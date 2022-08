Classrooms in Chaos?

By Gregg McQueen

Advocates called for the restoration of funding cuts to the city’s education budget.

The city’s classrooms reopen on September 8th – just a few weeks away.

Public school parents are turning up the heat on Mayor Eric Adams, urging him to restore planned cuts to school funding included in the latest City budget.

Adams and the City Council announced an adopted budget in June that slashed spending for the city’s public school system by $215 million. The reduction drew outrage from education advocates, and prompted a group of parents and teachers to file a lawsuit against the city to reverse the cuts.

Schools reopen on September 8th.

In recent weeks, advocates have been confronting the mayor during his public appearances. Protesters have hounded Adams at a town meeting, engaged him outside of press conferences, chanted outside of a midtown restaurant where he hosted a fundraiser, and staged a rally at City Hall.

Adams has responded to the encounters in various ways, including referring to protesters as “clowns” and asking a Make the Road NY activist to “pray with me … to make sure that we do the best for our children and families” after she pleaded with him to restore education funding.

Smitha Varghese, a campaign coordinator for Alliance for Quality Education (AQE) said Adams’ rebuffing of parent concerns over the school budget sends the wrong message.

“It’s been incredibly dismissive of him,” Varghese said. “It’s disheartening. A lot of people now know that Eric Adams defunded schools in his first term.”

“They will want him to be a one-term mayor,” she said.

In the lawsuit, New York Supreme Court Judge Lyle Frank issued a temporary restraining order on July 22 to halt the school budget cuts, ruling that the city budget process violated state laws and paving the way for a re-vote by the City Council.

“It’s like a punch in the gut,” said Dr. Kaliris Salas-Ramírez, who serves on the Panel for Education Policy (PEP).

However, an appellate court issued a stay order of Frank’s ruling, placing the budget cuts back into effect – at least temporarily.

The next court date is scheduled for August 29, when oral arguments will be heard.

As the first day of school nears, advocates understand the clock is ticking and fear the legal process could take too long to resolve the school’s budget.

“Hopefully we won’t have to wait on the courts,” Varghese said. “There isn’t another hearing until late August and schools need to plan.”

She expressed hope the budget could be revamped more quickly.

The next court date is scheduled for August 29, when oral arguments will be heard.

“The most viable option is to go through the City Council budget modification process, which usually happens in November, but it can happen whenever,” said Varghese.

Council Speaker Adrienne Adams has called for a resolution to submit an official budget modification that would add $469 million back to the school budget.

Laura D. Barbieri, an attorney for the plaintiffs in the lawsuit to stop the budget cuts, said in a statement she is disappointed the city asked for a hearing date at the end of August, rather than immediately.

Protestors have challenged Mayor Eric Adams’ responses.

“This will further delay the ‘chaos’ that the City repeatedly cited in its brief, and prevent principals, teachers, and parents from knowing what their school budgets will look like until the appeal is heard,” Barbieri said. “In the meantime, we urge the City Council and the Mayor to negotiate and implement a budget modification to immediately restore these damaging cuts because our public school children deserve a safe and productive return to school in the fall, which our Mayor appears bent on denying.”

Dr. Kaliris Salas-Ramírez, a medical professor at the CUNY School of Medicine and a public school parent, said the planned cuts would have a devastating impact on underserved students.

“I’m mostly concerned about students that live in low-income neighborhoods, English Language Learners, immigrant students, as well as students with disabilities – our most marginalized students,” said Salas-Ramírez, who also serves on the Panel for Education Policy (PEP), the governing body of the Department of Education.

Make the Road organizer Marilyn Mendoza confronted the mayor directly on school funding.

“The fact that they’re scaling back so much, it’s like a punch in the gut,” she said.

Salas-Ramírez said she has heard from parents in public school District 75 – which provides specialized support for students with challenges such as cognitive delays and autism spectrum disorders – that transportation and other services are being cut.

“It’s devastating to hear,” she said. “Enough is enough.”

As the City Council gathered for its stated meeting on August 11, advocates descended upon City Hall, encouraging Councilmembers to fight to restore the cuts.

Members of AQE, Make the Road, New Settlement Parent Action Committee, and other groups handed out leaflets to Councilmembers that read “keep up the pressure.”

Though the Council voted to approve the education cuts in the adopted budget, several lawmakers have since expressed public remorse for agreeing to the cutbacks, insisting that they didn’t understand the full impact.

“There was a lot of public backlash,” Varghese said. “Many [Councilmembers] called AQE and said ‘so many parents are calling us,’ like they were surprised. Well, why did the Council vote on the budget two weeks early? Why did they ice out advocates during the budget negotiation process?”

“It’s disheartening,” said Smitha Varghese, a campaign coordinator for Alliance for Quality Education (AQE), of the administration’s position.

“This year, so many Councilmembers were new, I don’t think they fully understood,” she added. “It is a progressive bloc of Councilmembers that have been actually working with advocates, wanting to know about the legal case, figuring out what our options are.”

The City Council voted to adopt the latest budget on June 13, ten days before the PEP held a vote on the cuts. According to state law, the PEP is required to approve the education budget before the Council does.

Salas-Ramírez was critical of the way Schools Chancellor David Banks handled the PEP vote, as he told attendees that the board vote was merely procedural.

Banks used an emergency declaration to circumvent a vote by the PEP.

“We received an email about two weeks before, basically letting us know that the Chancellor had filed this emergency declaration, and that was it. It was filed and there was no way to argue it,” Salas-Ramírez said.

Council Speaker Adrienne Adams has called for a resolution to submit an official budget modification that would add $469 million back to the school budget.

“They told us we really weren’t voting on the budget. They tried to make it seem like we were voting on some type of assessment for the budget,” she said.

In his ruling, Judge Frank declared that the emergency declaration was not “a valid exercise of the Chancellor’s powers.”

While Salas-Ramírez said recent meetings of the PEP have been flooded with parents urging the city to restore the cuts, she expressed concern that the Adams administration is not heeding the urgency.

“At recent meetings, there has been a lot of gaslighting from the Chancellor,” she said. “We’ve been warning the city all along about the effects these cuts would have, but it sometimes seems like nobody is listening.”