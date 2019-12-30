Community News – 01.01.20

Reentry Resource Fair

On Fri., Jan. 10th at 10:30 a.m. the 1st Annual Harlem Reentry Resource Fair will take place at the Interchurch Center. The fair will address the needs of residents who have been impacted by the criminal justice system and may be in need of reentry services. The day will include workshops, health screenings, networking opportunities and more. Formerly incarcerated individuals and friends are all welcome.

The fair is presented by Manhattan Community Board 10, We ROC, and the College and Community Fellowship. The Interchurch Center is located at 475 Riverside Drive.

For more information, please visit bit.ly/2rti79i.

Weaving Workshop

Join the Urban Park Rangers for crafting and experimentation with the invasive reed known as phragmites on Sat., Jan. 18th at 1:00 p.m. Learn about invasive plants, work as a group to build a large phragmites sculpture, and take home your woven creation. Phragmites, also known as the common reed, is a tall perennial grass. It is found in wetlands, riparian areas, shorelines, and other wet areas such as roadside ditches. This arts and crafts workshop will take place at the Payson Playground at Henshaw Street and Dyckman in Inwood Hill Park.

For more information, please visit on.nyc.gov/35ZhRhx.

Femmetography: The Gaze Shifted

The Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture presents its 4th Annual Teen Curators program exhibition. “Femmetography: The Gaze Shifted” will feature portraiture, experimental photography, and archival materials. Student curators drew from the first book documenting black women photographers: Jeanne Moutoussamy-Ashe’s 1985 opus, Viewfinders: Black Women Photographers. Moutoussamy-Ashe unravels the histories of pioneering photographers and creates a space for their narratives to be discovered. The exhibition ponders the meaning of the black feminine gaze today. “Femmetography: The Gaze Shifted” is on view through Fri., May 22nd.

The Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture is located at 515 Malcolm X Boulevard.

For more information, please visit on.nypl.org/2Zsz0xG.

Saturday Science Club

Triple F Empowerment Inc. presents the Saturday Science Club. The group is intended to inspire, empower and encourage young people to pursue education and careers in the STEAM fields. Meetings take place every 1st, 2nd and 3rd Saturday. Children ages 5-12 are welcomed to engage in STEAM activities. All activities are free of charge and will run through Sat., Jun. 13th. The Saturday Science Club is held at the Wadleigh Secondary School for the Performing and Visual Arts located at 215 West 114th Street between 7th and 8th Avenue.

For more information, please email mssteph@tfempowerment.org.