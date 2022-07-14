Cold or Covid?
¿Resfriado o Covid?
Source: Health Matters Newsletter | NewYork-Presbyterian
Fuente: Health Matters Newsletter | NewYork-Presbyterian
While people are accustomed to dealing with runny noses and scratchy throats in the fall and winter, many are experiencing the same symptoms this summer.
This could be due to a number of reasons, according to Dr. Judy Tung, Section Chief of Adult Internal Medicine at NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center. Cold and flu viruses are continuing to circulate — in fact, in late April and early May, New York state saw an unusual spike in influenza — coinciding with summer allergies, not to mention an uptick in Covid-19 cases due to the rise of Omicron subvariants.
“Summer cold symptoms are common and confusing this year not only because of Covid but also because of the late flu peak,” says Dr. Tung.
To understand what viruses are circulating now and how to tell the difference between a summer cold, allergies, and Covid-19, Health Matters spoke with Dr. Tung, who is also Associate Dean for Faculty Development at Weill Cornell Medicine.
Health Matters: The CDC reported an “unusually low” amount of flu activity last year. What have you seen this year with the flu and colds?
We started to see a resurgence of flu at the end of 2021, and then a big drop in cases at the beginning of 2022, during the initial Omicron surge. But with the relaxation of masking and distancing this spring, influenza experienced a late peak.
As for colds, this summer I’ve seen a lot more gastrointestinal symptoms that accompany colds — vomiting and diarrhea in addition to fever, congestion and cough. This probably speaks to a dominance of enterovirus, a common summer cold virus that can produce more gastrointestinal symptoms or pink eye symptoms than rhinovirus, which is more dominant in the winter. This can be confusing, because Covid also causes gastrointestinal symptoms.
Why are we usually able to avoid bad colds in the summer? Why are colds lasting longer?
One theory for why colds are lasting longer is that the immune system got a little forgetful, not having been exposed to the most current viral strains, and therefore is less prepared to fight them off. The immune system builds antibodies and other memory white blood cells to fight off pathogens after being exposed to them. When our immune systems are exposed to cold viruses all year long, they are “on the ready.” That didn’t happen last year because of all the precautions people took to protect themselves against Covid.
What are the biggest differences in symptoms between common colds, allergies, and Covid-19?
Covid is associated with loss of smell and taste, or unusual tastes that are not common in uncomplicated colds. Sinus infections can do this, but regular colds typically don’t affect smell or taste to the degree we see in Covid-19.
Allergies can really feel like a cold, down to the body aches when allergies are severe. Allergies do not produce fever and normally take many days of postnasal dripping to cause a cough, whereas colds and Covid can move to coughing swiftly.
What’s the best way to care for summer colds?
There is little difference in the way we care for summer and winter colds — drink fluids and get plenty of rest. One advantage of summer is that you can open windows to ensure that shared space is well ventilated, especially if there is a member in the household who is sick.
With the rise of the Omicron subvariants, what is important to keep in mind when you come down with what seems to be an ordinary cold or allergy symptoms?
It is important to get tested for Covid if you have cold symptoms — not because you are going to get gravely ill, but because you may inadvertently pass it along to someone who could get gravely ill.
Vaccination and boosting definitely protect people from severe Covid infection, preventing hospitalization and death. However, Omicron is highly infectious, and there is increasing evidence that while the vaccines are still proving to protect us against severe Covid, they are not as effective against stopping us from getting infected or reinfected.
Furthermore, there is some recent evidence that while Omicron is definitely milder than Delta, it is more contagious and may linger for longer, so I encourage people to stay masked for 10 to 14 days and to use home antigen tests and look for a negative test to guide them on when they can relax with masking again.
For more, please visit healthmatters.nyp.org.
Si bien la gente está acostumbrada a lidiar con la secreción nasal y el picor de garganta en otoño e invierno, muchos experimentan los mismos síntomas este verano.
Esto puede deberse a varias razones, afirma la Dra. Judy Tung, jefa de sección de Medicina Interna para Adultos del NewYork-Presbyterian/Centro Médico Weill Cornell. Los virus del resfriado y de la gripe siguen circulando -de hecho, a finales de abril y principios de mayo, en el estado de Nueva York se produjo un pico inusual de gripe- coincidiendo con las alergias de verano, por no hablar de un aumento de los casos de Covid-19 debido al incremento de las sub-variantes de Omicron.
