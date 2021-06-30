- English
Recipe: Brick Chicken with Salsa Verde
According to award-winning chef Bobby Flay, the quintessential roast chicken with salsa verde is served by his friend and mentor Jonathan Waxman at his restaurant Barbuto. Flay says, “Jonathan has been making that chicken at every restaurant he has owned for the past thirty years, and it is still as delicious as the first time he prepared it. This is my homage to that chicken dish, and one of my favorite things to prepare at home. Whether I am cooking the chicken on my grill in the summer or on the stovetop under a brick in the winter, it’s always a hit with guests.”
Recipe courtesy: Bobby Flay
For more, please visit bobbyflay.com.
Ingredients:
- 3/4 cup (6 fl. oz.) extra-virgin olive oil
- 2 large garlic cloves, finely chopped
- 2 anchovies packed in oil, drained, patted dry and finely chopped
- Finely grated zest of 1 lemon
- Pinch of red pepper flakes
- 1 cup (2 oz.) finely chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves
- 1/4 cup (1/4 oz) finely chopped fresh tarragon leaves
- 2 Tbs. finely sliced fresh chives
- Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper
- 1 whole chicken, about 4 lb., cut into 8 serving pieces
- Canola oil
Directions:
- In a small bowl, whisk together the olive oil, garlic, anchovies, lemon zest and red pepper flakes.
- Stir in the parsley, tarragon and chives and season with salt and pepper.
- Let the salsa verde sit at room temperature while you cook the chicken to allow the flavors to meld.
- Remove the chicken from the refrigerator 20 minutes before cooking. Season the chicken well all over with salt and pepper.
- Heat a 12-inch (30-cm) fry pan over medium-low heat. Coat the pan with a few teaspoons of canola oil.
- Wrap a brick in two layers of heavy-duty aluminum foil. (If you don’t have a brick, use a heavy pan or bacon press.)
- Place the chicken in the pan, skin side down, and place the brick on top of the chicken. Slowly cook over low heat until the fat renders and the skin begins to crisp and turn golden brown, about 10 minutes.
- Turn the chicken over and cook until it is just cooked through and registers 155°F (68°C) on an instant-read thermometer, about 15 minutes more.
- Remove the chicken from the pan and let rest for 5 minutes.
Serve drizzled with the salsa verde. Serves 4.
Receta: Pollo al ladrillo con salsa verde
Según el galardonado chef Bobby Flay, su amigo y mentor Jonathan Waxman sirve el pollo asado con salsa verde por excelencia en su restaurante Barbuto. Flay dice: “Jonathan ha estado haciendo ese pollo en todos los restaurantes que ha tenido durante los últimos treinta años, y sigue siendo tan delicioso como la primera vez que lo preparó. Este es mi homenaje a ese plato de pollo, y una de mis cosas favoritas para preparar en casa. Ya sea que cocine el pollo en mi parrilla en verano o en la estufa debajo de un ladrillo en invierno, siempre es un éxito entre los invitados”.
Receta cortesía de Bobby Flay
Para obtener más información, visite bobbyflay.com.
Ingredientes:
- 3/4 taza (6 onzas líquidas) de aceite de oliva extra virgen
- 2 dientes de ajo grandes, finamente picados
- 2 anchoas envasadas en aceite, escurridas, secas y finamente picadas
- Ralladura fina de 1 limón
- Una pizca de hojuelas de pimiento rojo
- 1 taza (2 oz) de hojas frescas de perejil de hoja plana finamente picadas
- 1/4 taza (1/4 oz) de hojas frescas de estragón finamente picadas
- 2 cucharadas de cebollín fresco finamente cortado
- Sal kosher y pimienta recién molida
- 1 pollo entero, alrededor de 4 lb., cortado en 8 porciones
- Aceite de canola
Instrucciones:
- En un tazón pequeño, mezcle el aceite de oliva, el ajo, las anchoas, la ralladura de limón y las hojuelas de pimiento rojo.
- Agregue el perejil, el estragón y el cebollín y sazone con sal y pimienta.
- Deje que la salsa verde repose a temperatura ambiente mientras cocina el pollo para permitir que los sabores se mezclen.
- Retire el pollo de la nevera 20 minutos antes de cocinar. Sazone bien el pollo con sal y pimienta.
- Caliente una sartén de 30 cm (12 pulgadas) a fuego medio-bajo. Cubra la sartén con unas cucharaditas de aceite de canola.
- Envuelva un ladrillo en dos capas de papel de aluminio resistente. (Si no tiene un ladrillo, use una sartén pesada o una prensa para tocino).
- Coloque el pollo en la sartén, con la piel hacia abajo y coloque el ladrillo encima del pollo. Cocine lentamente a fuego lento hasta que la grasa se deshaga y la piel comience a crujir y a dorarse, aproximadamente 10 minutos.
- Voltee el pollo y cocínelo hasta que esté bien cocido y registre 155°F (68°C) en un termómetro de lectura instantánea, unos 15 minutos más.
- Retire el pollo de la sartén y déjelo reposar durante 5 minutos.
- Servir rociados con la salsa verde. Rinde 4 porciones.