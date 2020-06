Comfort, recreated

Harlem mainstay welcomes diners back

By Gregg McQueen

Though her eatery has been a Harlem hot spot for 15 years, Melba Wilson is feeling like a newbie these days.

The owner of Melba’s Restaurant at 300 West 114th Street, Wilson has scrambled in recent days to prepare her establishment for Phase 2 of the city’s reopening, which allows outdoor dining – a first for Melba’s.

“We’re pivoting and trying to figure it out as we go,” Wilson said. “We received the guidelines on Friday and started the dining on Monday. We’ve never done this before, so it’s a work in progress.”

Located on the corner of Frederick Douglass Boulevard, Melba’s has placed tables on two sides of the restaurant to serve customers under the city’s Open Restaurants program.

“We had to add three workstations outside, new table numbers, it’s a different lay of the land,” Wilson said.

“Also, the sidewalks in New York City are not always even,” she said with a laugh. “We don’t want shaky tables, so we needed a plan for that.”

Melba’s is also utilizing road space with four table modules separated by plexiglass barriers. The Rockwell Group, an architecture firm that pitched designs to the city for Open Restaurant setups could look like, donated furniture for the roadway seating.

“It was one less thing to pay for, so that was a blessing,” she said.

Melba’s has opted to serve its outdoor food in to-go containers to reduce the risk of virus transmission. “This way, everything is covered. Every glass, every plate, everything is covered up,” Wilson said.

The restaurant is requiring customers to wear masks and staff to use face coverings and gloves and also undergo daily temperature checks. Coronavirus safety guidelines are posted at the entrance as well as every table.

“We’re doing everything we can to educate people and keep them safe,” said Wilson.

Born into a large, food-loving family, Wilson was raised in Harlem and is the niece of Sylvia Woods, of Sylvia’s Restaurant fame. Wilson worked at her aunt’s establishment for 11 years before striking out with a comfort food outpost of her own.

Wilson, who said her goal for Melba’s was to “make people feel like they were coming home for dinner,” gained added recognition when she defeated Bobby Flay on the Food Network’s Throwdown with Bobby Flay show by making her recipe for fried chicken with eggnog waffles.

Like many restaurant owners throughout the city, she had been counting the days until Phase 2, as her business suffered greatly while limited to takeout orders due to the pandemic.

Wilson estimated that her restaurant had lost 70 to 80 percent of its business since March. She also watched in despair as six nearby businesses shuttered due to the pandemic.

“It’s a domino effect when a business closes,” she said. “It affects jobs, it affects suppliers. Many people are impacted.”

Since COVID-19, Wilson managed to pay bills and handle payroll, making extra cash by selling t-shirts, cookbooks and appealing to customers to purchase gift cards. The restaurant also started an employee assistance fund.

Before the pandemic, Melba’s had a full-time staff of 34, almost all of whom were laid off on March 15.

With the advent of Phase 2, nearly half of those employees will be brought back.

“It’s very gratifying to see people coming back to work,” said Wilson. “For a lot of employees, this is their first job.”

Since outdoor dining started, sales numbers were up by about 60 percent, said Wilson, who is cautiously watching how the city’s coronavirus caseload fares as businesses start to reopen.

While eagerly awaiting Phase 3, Wilson knows a spike in COVID-19 cases could derail the city’s rebirth. There is pressure on businesses to maintain health guidelines that will reduce transmission.

“If all of the restaurants follow the guidelines, I think we’ll be in for a great summer,” she said.

On June 22, Mayor Bill de Blasio and First Lady Chirlane McCray selected Melba’s as the eatery to have their first Phase 2 meal.

Though she has hosted celebrities like Spike Lee, Katy Perry and DJ Khaled and all manner of bold-faced names, Wilson was moved by Hizzoner’s visit.

“For a girl from the hood who started at the bottom, the honor of having him there meant a lot,” Wilson said. “It shows that he cares about people like me, that he cares about women and minority-owned businesses.”

Wilson, who serves as the president of the NYC Hospitality Alliance, gave high marks to the city for its rollout of Open Restaurants.

“It was easy-breezy, 1-2-3. It was one-stop,” she said of the self-certification process. “There were no fees. For a small business owner like myself, it was great. Right away, we received a confirmation. It was really the boost that small businesses needed.”

Wilson initially doubted the approval process would be so simple, based on past dealings with city bureaucracy.

“I was not a believer. However, I stand corrected,” she said. “When the mayor was here, I had to confess to him that I was really skeptical.”

Wilson, who is fond of saying that she was “born, bred and buttered” in Harlem, is hoping the return of restaurant dining will help invigorate neighborhoods.

“I believe that restaurants are part of the fabric of a community,” she said. “The past three months have been really hard on people. For us to risk losing our businesses, it’s a big deal. This is our passion and we do it because we love it.”

“If you’re like my family, every celebration is done over food,” she added. “People are looking for that experience again at a restaurant. After being cooped up for three months, people are ready to come back out.”

For more information, go to www.melbasrestaurant.com.