Community and business leader Ramon Murphy dies
He was remembered as a “leader and teacher,” among other accolades.
Ramon Murphy, President of the Bodega Association of the United States, passed away on December 20.
A native of Moca, Dominican Republic, Murphy was the Founding Chairman and later President of the Bodega Association, which has over 5,000 members. In New York City, he was a well-known advocate for bodegas, delis, and other small businesses.
“Ramón Murphy was a leader and teacher for many of us New York bodega owners,” said Frank Marte, current General Secretary of the Bodega Association.
“I send my condolences to his wife and family,” said Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez, who noted that he was a fellow native of Moca. “The city of New York is mourning the departure of a great fighter and advocate for the rights of small business owners.”
Murphy passed away at Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx, surrounded by family and friends.
“Ramón Murphy was a great human being, a great friend and a representative of the Dominican diaspora, rest in peace my brother,” said William Rodríguez, President of the National Supermarket Association.
Visitation will be held at Ortiz Funeral Home, located at 4425 Broadway, on Thursday, December 27 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. A wake will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish (463 West 142nd Street) at 10 a.m. on Friday, December 28, followed by burial services at St. Raymond New Cemetery (26 Lafayette Avenue, Bronx, NY).
Murphy owned several businesses, including the Red Apple Deli bodega on West 143rd Street, which was destroyed by a fire in 2016. He was unable to rebuild after he lost the lease.
“Bodegas are family businesses, and every time one closes, two or three families suffer,” Murphy said a 2009 interview.
He was supportive of City Council legislation that would require all non-smoke shops selling tobacco and other smoking products to keep them out of sight under the counter until the point of sale, in an effort to help reduce smoking among young people.
“It is the responsibility of all adults to do whatever it takes to protect our children,” said Murphy, who also led the Bodega Association’s efforts to stop stores from selling K2 synthetic marijuana.
Murphy also led efforts to bring healthier food options to bodega shelves and bins.
“We are sad to hear of the passing of former @ASOBEU1 Pres Ramon Murphy. His dedication, hard work and the energy he brought to the #HealthyBodega program will be greatly missed,” wrote the
organization Bronx Health Reach on Twitter on December 20th.
On December 26, Rodríguez announced the renaming of Council legislation known as the “Small Business Job Survival Act” to the “Ramon Murphy Jobs Survival Act.”
The bill, currently under consideration in the Council, would give business owners in good standing would have the automatic right to a 10-year lease renewal, and also assist commercial tenants with arbitration and other lease renewal terms.
Murphy, a proponent of the bill, remarked that the biggest reason for so many small business closures in recent years is “the one-sided process of lease renewal” in New York City.
Friends of Murphy have established an online GoFundMe campaign to assist the family and help cover future expenses.
VIDEO URL https://youtu.be/IfJ1extJnh0
Please visit the “Ramon Murphy Legacy Fund” to contribute at bit.ly/2EOpJYs.
Muere el líder comunitario Ramón Murphy
Fue recordado como un “líder y maestro”, entre otros elogios.
Ramón Murphy, presidente de la Asociación de Bodegas de los Estados Unidos, falleció el 20 de diciembre.
Nacido en Moca, República Dominicana, Murphy fue el presidente fundador y luego presidente, de la Asociación de Bodegas, que tiene más de 5,000 miembros. En la ciudad de Nueva York, fue un conocido defensor de bodegas, delis y otros pequeños negocios.
“Ramón Murphy fue un líder y maestro para muchos de nosotros dueños de bodegas de Nueva York”, dijo Frank Marte, actual secretario general de la Asociación de Bodegas.
“Le envío mis condolencias a su esposa y familia”, dijo el concejal Ydanis Rodríguez, destacando que fue un nativo de Moca. “La ciudad de Nueva York está de luto por la partida de un gran luchador y defensor de los derechos de los propietarios de pequeños negocios”.
Murphy falleció en el Centro Médico Jacobi, en el Bronx, rodeado de familiares y amigos.
“Ramón Murphy fue un gran ser humano, un gran amigo y un representante de la diáspora dominicana, descansa en paz, mi hermano”, dijo William Rodríguez, presidente de la Asociación Nacional de Supermercados.
Las visitas se llevarán a cabo en la Funeraria Ortiz, ubicada en el No. 4425 de Broadway, el jueves 27 de diciembre de 4 p.m. a las 9 p.m. Se llevará a cabo una vigilia en la parroquia Nuestra Señora de Lourdes (No. 463 de la calle 142 oeste) a las 10 a.m. del viernes 28 de diciembre, seguido de los servicios de entierro en el nuevo cementerio St. Raymond (No. 26 de la avenida Lafayette, Bronx, NY).
Murphy era propietario de varios negocios, incluida la bodega Red Apple Deli en la calle 143 oeste, que fue destruida por un incendio en 2016. No pudo reconstruirse después de perder el contrato de arrendamiento.
“Las bodegas son negocios familiares, y cada vez que son cerradas, dos o tres familias sufren”, dijo Murphy en una entrevista de 2009.
Fue partidario de la legislación del Concejo Municipal que exigiría que todas las tiendas de no fumar que venden tabaco y otros productos para fumar los mantuvieran bajo el mostrador hasta el punto de venta, en un esfuerzo por ayudar a reducir el consumo de tabaco entre los jóvenes.
“Es responsabilidad de todos los adultos hacer lo que sea necesario para proteger a nuestros niños”, dijo Murphy, quien también dirigió los esfuerzos de la Asociación de Bodegas para evitar que las tiendas vendieran marihuana sintética K2.
Murphy también dirigió los esfuerzos para llevar opciones de alimentos más saludables a los estantes y contenedores de bodegas.
“Nos entristece saber del fallecimiento de ex presidente de @ASOBEU1 Ramón Murphy. Su dedicación, trabajo duro y la energía que aportó al programa #HealthyBodega será extrañado “, escribió la organización Bronx Health Reach en Twitter el 20 de diciembre.
El 26 de diciembre, Rodríguez anunció el cambio de nombre de la legislación del Concejo conocida como “Ley de Supervivencia del Empleo de Pequeños Negocios” a la “Ley Ramón Murphy de Supervivencia del Empleo”.
El proyecto de ley, actualmente bajo consideración en el Concejo, otorgaría a los dueños de negocios con buena reputación el derecho automático a una renovación del contrato de arrendamiento de 10 años, y también asistiría a los inquilinos comerciales con el arbitraje y otros términos de renovación del contrato.
Murphy, un defensor del proyecto de ley, señaló que la razón principal de tantos cierres de pequeños negocios en los últimos años es el “proceso unilateral de renovación de arrendamiento” en la ciudad de Nueva York.
Amigos de Murphy ha establecido una campaña en línea de GoFundMe para apoyar a la familia y ayudar a cubrir gastos futuros.
VIDEO URL https://youtu.be/IfJ1extJnh0
Por favor visite el “Ramón Murphy Legacy Fund” para contribuir en bit.ly/2EOpJYs.