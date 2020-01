City unveils new IDNYC features

Five years in, it’ll be the first.

To mark the five-year anniversary of the IDNYC program, the de Blasio administration has announced a number of new features for the card, including braille embossing.

The embossing will increase accessibility by helping vision-impaired cardholders distinguish and utilize the card. With this addition, IDNYC becomes the first municipal ID in the United States with braille.

In addition, IDNYC will now include a new partnership with Costco and regional partnership with Sullivan Catskills Visitors Association, located in the Catskill Mountains.

“I am proud to step into 2020 with this historic announcement. The addition of braille embossing is a critical expansion of the card’s accessibility for blind and low vision New Yorkers, and further ensures that IDNYC serves every New York City resident, regardless of their individual circumstance,” said Bitta Mostofi, Commissioner of the Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs. “We are also thrilled to kick off a new decade with a national retail partnership, our first regional partner, and iconic New York City institutions to bring even more exciting benefits to cardholders.”

More than 1.3 million residents have enrolled in IDNYC since the program launched in 2015.

The identification card provides access to city services, discounts on recreation and entertainment, free or reduced admission to cultural institutions and other benefits.

As of January 2020, cardholders have redeemed over 680,000 free one-year memberships from participating cultural benefit partners.

Through the new Costco partnership, each IDNYC cardholder who signs up for a new membership with Costco will receive a set of exclusive Costco coupons valued at over $60 plus additional free items.

The card can now be used redeem one year of free membership at The Juilliard School, Atlantic Theater Company, Signature Theatre and South Street Seaport Museum, city officials announced.

In addition, every Wednesday cardholders can show their IDNYC at Queens Botanical Garden for free all-day admission.

The collaboration with the Sullivan Catskills Visitors Association marks the IDNYC’s first benefit partner outside of New York City. Cardholders can receive discounts at select businesses in Sullivan County including Kartrite Resort & Indoor Waterpark and The Sullivan Catskills Event Center.

With the first set of cards expiring this month, IDNYC recently launched a renewal campaign.

New Yorkers whose IDNYC is expiring in less than 60 days, or whose card has been expired for less than 6 months, are able to apply to renew their IDNYC online or in person at an Enrollment Center.

“While the Trump administration targets our neighbors at every turn, we will continue to make New York City a place for all,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio. “IDNYC makes our city more accessible for everyone, no matter immigration status, gender identity, and now no matter whether you are blind or low vision.”

For more information visit nyc.gov/idnyc or call 311 and say “IDNYC.”