Color Coordinates

Recipe: Stoplight Salad

This salad recipe from Brighter Bites draws its flavors and colors from a bevy of nutrient-rich vegetables including red bell peppers, zucchini and corn. Chopped and tossed together in a light lemon-based dressing tinged with honey, this dish can become a standard at the dinner table as easily as tucked into your bag for lunch.

INGREDIENTS

1 can (15 oz.) chickpeas, rinsed and drained

2 medium zucchini, diced

1 ½ cups corn

1 red bell pepper, chopped

1 ½ Tbsp. lemon juice

1 Tbsp. apple cider vinegar

1 Tbsp. olive oil

1 Tbsp. olive oil ½ Tbsp. honey

¼ tsp. salt

⅛ tsp. black pepper

⅛ tsp. cayenne pepper

NUTRITION FACTS FOR ONE SERVING

(approx. 1 cup; makes 6 servings):

160 calories; 29 grams carbohydrate; 4 grams fat; 6 grams protein; 5 grams dietary fiber

DIRECTIONS

Place chickpeas, zucchini, corn, and bell pepper in a medium bowl.

In a separate small bowl, mix together lemon juice, vinegar, olive oil, honey, salt, black pepper, and cayenne pepper.

Pour over salad and toss to combine.

Allow to sit for 30 minutes.

Since its inception in 2012, Brighter Bites has delivered millions of pounds of fresh produce and nutrition education to children and families in multiple cities. The non-profit aims to bring fresh fruits and vegetables directly into families’ hands, while teaching them how to use and choose a different kind of fast food. The group also strives to offer recipes that are budget-conscious and relatable, while challenging families to try something new.

For more information, please visit brighterbites.org.