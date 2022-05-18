City’s Covid alert level returns to “high”

New Yorkers are advised to wear a mask in any public indoor setting.

The city is back on “High.”

New York City’s Department of Health has officially raised its Covid alert level to “High.” The new status, announced by the Health Department on May 16, means New Yorkers are advised to wear a mask in any public indoor setting.

In addition, people older than 65 or otherwise at high risk of severe illness from Covid-19 should wear a mask in crowded outdoor settings and avoid gatherings when possible, said Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan.

Over 16 million home tests will be distributed.

“New York City has transitioned to a ‘High’ Covid alert level, meaning now is the time to double down on protecting ourselves and each other by making choices that can keep our friends, neighbors, relatives and coworkers from getting sick,” said Vasan.

New Yorkers should get tested if they are symptomatic, were exposed to Covid, traveled or were at a large event — and also stay home if sick, Vasan said.

“As a city, we have the tools to blunt the impact of this wave, including distributing tests, masks and promoting treatments,” he said. “Getting back to ‘Low Risk’ depends on everyone doing their part and if we follow guidance, our forecasts anticipate this wave’s peak will not last long. What we do now can make all the difference.”

Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan.

The Health Department also advised that New Yorkers should use high-quality masks — such as KN95 and KF94 masks and N95 respirators — when indoors and in a public setting, including at grocery stores, building lobbies, offices, stores, and other common or shared spaces where individuals may interact, such as restrooms, hallways, elevators, and meeting rooms.

Also on May 16, Mayor Eric Adams announced the distribution of an additional 16.5 million at-home Covid-19 tests and 1 million high-quality masks will take place over the next month to 1,600 New York City public schools and to more than 1,000 community organizations, libraries, cultural institutions, houses of worship, and elected offices participating in the city’s At-Home Test Distribution Program.

Stay home if sick.

“I encourage all New Yorkers to go out and pick up a free at-home test as soon as they can to remain prepared, to mask up in indoor public settings, and to take advantage of the life-saving treatments we now have readily available to fight this virus,” said Adams. “These combined tools not only are a blessing that we previously did not have access to, but also will allow us to combat this disease in the future, instead of in the past.”

To learn more about the risk alert levels, please visit nyc.gov/health