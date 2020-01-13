Community News 01.15.20

A Sorel Soirée

Head to Castle Village on Thurs., Jan. 30th at 7:30 p.m. for a screening of It’s Nice Work If You Can Get It, a short film about artist Edward Sorel’s life and career, followed by a live conversation with Sorel.

The American illustrator, caricaturist, cartoonist, graphic designer and author is known for topical work that is focused on storytelling and social commentary. Formerly a regular contributor to The Nation, New York Magazine and The Atlantic, his work is today seen more frequently in Vanity Fair. The film will be screened at Castle Village Annex Community Room located at 110 Cabrini Boulevard.



For more information, please visit bit.ly/35H9WED.

Harlem MLK Celebration

On Mon., Jan. 20th the Boys & Girls Club of Harlem will present a community celebration centered on the theme of “The Power of Service” in honor of Martin Luther King Day. Join students, families, educators, and artists as all seek to honor King’s legacy by strengthening awareness of service and mobilizing action steps to improve the community. This celebration will take place at The Boys and Girls Club of Harlem located at 521 West 145th Street.

For more information, please visit bgcharlem.org.

Annual Black Comic Book Festival

The Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture invites comic book fans of all ages to participate in its 8th Annual Black Comic Book Festival. Held over two days on Fri., Jan. 17th from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and on Sat., Jan. 18th from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., the festival brings creators, illustrators, writers, and independent publishers together with thousands of collectors and fans. This free community event includes interactive panel discussions, a vendor marketplace featuring exclusive titles by Black creators, a cosplay show, and more. Participants are encouraged to wear their favorite cosplay costumes and to register on-site for the annual cosplay show. All are also invited to contribute to the Schomburg Center’s growing collection of Black independent comic books by bringing single copies of old or new titles from their home collection. All donations will become a part of the Schomburg’s growing archive documenting Black comix and the Black speculative arts movement. The center is located at 515 Malcolm X Boulevard.

For more information, please visit bit.ly/30dGkxh.

Line Dance

On Fri., Jan. 31st, join fellow community members for an evening of line dancing. Participants will learn various dances such as the Wobble, Cupid Shuffle, and Electric Slide. Work at your own pace and have fun. This dance is low impact and no prior experience is needed. The session will take place at Jackie Robinson Park Recreational Center located at 85 Bradhurst Avenue.



For more information, please visit on.nyc.gov/2R51vgX.