and social commentary. Formerly a regular contributor to The Nation, New York Magazine and The Atlantic, his work is today seen more frequently in Vanity Fair. The film will be screened at Castle Village Annex Community Room located at 110 Cabrini Boulevard.
For more information, please visit bit.ly/35H9WED.
Harlem MLK Celebration
On Mon., Jan. 20th the Boys & Girls Club of Harlem will present a community celebration centered on the theme of “The Power of Service” in honor of Martin Luther King Day. Join students, families, educators, and artists as all seek to honor King’s legacy by strengthening awareness of service and mobilizing action steps to improve the community. This celebration will take place at The Boys and Girls Club of Harlem located at 521 West 145th Street.
For more information, please visit bgcharlem.org.
Annual Black Comic Book Festival
The Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture invites comic book fans of all ages to participate in its 8th Annual Black Comic Book Festival. Held over two days on Fri., Jan. 17th from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and on Sat., Jan. 18th from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., the festival brings creators, illustrators, writers, and independent publishers together with thousands of collectors and fans. This free community event includes interactive panel discussions, a vendor marketplace featuring exclusive titles by Black creators, a cosplay show, and more. Participants are encouraged to wear their favorite cosplay costumes and to register on-site for the annual cosplay show. All are also invited to contribute to the Schomburg Center’s growing collection of Black independent comic books by bringing single copies of old or new titles from their home collection. All donations will become a part of the Schomburg’s growing archive documenting Black comix and the Black speculative arts movement. The center is located at 515 Malcolm X Boulevard.
For more information, please visit bit.ly/30dGkxh.
Line Dance
On Fri., Jan. 31st, join fellow community members for an evening of line dancing. Participants will learn various dances such as the Wobble, Cupid Shuffle, and Electric Slide. Work at your own pace and have fun. This dance is low impact and no prior experience is needed. The session will take place at Jackie Robinson Park Recreational Center located at 85 Bradhurst Avenue.
For more information, please visit on.nyc.gov/2R51vgX.
Noticias comunitarias 01.15.20
Una velada Sorel
Diríjase a Castle Village el jueves 30 de enero a las 7:30 p.m. para una proyección de It’s Nice Work If You Can Get It, un cortometraje sobre la vida y carrera del artista Edward Sorel, seguido de una conversación en vivo con Sorel. El ilustrador, caricaturista, dibujante de cómics, diseñador gráfico y autor estadounidense es conocido por su trabajo temático centrado en la narración de historias y los comentarios sociales. Anteriormente colaborador habitual de The Nation, New York Magazine y The Atlantic, su trabajo se ve hoy con más frecuencia en Vanity Fair. La película se proyectará en la sala comunitaria del Anexo Castle Village ubicado en el No. 110 del bulevar Cabrini.
Para obtener más información, por favor visite bit.ly/35H9WED.
Celebración de Harlem de MLK
El lunes 20 de enero, el Club Boys & Girls de Harlem presentará una celebración comunitaria centrada en el tema “El poder del servicio” en honor al Día de Martin Luther King. Únase a estudiantes, familias, educadores y artistas, mientras buscan honrar el legado de King fortaleciendo la conciencia del servicio y movilizando medidas de acción para mejorar la comunidad. Esta celebración tendrá lugar en el Club Boys & Girls de Harlem, ubicado en el No. 521 de la calle 145 oeste.
Para obtener más información, por favor visite bgcharlem.org.
Festival anual del cómic negro
El Centro Schomburg para la Investigación de la Cultura Negra invita a los fanáticos de los cómics de todas las edades a participar en su 8º Festival Anual de Cómics Negros. Se celebra durante dos días: el viernes 17 de enero de 10:00 a.m. a 8:00 p.m. y el sábado 18 de enero de 10:00 a.m. a 8:00 p.m., el festival reúne a creadores, ilustradores, escritores y editores independientes junto con miles de coleccionistas y fanáticos. Este evento comunitario gratuito incluye mesas redondas interactivas, un mercado de proveedores con títulos exclusivos de creadores negros, un espectáculo de cosplay y más. Se alienta a los participantes a usar sus disfraces de cosplay favoritos y registrarse en el sitio para el espectáculo anual de cosplay. Todos también están invitados a contribuir a la creciente colección de cómics independientes negros del Centro Schomburg trayendo copias individuales de títulos antiguos o nuevos de su colección casera. Todas las donaciones se convertirán en parte del creciente archivo de Schomburg que documenta el cómic negro y el movimiento de artes especulativas negras. El centro está ubicado en el No. 515 del bulevar Malcolm X.
Para obtener más información, por favor visite bit.ly/30dGkxh.
Baile en línea
El viernes 31 de enero, únase a otros miembros de la comunidad para una noche de baile en línea. Los participantes aprenderán varios bailes como el Wobble, Cupid Shuffle y Electric Slide. Trabaje a su propio ritmo y diviértase. Este baile es de bajo impacto y no se necesita experiencia previa. La sesión tendrá lugar en el Centro Recreativo del Jackie Robinson Park, ubicado en el No. 85 de la avenida Bradhurst.
Para obtener más información, por favor visite on.nyc.gov/2R51vgX.