Community News – 01.01.20
Reentry Resource Fair
On Fri., Jan. 10th at 10:30 a.m. the 1st Annual Harlem Reentry Resource Fair will take place at the Interchurch Center. The fair will address the needs of residents who have been impacted by the criminal justice system and may be in need of reentry services. The day will include workshops, health screenings, networking opportunities and more. Formerly incarcerated individuals and friends are all welcome.
The fair is presented by Manhattan Community Board 10, We ROC, and the College and Community Fellowship. The Interchurch Center is located at 475 Riverside Drive.
For more information, please visit bit.ly/2rti79i.
Weaving Workshop
Join the Urban Park Rangers for crafting and experimentation with the invasive reed known as phragmites on Sat., Jan. 18th at 1:00 p.m. Learn about invasive plants, work as a group to build a large phragmites sculpture, and take home your woven creation. Phragmites, also known as the common reed, is a tall perennial grass. It is found in wetlands, riparian areas, shorelines, and other wet areas such as roadside ditches. This arts and crafts workshop will take place at the Payson Playground at Henshaw Street and Dyckman in Inwood Hill Park.
For more information, please visit on.nyc.gov/35ZhRhx.
Femmetography: The Gaze Shifted
The Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture presents its 4th Annual Teen Curators program exhibition. “Femmetography: The Gaze Shifted” will feature portraiture, experimental photography, and archival materials. Student curators drew from the first book documenting black women photographers: Jeanne Moutoussamy-Ashe’s 1985 opus, Viewfinders: Black Women Photographers. Moutoussamy-Ashe unravels the histories of pioneering photographers and creates a space for their narratives to be discovered. The exhibition ponders the meaning of the black feminine gaze today. “Femmetography: The Gaze Shifted” is on view through Fri., May 22nd.
The Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture is located at 515 Malcolm X Boulevard.
For more information, please visit on.nypl.org/2Zsz0xG.
Saturday Science Club
Triple F Empowerment Inc. presents the Saturday Science Club. The group is intended to inspire, empower and encourage young people to pursue education and careers in the STEAM fields. Meetings take place every 1st, 2nd and 3rd Saturday. Children ages 5-12 are welcomed to engage in STEAM activities. All activities are free of charge and will run through Sat., Jun. 13th. The Saturday Science Club is held at the Wadleigh Secondary School for the Performing and Visual Arts located at 215 West 114th Street between 7th and 8th Avenue.
For more information, please email mssteph@tfempowerment.org.
Noticias Comunitarias – 01.01.20
Feria de recursos para reinserción a la sociedad
El viernes 10 de enero a las 10:30 a.m., se llevará a cabo la primera Feria Anual de Recursos de Reinserción a la Sociedad de Harlem en el Centro Interchurch. La feria abordará las necesidades de los residentes que han sido afectados por el sistema de justicia penal y que puedan necesitar servicios de reingreso. El día incluirá talleres, exámenes de salud, oportunidades de establecer contactos y más. Los individuos y amigos anteriormente encarcelados son bienvenidos.
La feria es presentada por la Junta Comunitaria 10 de Manhattan, We ROC y el College and Community Fellowship. El Centro Interchurch está ubicado en el No. 475 de Riverside Drive.
Para obtener más información, por favor visite bit.ly/2rti79i.
Taller de tejido
Únase a los Urban Park Rangers para crear y experimentar con la caña invasiva conocida como carrizo el sábado 18 de enero a la 1:00 p.m. Aprenda sobre plantas invasoras, trabaje en grupo para construir una gran escultura de carrizos y llévese a casa su creación tejida. El carrizo, también conocido como caña común, es una hierba perenne alta. Se encuentra en humedales, áreas ribereñas, costas y otras áreas húmedas, como zanjas en las carreteras. Este taller de artes y manualidades se llevará a cabo en Parque Infantil Payson en la calle Henshaw y Dyckman en Inwood Hill Park.
Para obtener más información, por favor visite on.nyc.gov/35ZhRhx.
Femmetography: The Gaze Shifted
El Centro Schomburg para la Investigación de la Cultura Negra presenta su cuarta exposición anual del programa Teen Curators. “Femmetography: The Gaze Shifted” presentará retratos, fotografías experimentales y materiales de archivo. Los estudiantes curadores se basaron en el primer libro que documenta a mujeres fotógrafas negras: la obra de Jeanne Moutoussamy-Ashe de 1985, Viewfinders: Black Women Photographers. Moutoussamy-Ashe desentraña las historias de las fotógrafas pioneras y crea un espacio para descubrir sus narraciones. La exposición reflexiona hoy sobre el significado de la mirada femenina negra. “Femmetography: The Gaze Shifted” estará en exhibición hasta el viernes 22 de mayo. El Centro Schomburg para la Investigación de la Cultura Negra se encuentra en el No. 515 del bulevar Malcolm X.
Para obtener más información, por favor visite on.nypl.org/2Zsz0xG.
Club sabatino de ciencia
Triple F Empowerment Inc. presenta el Club sabatino de ciencia. El objetivo del grupo es inspirar, empoderar y alentar a los jóvenes a seguir estudios y carreras en los campos STEAM. Las reuniones tienen lugar cada primer, segundo y tercer sábado. Los niños de 5 a 12 años son bienvenidos a participar en actividades STEAM. Todas las actividades son gratuitas y se realizarán hasta el sábado 13 de junio. El Club sabatino de ciencia se lleva a cabo en la Escuela Secundaria Wadleigh de Artes Escénicas y Visuales ubicada en el No. 215 de la calle 114 oeste, entre las avenidas 7ª y 8ª.
Para obtener más información, por favor envíe un correo electrónico a mssteph@tfempowerment.org.