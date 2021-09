Classroom Charge

Covid-19 protocols outlined for public schools

By Gregg McQueen

“We can’t let that happen anymore.”

In detailing the city’s plan to bring public school students back to the classroom this fall, Mayor Bill de Blasio and Schools Chancellor Meisha Porter have made clear: in-person learning – and not school closures – would again be the norm for the nation’s largest school system.

“I want you to think about, as we prepare for the school year, think about what families have been through… the disruption, but particularly think about a child who has not seen inside of a classroom in a year and a half,” de Blasio said at an August 26 press briefing. “That’s not supposed to happen.”

De Blasio has repeatedly vowed that all students will return to the classroom this fall instead of learning remotely.

At the briefing, de Blasio and Porter introduced a Department of Education (DOE) handbook that offered families some clarity on what Covid-19 safety measures will be implemented across public school buildings when the 2021-22 school year begins on September 13.

“There will be updates over the next few weeks as additional information comes in but this gives you the template, and it makes clear our commitment to health and safety,” de Blasio said of the 13-page handbook, which is available on the DOE’s website.

Among other protocols, the DOE plans to randomly test 10 percent of each school’s unvaccinated population twice each month.

This new approach differs from last school year, when the DOE randomly tested 20 percent of every school building’s entire population on a weekly basis.

All students and staff must wear masks while on school property or riding school buses, except while eating lunch, the handbook said. Students who are medically unable to tolerate masks will be provided with accommodations.

Every classroom will have hand sanitizer and two air purifiers that meet or exceed HEPA standards, the handbook said.

Like last school year, students and staff will need to submit daily health screening forms in order to enter a DOE building.

“Over the past several months, we have met with school leaders across the city to understand what worked last year. We worked with public health officials to understand the science of safely bringing all our children back to school,” said Porter, who pointed out that engineering surveys were conducted on every building during 2021 to ensure proper ventilation in all classrooms.

Elementary school students will be instructed to quarantine for 10 days when a positive Covid case occurs in their classroom. They will continue to receive instruction while in quarantine, the handbook said.

Students in elementary school are under 12 and not yet eligible for the vaccine.

When a positive case occurs in a middle school or high school classroom, students who are vaccinated and are asymptomatic will not be required to quarantine. Unvaccinated students and those who are vaccinated but showing symptoms will need to quarantine for 10 days.

De Blasio said he did not anticipate a high number of building closures due to the introduction of Covid vaccines. During last school year, an entire school building would shut down if there were two or four unrelated positive cases that occurred.

“This is crucial to remember – anyone vaccinated who is not symptomatic, adult or child, even if there’s been contact, they’re going to stay in school,” de Blasio stated. “So, I don’t want people thinking of last year’s model and assuming everything’s the same now. It’s not the same. Why? Because of vaccination.”

Dr. Ted Long, Executive Director of NYC Test and Trace Corps, said the positivity rate in public schools during summer sessions was 0.3 percent despite the rise of the Delta variant.

“I’m proud that we were the only big city in the country last fall to open our schools up for in-person learning. We proved in New York City that the layers of protections that we had in our schools kept our students safe,” Long said.

Porter said she expected DOE staff to comply with a recently issued mandate that they must receive at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by September 27, pointing out that the agency had amassed a large stable of substitute teachers that could be used in the event of a shortage.

“We built a really strong sub pool throughout the pandemic that supported us through that and they’re getting vaccinated as well,” Porter said.

“It’s so imperative that we continue to vaccinate. The plain truth is this — vaccinations save lives,” State Assemblymember Carmen De La Rosa, who represents Washington Heights and Inwood, said at the media briefing.

A public school parent of a second grader, De La Rosa said her daughter is eager to return to a school building.

“I am preparing to be back in school after an entire year of remote learning,” she said. “Reopening our schools safely is vital to our comeback as a city. The safest way to do it is to make sure that everyone who can receive a vaccine, does so as soon as possible.”

The full DOE guidebook can be viewed at on.nyc.gov/3mDEuDh.