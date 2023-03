College Conduit

Latino College Expo makes its return

By Gregg McQueen

From prowling onstage with De Niro to setting the stage for achievement, Antonio Aponte has always aimed high.

The President and Founder of the Latino College Expo is now bringing the day-long event back.

The Expo, which allows local high school students to network with recruiting colleges and get advice on the application process, is making a return this year.

It will mark the 30th installment for the expo, but the first time the event has been held since the onset of the Covid-19.

Designed to prepare students and parents for the college application process, with a particular focus on helping Latino students, the event will be held on Sunday, March 18 at the Borough of Manhattan Community College from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

“We have a lot of valuable resources to offer, and we want to give you that road map,” explained Aponte, who graduated from Syracuse University with a degree in Theater and Psychology. The proud Nuyorican once performed on Broadway opposite Robert De Niro and Burt Young, before turning to the work of facilitating academic paths for youth.

More than 50 colleges and universities are expected to be at the event, along with a host of community-based organizations offering assistance with free test prep, interview assistance, and scholarship opportunities.

The expo’s mission has been to make young people, especially from low-income families, understand that college is unattainable for them, said Aponte. Even students who are unsure of their career path, or intend to pursue other interests, benefit from enrolling in college, he said.

“College is also about building skills, about following passions,” he said. “It’s a great place to discover an interest that can become a major, that can eventually become a career. Even if you want to get into the police force or go into the armed service, college will help you move up the ladder quicker.”

The expo will kick off with a Leadership Summit, where families can learn about topics such as interviewing, college essay writing, financial aid, managing deadlines, and choosing a major.

Students can also speak one-on-one with a college advisor at “Ask the Counselor” tables, available in English and Spanish.

Damaris L. Mercado, Director of Programming for Latino College Expo who works as an independent creative strategic consultant, said the financial aid sessions are always well attended by parents, and inform people about grant opportunities and monetary aid they might not have known about.

“These are really valuable for understanding how to navigate the process and not letting that tuition price scare you,” said Mercado, who is of Dominican and Puerto Rican heritage.

One of the sessions will address changes that are coming to the federal financial aid process, also known as FAFSA, as well as applying for private colleges.

“Those are schools that tend to give the most in scholarship money, the Ivy Leagues and private schools,” Mercado said.

For decades, Latinos have made up a growing share of all students enrolled at postsecondary institutions, according to data from the Pew Research Center.

Between 2000 and 2020, the number of Latinos enrolled at four-year colleges in the U.S. jumped from 620,000 to 2.4 million, the Center said. Even during the first year of the pandemic, college enrollment by Latino students increased by 6 percent.

Though the pandemic has led to learning loss for many high school students and even caused grades to suffer, it hasn’t necessarily doomed college prospects for students, Aponte said.

“Schools have adapted. A lot of schools have eliminated the SAT [as an admission requirement],” he said.

“We counsel young people to learn how to tell their story. Schools are more sensitive to what young people have been through,” Aponte said. “A lot of schools are really listening to the challenges that these young people have faced, and putting that into the context of, if these kids can survive and persevere, they have what it takes to survive in college.”

The 30th annual Latino College Expo will be held on Saturday, March 18, 2023 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Borough of Manhattan Community College (BMCC), 199 Chambers Street, New York, NY 10007.

For more information or to register, visit latinocollege-expo.org.