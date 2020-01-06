- English
- Español
Community News – 01.08.20
What is Democracy?
Head to Inwood Buunni Coffee on Fri., Jan. 24th at 7:00 p.m. for the screening of the documentary film What is Democracy? The documentary by filmmaker Astra Taylor examines the philosophy behind democracy as a concept, and explores its development from ancient Athens to modern Greece as well as the American Civil Rights movement. Taylor is also the author of Democracy May Not Exist, But We’ll Miss It When It’s Gone. The documentary will be followed by a Q&A with Taylor. $10 is the suggested donation.
Inwood Buunni Coffee is located at 4961 Broadway at 207th Street.
For more information, please visit bit.ly/2suxgb7.
The Strategic King
On Sun., Jan. 12th at 3:00 p.m., The Apollo Theater and WNYC are partnering for the seventh year to present WNYC’s 14th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day celebration, The Strategic King: MLK’s Visionary Leadership as part of the Apollo’s Uptown Hall series. WNYC’s Peabody Award-winning host Brian Lehrer and Jami Floyd, local host of All Things Considered, will moderate this convening of artists and activists, journalists, and change makers who will discuss Dr. King’s skillful use of media and political tactics to influence politicians and help pass key legislation in the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960’s. The Apollo Theater is located at 253 West 125th Street.
For more information, please visit bit.ly/2ZN7jzr.
Dreams and the Possibility Of ….
The exhibit “Fredrick J. Brown: Dreams and the Possibility of…” is on view at the Sugar Hill Children’s Museum of Art and Storytelling.
The exhibit celebrates the artwork of pioneering expressionist artist Frederick James Brown (1945-2012).
Featuring a selection of work spanning Brown’s nearly 50-year career and diverse stylistic approaches to canvas, “Dreams and the Possibility of…” examines the artist’s conception of dreams through three lenses: the imagined landscape, aspiration and possibility, and “the American Dream.” “Dreams and the Possibility of…” is on view through Sun., Sept. 27th. The Sugar Hill Children’s Museum of Art and Storytelling is located at 898 St Nicholas Avenue.
For more information, please visit bit.ly/39Bj7t4.
Fair Trade Trio
On Sun., Feb. 23rd at 5:00 p.m. come to Cornerstone Center/Our Saviour’s Atonement Church for a performance by The Fair Trade Trio. The program begins with Jessica Meyer’s I Only Speak of the Sun, which was inspired by Rumi’s Ode by the same title, followed by Schnittke’s String Trio, and Faure’s Piano Quartet No. 1. The Fair Trade Trio specializes in creating accessible performances for all audiences and advances a mission to champion the works of living female composers alongside the standard chamber music canon.
Cornerstone Center/Our Saviour’s Atonement Church is located at 178 Bennett Avenue.
For more information, please visit mosaconcerts.org.
Noticias comunitarias – 01.08.20
What is Democracy?
Diríjase a Inwood Buunni Coffee el viernes 24 de enero a las 7:00 p.m. para la proyección del documental What is Democracy? El documental de la cineasta Astra Taylor examina la filosofía detrás de la democracia como concepto, y explora su desarrollo desde la antigua Atenas hasta la Grecia moderna, así como el movimiento de derechos civiles estadounidense. Taylor es también la autora de Democracy May Not Exist, But We’ll Miss It When It’s Gone. El documental será seguido por una sesión de preguntas y respuestas con Taylor.
Donación sugerida de $10 dólares. Inwood Buunni Coffee está ubicado en el No. 4961 de Broadway y la calle 207.
Para obtener más información, por favor visite bit.ly/2suxgb7.
El rey estratégico
El domingo 12 de enero a las 3:00 p.m., el Teatro Apollo y WNYC se asociarán por séptimo año para presentar la 14ª celebración anual de WNYC del Día del Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.: The Strategic King: MLK’s Visionary Leadership como parte de la serie Uptown Hall del Apollo. Brian Lehrer, ganador del Premio Peabody de WNYC, y Jami Floyd, anfitrión local de All Things Considered, moderará esta convocatoria de artistas y activistas, periodistas y creadores de cambios que discutirán el hábil uso del Dr. King de los medios y las tácticas políticas para influir en los políticos y ayudar a aprobar legislación clave en el Movimiento de Derechos Civiles de la década de 1960.
El Teatro Apollo está ubicado en el No. 253 de la calle 125 oeste.
Para obtener más información, por favor visite bit.ly/2ZN7jzr.
Sueños y la posibilidad de…
La exposición “Fredrick J. Brown: Sueños y la posibilidad de…” se puede ver en el Museo Infantil de Arte y Narración de Cuentos Sugar Hill.
La exposición celebra la obra de arte del artista expresionista pionero Frederick James Brown (1945-2012). Con una selección de obras que abarca la carrera de casi 50 años de Brown y diversos enfoques estilísticos del lienzo, “Sueños y la posibilidad de…” examina la concepción del artista de los sueños a través de tres lentes: el paisaje imaginado, la aspiración y la posibilidad, y “el sueño americano”.
“Sueños y la posibilidad de…” está en exhibición hasta el domingo 27 de septiembre.
El Museo Infantil de Arte y Narración de Cuentos Sugar Hill está ubicado en el No. 898 de la avenida St. Nicholas.
Para obtener más información, por favor visite bit.ly/39Bj7t4.
Trío de Comercio Justo
El domingo 23 de febrero a las 5:00 p.m. venga al Centro Cornerstone/Iglesia de la Expiación de Nuestro Salvador para una actuación de The Fair Trade Trio. El programa comienza con I Only Speak of the Sun, de Jessica Meyer, inspirado en la Oda de Rumi con el mismo título, seguido de String Trio, de Schnittke, y Cuartero de piano No. 1. de Faure. El Fair Trade Trio se especializa en crear presentaciones accesibles para todos los públicos y avanza en la misión de defender las obras de las compositoras vivas junto con el canon de música de cámara estándar. El Centro Cornerstone/Iglesia de la Expiación de Nuestro Salvador se encuentra en el No. 178 de la avenida Bennett.
Para obtener más información, por favor visite www.mosaconcerts.org.