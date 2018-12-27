Community and business leader Ramon Murphy dies

He was remembered as a “leader and teacher,” among other accolades.

Ramon Murphy, President of the Bodega Association of the United States, passed away on December 20.

A native of Moca, Dominican Republic, Murphy was the Founding Chairman and later President of the Bodega Association, which has over 5,000 members. In New York City, he was a well-known advocate for bodegas, delis, and other small businesses.

“Ramón Murphy was a leader and teacher for many of us New York bodega owners,” said Frank Marte, current General Secretary of the Bodega Association.

“I send my condolences to his wife and family,” said Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez, who noted that he was a fellow native of Moca. “The city of New York is mourning the departure of a great fighter and advocate for the rights of small business owners.”

Murphy passed away at Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx, surrounded by family and friends.

“Ramón Murphy was a great human being, a great friend and a representative of the Dominican diaspora, rest in peace my brother,” said William Rodríguez, President of the National Supermarket Association.

Visitation will be held at Ortiz Funeral Home, located at 4425 Broadway, on Thursday, December 27 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. A wake will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish (463 West 142nd Street) at 10 a.m. on Friday, December 28, followed by burial services at St. Raymond New Cemetery (26 Lafayette Avenue, Bronx, NY).

Murphy owned several businesses, including the Red Apple Deli bodega on West 143rd Street, which was destroyed by a fire in 2016. He was unable to rebuild after he lost the lease.

“Bodegas are family businesses, and every time one closes, two or three families suffer,” Murphy said a 2009 interview.

He was supportive of City Council legislation that would require all non-smoke shops selling tobacco and other smoking products to keep them out of sight under the counter until the point of sale, in an effort to help reduce smoking among young people.

“It is the responsibility of all adults to do whatever it takes to protect our children,” said Murphy, who also led the Bodega Association’s efforts to stop stores from selling K2 synthetic marijuana.

Murphy also led efforts to bring healthier food options to bodega shelves and bins.

“We are sad to hear of the passing of former @ASOBEU1 Pres Ramon Murphy. His dedication, hard work and the energy he brought to the #HealthyBodega program will be greatly missed,” wrote the

organization Bronx Health Reach on Twitter on December 20th.

On December 26, Rodríguez announced the renaming of Council legislation known as the “Small Business Job Survival Act” to the “Ramon Murphy Jobs Survival Act.”

The bill, currently under consideration in the Council, would give business owners in good standing would have the automatic right to a 10-year lease renewal, and also assist commercial tenants with arbitration and other lease renewal terms.

Murphy, a proponent of the bill, remarked that the biggest reason for so many small business closures in recent years is “the one-sided process of lease renewal” in New York City.

Friends of Murphy have established an online GoFundMe campaign to assist the family and help cover future expenses.

VIDEO URL https://youtu.be/IfJ1extJnh0

Please visit the “Ramon Murphy Legacy Fund” to contribute at bit.ly/2EOpJYs.