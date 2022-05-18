City’s Covid alert level returns to “high”
El nivel de alerta Covid de la ciudad vuelve a ser “alto”
City’s Covid alert level returns to “high”
The city is back on “High.”
New York City’s Department of Health has officially raised its Covid alert level to “High.” The new status, announced by the Health Department on May 16, means New Yorkers are advised to wear a mask in any public indoor setting.
In addition, people older than 65 or otherwise at high risk of severe illness from Covid-19 should wear a mask in crowded outdoor settings and avoid gatherings when possible, said Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan.
“New York City has transitioned to a ‘High’ Covid alert level, meaning now is the time to double down on protecting ourselves and each other by making choices that can keep our friends, neighbors, relatives and coworkers from getting sick,” said Vasan.
New Yorkers should get tested if they are symptomatic, were exposed to Covid, traveled or were at a large event — and also stay home if sick, Vasan said.
“As a city, we have the tools to blunt the impact of this wave, including distributing tests, masks and promoting treatments,” he said. “Getting back to ‘Low Risk’ depends on everyone doing their part and if we follow guidance, our forecasts anticipate this wave’s peak will not last long. What we do now can make all the difference.”
The Health Department also advised that New Yorkers should use high-quality masks — such as KN95 and KF94 masks and N95 respirators — when indoors and in a public setting, including at grocery stores, building lobbies, offices, stores, and other common or shared spaces where individuals may interact, such as restrooms, hallways, elevators, and meeting rooms.
Also on May 16, Mayor Eric Adams announced the distribution of an additional 16.5 million at-home Covid-19 tests and 1 million high-quality masks will take place over the next month to 1,600 New York City public schools and to more than 1,000 community organizations, libraries, cultural institutions, houses of worship, and elected offices participating in the city’s At-Home Test Distribution Program.
“I encourage all New Yorkers to go out and pick up a free at-home test as soon as they can to remain prepared, to mask up in indoor public settings, and to take advantage of the life-saving treatments we now have readily available to fight this virus,” said Adams. “These combined tools not only are a blessing that we previously did not have access to, but also will allow us to combat this disease in the future, instead of in the past.”
To learn more about the risk alert levels, please visit nyc.gov/health
El nivel de alerta Covid de la ciudad vuelve a ser “alto”
La ciudad vuelve a estar en “Alto”.
El Departamento de Salud de la ciudad de Nueva York ha elevado oficialmente el nivel de alerta de Covid a “Alto”. El nuevo estatus, anunciado por el Departamento de Salud el 16 de mayo, significa que se aconseja a los neoyorquinos que lleven mascarilla en cualquier lugar público al interior.
Además, las personas mayores de 65 años o que corran un alto riesgo de contraer una enfermedad grave a causa de la Covid-19 deben llevar una mascarilla en lugares concurridos al aire libre y evitar las reuniones en la medida de lo posible, dijo el Dr. Ashwin Vasan, comisionado de Salud.
La ciudad de Nueva York ha pasado a un nivel de alerta de Covid “alto”, lo que significa que ahora es el momento de redoblar los esfuerzos para protegernos a nosotros mismos y a los demás y de tomar decisiones que puedan evitar que nuestros amigos, vecinos, familiares y compañeros de trabajo se enfermen”, dijo Vasan.
Los neoyorquinos deben hacerse la prueba si tienen síntomas, si han estado expuestos a la Covid, si han viajado o han estado en un gran evento, y también deben quedarse en casa si están enfermos, dijo Vasan.
“Como ciudad, tenemos las herramientas para atenuar el impacto de esta ola, incluyendo la distribución de pruebas, mascarillas y la promoción de tratamientos”, dijo. “Volver a estar en ‘Bajo Riesgo’ depende de que cada uno haga su parte y, si seguimos las guías, nuestras previsiones anticipan que el pico de esta ola no durará mucho tiempo. Lo que hagamos ahora puede hacer la diferencia”.
El Departamento de Salud también aconsejó que los neoyorquinos utilicen mascarillas de alta calidad -como las KN95 y KF94 y los respiradores N95- cuando estén en interiores y en un entorno público, incluyendo: tiendas de comestibles, vestíbulos de edificios, oficinas, tiendas y otros espacios comunes o compartidos donde las personas puedan interactuar, como baños, pasillos, ascensores y salas de reuniones.
Asimismo, el 16 de mayo, el alcalde Eric Adams anunció la distribución de otros 16.5 millones de pruebas Covid-19 en el hogar y 1 millón de mascarillas de alta calidad durante el próximo mes en 1,600 escuelas públicas de la ciudad de Nueva York y en más de 1,000 organizaciones comunitarias, bibliotecas, instituciones culturales, lugares de culto y oficinas elegidas que participan en el programa de distribución de pruebas en el hogar de la ciudad.
“Animo a todos los neoyorquinos a que salgan a recoger una prueba casera gratuita tan pronto como puedan para estar preparados, a usar mascarilla en lugares públicos cerrados y a aprovechar los tratamientos que salvan vidas y que ahora tenemos disponibles para combatir este virus”, dijo Adams. “Estas herramientas combinadas no sólo son una bendición a la que antes no teníamos acceso, sino que también nos permitirán combatir esta enfermedad en el futuro, en lugar de en el pasado”.
Para saber más sobre los niveles de alerta de riesgo, visite nyc.gov/health.