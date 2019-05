City unveils NYC Care card

The city has unveiled the NYC Care card to be used for the new public health plan intended to provide healthcare coverage to about 300,000 New Yorkers currently ineligible for insurance.

Announced in January, the NYC Care plan will allow users direct access to NYC Health + Hospitals’ primary care physicians and pharmacies.

The program will launch in the Bronx on August 1 and will be available across all five boroughs by the end of 2020, city officials said.

At a press conference at Lincoln Hospital on Tues., May 7, Mayor Bill de Blasio said the goal is to connect the uninsured, who typically use emergency rooms for medical care, with primary care doctors.

“We want people to have primary care. We want people to know where to go the first time they feel sick, not when it’s already too late,” said de Blasio. “We don’t want to see people hospitalized who could have been helped early on, but waited and waited and waited because they didn’t know where to turn.”

City officials said an estimated 300,000 New Yorkers, including undocumented immigrants, are currently ineligible for health insurance and will be able to use NYC Care.

The program will eventually be open to anyone who has lived in New York City for six months or longer and does not have an affordable insurance option or who is ineligible for insurance.

The city is investing $100 million in NYC Care.

NYC Care cardholders will have access to a 24-hour customer assistance line where they can speak to an on-call clinician and get prescription refills.

The blue-and-orange NYC Care card lists the cardholder’s primary care physician and co-pay costs for primary care, specialty care, emergency room visits and hospital care.

As part of the initial rollout, the city will allocate $450,000 to partner with Bronx community-based organizations to help with outreach and enrollment for NYC Care, de Blasio said.

Seven new NYC Health + Hospitals doctors have been hired in the Bronx to serve approximately 10,000 patients that are expected to enroll in NYC Care in the first six months.

De Blasio also announced the appointment of Marielle Kress as Executive Director of NYC Care. Kress, a native New Yorker, previously worked in the Obama administration to expand the scope of the Medicaid program.

“New York City is doing something no other city, no other state, has attempted,” Kress said.

“This is a true blueprint for guaranteed access to health care, a wider range of services than anywhere else provides, regardless of income, regardless of immigration status.”