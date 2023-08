Clear the Clutter

Now you’ll need to ask for the ketchup to go with those fries.

Effective July 31, 2023, New York City food service establishments providing take-out and delivery service may not provide utensils, condiment packets, napkins, or extra plates or containers to customers, unless such items are requested.

Additionally, online ordering and restaurant delivery services must set a default option of not providing those items, but may provide the option to request such items if the establishment offers them.

The “Skip the Stuff” campaign aims to reduce single-use plastic in the waste stream. Most of the extra plastic utensils and condiment packages end up in landfills where it contributes to climate change. In New York City alone, 36 million pounds of single-use plastic are collected from the residential waste stream with tens of millions more discarded by commercial establishments annually.

The warning period for this new requirement will be in effect until June 30, 2024, after which fines may be issued for violations. Outreach, education and enforcement will be conducted by the Department of Sanitation in partnership with the Department of Consumer and Worker Protection.

For more information, visit nyc.gov/skipthestuff.