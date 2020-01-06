Community News – 01.08.20

What is Democracy?

Head to Inwood Buunni Coffee on Fri., Jan. 24th at 7:00 p.m. for the screening of the documentary film What is Democracy? The documentary by filmmaker Astra Taylor examines the philosophy behind democracy as a concept, and explores its development from ancient Athens to modern Greece as well as the American Civil Rights movement. Taylor is also the author of Democracy May Not Exist, But We’ll Miss It When It’s Gone. The documentary will be followed by a Q&A with Taylor. $10 is the suggested donation.

Inwood Buunni Coffee is located at 4961 Broadway at 207th Street.

For more information, please visit bit.ly/2suxgb7.

The Strategic King

On Sun., Jan. 12th at 3:00 p.m., The Apollo Theater and WNYC are partnering for the seventh year to present WNYC’s 14th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day celebration, The Strategic King: MLK’s Visionary Leadership as part of the Apollo’s Uptown Hall series. WNYC’s Peabody Award-winning host Brian Lehrer and Jami Floyd, local host of All Things Considered, will moderate this convening of artists and activists, journalists, and change makers who will discuss Dr. King’s skillful use of media and political tactics to influence politicians and help pass key legislation in the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960’s. The Apollo Theater is located at 253 West 125th Street.

For more information, please visit bit.ly/2ZN7jzr.

Dreams and the Possibility Of ….

The exhibit “Fredrick J. Brown: Dreams and the Possibility of…” is on view at the Sugar Hill Children’s Museum of Art and Storytelling.

The exhibit celebrates the artwork of pioneering expressionist artist Frederick James Brown (1945-2012).

Featuring a selection of work spanning Brown’s nearly 50-year career and diverse stylistic approaches to canvas, “Dreams and the Possibility of…” examines the artist’s conception of dreams through three lenses: the imagined landscape, aspiration and possibility, and “the American Dream.” “Dreams and the Possibility of…” is on view through Sun., Sept. 27th. The Sugar Hill Children’s Museum of Art and Storytelling is located at 898 St Nicholas Avenue.



For more information, please visit bit.ly/39Bj7t4.

Fair Trade Trio

On Sun., Feb. 23rd at 5:00 p.m. come to Cornerstone Center/Our Saviour’s Atonement Church for a performance by The Fair Trade Trio. The program begins with Jessica Meyer’s I Only Speak of the Sun, which was inspired by Rumi’s Ode by the same title, followed by Schnittke’s String Trio, and Faure’s Piano Quartet No. 1. The Fair Trade Trio specializes in creating accessible performances for all audiences and advances a mission to champion the works of living female composers alongside the standard chamber music canon.

Cornerstone Center/Our Saviour’s Atonement Church is located at 178 Bennett Avenue.



For more information, please visit mosaconcerts.org.