“Los síntomas del resfriado de verano son comunes y confusos este año, no sólo por la Covid sino también por el pico tardío de la gripe”, dice la Dra. Tung.
Para saber qué virus circulan ahora y cómo diferenciar un resfriado de verano, las alergias y la Covid-19, Health Matters habló con la Dra. Tung, quien también es decana asociada de Desarrollo del Profesorado en Weill Cornell Medicine.
Health Matters: Los CDC informaron de una actividad gripal “inusualmente baja” el año pasado. ¿Qué ha observado usted este año con la gripe y los resfriados?
Empezamos a ver un resurgimiento de la gripe a finales de 2021, y luego un gran descenso de casos a principios de 2022, durante la oleada inicial de Omicron. Pero con la relajación del uso de mascarillas y el distanciamiento social esta primavera, la gripe experimentó un pico tardío.
En cuanto a los resfriados, este verano he visto muchos más síntomas gastrointestinales que acompañan a los resfriados: vómitos y diarrea, además de fiebre, congestión y tos. Esto probablemente habla de un predominio del enterovirus, un virus común del resfriado de verano que puede producir más síntomas gastrointestinales o síntomas de conjuntivitis que el rinovirus, que es más dominante en el invierno. Esto puede resultar confuso, ya que la Covid también provoca síntomas gastrointestinales.
¿Por qué solemos evitar los resfriados fuertes en verano? ¿Por qué los resfriados duran más?
Una teoría de por qué los resfriados duran más es que el sistema inmunitario se ha vuelto un poco olvidadizo, por no haber estado expuesto a las cepas virales más actuales, y por tanto está menos preparado para combatirlas. El sistema inmunitario crea anticuerpos y otros glóbulos blancos con memoria para luchar contra los patógenos después de haberse expuesto a ellos. Cuando nuestro sistema inmunitario está expuesto a los virus del resfriado durante todo el año, está “preparado”. Eso no ocurrió el año pasado debido a todas las precauciones que la gente tomó para protegerse contra la Covid.
¿Cuáles son las mayores diferencias de síntomas entre los resfriados comunes, las alergias y la Covid-19?
La Covid se asocia a la pérdida del olfato y el gusto, o a sabores inusuales que no son habituales en los resfriados sin complicaciones. Las infecciones de los senos nasales pueden hacer esto, pero los resfriados normales no suelen afectar al olfato o al gusto en el grado que vemos en la Covid-19.
Las alergias pueden sentirse realmente como un resfriado, hasta los dolores corporales cuando las alergias son graves. Las alergias no producen fiebre y normalmente tardan muchos días de goteo post nasal en provocar tos, mientras que los resfriados y Covid pueden pasar a la tos rápidamente.
¿Cuál es la mejor manera de cuidar los resfriados de verano?
Hay poca diferencia en la forma de cuidar los resfriados de verano y de invierno: beber líquidos y descansar mucho. Una de las ventajas del verano es que se pueden abrir las ventanas para que el espacio compartido esté bien ventilado, sobre todo si hay algún miembro de la casa que esté enfermo.
Con el auge de las sub-variantes de Omicron, ¿qué es importante tener en cuenta cuando se padece lo que parece ser un resfriado ordinario o síntomas de alergia?
Es importante hacerse la prueba de detección de Covid si presenta síntomas de resfriado, no porque vaya a enfermar gravemente, sino porque puede contagiar inadvertidamente a alguien que podría enfermar gravemente.
La vacunación y el refuerzo protegen definitivamente a las personas de la infección grave por Covid, evitando la hospitalización y la muerte. Sin embargo, la variante Omicron es altamente contagiosa, y cada vez hay más pruebas de que, aunque las vacunas siguen demostrando que nos protegen contra la Covid grave, no son tan eficaces para evitar que nos infectemos o nos reinfectemos.
Además, hay algunas pruebas recientes de que, aunque Omicron es definitivamente más leve que Delta, es más contagiosa y puede persistir durante más tiempo, por lo que animo a la gente a seguir usando mascarilla durante 10 a 14 días y a utilizar las pruebas caseras de antígenos y esperar un resultado negativo para recibir orientación sobre cuándo puede volver a relajarse con la mascarilla.
Para más información, por favor visite healthmatters.nyp.org.