Community Board appointments announced

Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine has announced the 2022 class of Community Board appointments.

Each of Manhattan’s 12 Community Boards are composed of 50 volunteer members serving staggered two-year terms with 25 members appointed or reappointed each year.

For 2022, Levine’s office received 885 applications for 319 open slots during the 2022-24 cycle.

Of those, 91 are first-time appointments to the boards.

“We need to ensure our community boards are composed of diverse local leaders so that we can recover from this pandemic equitably and stronger than we were before,” said Levine. “My experience serving on a board showed me firsthand how having diverse and potent perspectives can turn a good community board into a powerful engine for change.”

Levine said he has prioritized diversity within the boards, to better reflect the makeup of the borough.

Of the 91 first-time appointees, 70 percent identify as BIPOC, including a greater percentage of individuals who identify as African Americans, Hispanic/Latinx, and AAPI Manhattanites.

In addition, 48 percent of new appointees identify as women, and more than 26 percent of the new appointees are under the age of 30 years, with six individuals falling under the age of 20. Nearly 18 percent identify as LGBTQ+.

“While we have a lot of work still to do to make the Community Boards more fair, more equitable, and more representative, I am tremendously proud of our new appointments and believe we have begun the process of making the shift to what representation should look like on our Community Boards,” said Levine.

Community Board appointments for Northern Manhattan are as follows:

CB9: Kelsey Bettis, John George, Daniel Cohen, LaQuita Henry, Tina Lumley, Iliana Mercado, Ken Miles, Georgiette Morgan-Thomas, Solomon Prophete, Carolina Ramírez, Carolyn Thompson, Walter Alexander, Jane Arendell-Johnson, Joyce Adewumi, Maritta Dunn, Jenny Garcia, Hugo Torres, Patricia Ramos, Carlton Davis, Lydia Gerson, Monique Hardin-Codero, Edwin Torres, Patricia Watler Johnson, Sean Farrow

CB10: Shawn Brannon, Hazel Dukes, Donna Gill, Cicely Harris, Marquis Harrison, Karen Horry, Kamaria Milford, Dana Points, Staci Ramos, Shadawn Smith, Keith Taylor, Charles Powell, Elvin Garcia, Asena Tuione, Mikaela Berry, Jaran David Manzanet, Ma’at Mack, Nathan Quist, Lydel Tyson, Brianna McClure, Leevert Holmes, Valone Brown, Fatoumata Magassa, Bailey Jeremie, Tiffany Bowen

CB11: Jose Altimirano, Adem Brija, Juhaib Choudhury, Claudia Perez, Ann Marie Vasquez, Jewel Jones, Marissa Mack, Devan Cronshaw, Jennifer Meyer, Arturo Pérez, Russell Shuler, Hilda Candy Vives-Vázquez, John Green, Stephanie Arroyo, Jessica Morris, Isaac Scott, Malik McCollough, Giselle Malavé, Rosa Diaz, Eugene Rodríguez, April Autry, Ernando “Jason” Villanueva, Briana Dacosta, Kenneth Crouch, Brandon Gillespie, Wanda Hopkins

CB12: Héctor Bonilla, Daryl Cochrane, Nobles Crawford, Domingo Estévez, Jacob Banas, Sally Fisher, Emily Marte, Carl Unegbu, Elizabeth Lorris-Ritter, Bruce Robertson, Kimberly McCoy, Steve Simon, Mansita Diawara, Luiz Cruz, Maria Del Valle, Richard Allman, Robin Cruz, Jay Báez, Fe Florimon, Jonathan Frometa, Yosef Kalinsky, Jay Mazur, Isidro Medina, Deborah Nabavian, Angel Vásquez, Luana Ferriera, James Bosley, Osi Kaminer

“This new class of appointments is the culmination of our efforts to begin to transform Manhattan’s Community Boards into a more fair and representative body that includes all the wonderful voices that together make Manhattan the most well-known community in the world,” Levine said. “I look forward to the good work we will do together.”