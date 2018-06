Claim Your Funds

More than $1.5 million in lost money returned daily

New York State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli’s office oversees more than 39 million unclaimed funds accounts valued at $15.5 billion until the money can be returned to its rightful owners.

“I encourage everyone to search for money that may be waiting for them,” DiNapoli said. “It’s your money, we want to give it back.”

The billions in unclaimed funds come from old bank accounts, utility deposits, uncashed checks, insurance claims, stocks and other sources that have been dormant for a number of years. Some accounts hold money that has been lost and forgotten since the 1940’s.

Residents can search for and claim their money by using the online claiming system at https://bit.ly/2HBgIiW or by calling 800.221.9311.