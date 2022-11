City workforce in largest decline since 2018: report

City job vacancies now stand at more than 21,000, according to estimates by the State Comptroller’s office.

The city’s municipal full-time workforce saw its largest decline since 2008.

According to a new report by State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli, New York City saw a steep drop of 19,113 employees over the last two years, the largest decline in 14 years.

Attrition is outpacing hiring among New York City’s municipal workforce, which could have an impact on critical city services and programs, said the state’s fiscal watchdog.

Despite the city hiring over 40,000 new employees in the last fiscal year, city job vacancies now stand at more than 21,000, according to estimates by the State Comptroller’s office.

The 6.4 percent decrease in the city’s workforce during the pandemic was found to be uneven across its 37 largest agencies, with 11 experiencing a decline in staffing of more than 13 percent, the report said.

The Department of Correction had the greatest loss of employees with a 23.6 percent decline, followed by the Department of Investigation at 22.2 percent and the Taxi and Limousine Commission at 20.5 percent.

“The pandemic caused a significant decline to the city’s workforce,” said State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli.

Other agencies that saw a significant decline in staff included the City Law Department (18.3 percent), Department of Finance (16.8 percent), Citywide Administrative Services (15.6 percent), Department of City Planning (15.3 percent), Department of Youth and Community Development (14.8 percent), Department of Probation (13.8 percent) and the Department of Social Services (13.7 percent).

The Department of Correction had the greatest loss of employees with a 23.6 percent decline.

DiNapoli’s report noted that vacancy rates are mostly driven by the city’s temporary reduction in hiring for Fiscal Year 2021 during the pandemic, as well as due to a sharp rise in separations from service which followed. In September, Mayor Eric Adams ordered city agencies to cut spending by 3 percent in FY 2023 and by 4.75 percent beginning in FY 2024. While reducing vacancies may be used to achieve part of these savings, the report said that many city departments have yet to even reach their current staffing targets, due to elevated attrition over the past two years.

The report said that many city departments have yet to even reach their current staffing targets.

The report also examined divisions within city departments that deliver and oversee critical programs and services, finding 23 had vacancy rates of more than 14 percent. Divisions within Social Services, Department of Education, NYC Parks, Department of Homeless Services, and Health Department had the highest vacancy rates of more than 20 percent. This means services for child support, early childhood education, park facility maintenance, and help for the homeless and individuals facing mental health challenges could be disrupted unless more efficient means of providing those services are found.

To protect and ensure a wide range of important city services, DiNapoli recommended that the city:

Review agencies and divisions for staffing adequacy and consider whether there are staffing challenges or opportunities for efficiencies.

Publish a detailed review of agency operations by creating a table in the Mayor’s Management Report to help the public understand staff workflow and the impact of current staffing levels on the city’s ability to deliver services based on current and anticipated demand.

Use existing reports on agency operations to inform decisions over which vacancies may be eliminated for operating efficiencies and which should be filled to improve or expand services.

The Department of Investigation, headed by Commissioner Jocelyn Strauber, had the second highest decline at 22.2 percent.

“The pandemic caused a significant decline to the city’s workforce, and it is particularly troubling that turnover continues to outpace hiring,” DiNapoli said. “Without the hardworking individuals who keep this city running, critical and essential services for our children and most vulnerable residents could be impacted. Budget gaps loom, and while the city needs to find efficiencies, it also must prioritize a clear understanding of staffing challenges at its agencies and be transparent about their potential impact on services.”

To read the full report, visit www.osc.state.ny.us.