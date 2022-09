Code to Carry

City asks credit card companies to help track gun sales

By Gregg McQueen

Officials pressed credit card companies to apply merchant codes to gun retail sales.

Key in the code.

Major credit card companies are being asked by the city to track gun sales with merchant category codes (MCCs) in an effort to target and identify potential instances of violence.

At a City Hall press conference on Tues., Aug. 30, Adams and other city officials called on three of the largest credit card companies – American Express, MasterCard, and Visa – to support a proposal to establish a merchant category code (MCC) for gun and ammunition stores.

The four-digit MCCs are used by credit card companies to classify businesses by the types of goods and services sold.

A new code for gun sales would help financial institutions detect and report suspicious activity, Adams said, such as unusually large purchases of firearms or ammunition, or purchases from multiple stores.

“We have this code when you purchase other items. Why can’t we have this code when you purchase guns? This is a real issue,” Adams said.

“We have to dam every river that feeds the sea of violence,” he said. “We have allowed manufacturers and those who allow cash to go into companies, they must be part of the damming process as well. We are not leaving any stone unturned.”

City Comptroller Brad Lander noted that the gunman in the 2012 Aurora, Colorado mass shooting used a Mastercard to purchase $11,000 in weapons and military gear in the weeks leading up to the incident.

“This could make a big difference,” Lander said of the merchant codes.

“It is the responsibility of all of us to use all the tools at our disposal to address [gun violence]. That includes taking steps to make it easier for law enforcement to keep track of suspicious activities, purchase of firearms and ammunition that could be used for criminal purposes,” said Lander.

The City Hall press conference was held in advance of a fall meeting of the International Organization on Standardization (ISO), which sets merchant codes.

A new code for gun sales would help financial institutions detect suspicious activity, argue officials.

Though proposals have previously been brought before the ISO to create a merchant category code for gun retailers, American Express, MasterCard, and Visa have not yet signaled support for the proposals, according to city officials.

“I have to ask the credit card companies themselves, ‘Why would you not want to do this?’ It’s preventative, and it holds people accountable,” remarked Public Advocate Jumaane Williams.

“A gun is only designed to maim, kill, destroy,” he said.

Lander explained that three of the city’s pension funds – New York City Employees’ Retirement System, Teachers’ Retirement System and Board of Education Retirement System – own “substantial positions” in the major credit card companies.

The three pension funds own 667,200 thousand shares in American Express valued at approximately $92.49 million, 1.1 million shares in MasterCard valued at approximately $347.59 million, and 1.85 million shares in Visa valued at approximately $363.86 million.

The pension funds have jointly issued a letter to American Express, MasterCard, and Visa, asking them to adopt the proposal.

“As fiduciaries, we have the responsibility to minimize the risk of harm that could negatively impact the companies in our portfolio,” Lander said.

In addition, dozens of state lawmakers have collaborated on a letter asking the same.

“Communities could stop paying the price for gun violence if credit card companies did their part to categorize gun purchases and flag suspicious activity to law enforcement agencies. There are categories for nearly every purchase, but none for the multi-billion-dollar gun industry,” said New York State Attorney General Letitia James. “These changes could save lives and go a long way in helping us combat gun violence.”