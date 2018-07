City unveils anti-displacement pilot program

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

It’s just days away.

The City Council decision on the Inwood rezoning is expected to come in August.

And on Tuesday, city officials took to an Academy Street rooftop to announce a pilot program designed to bolster anti-displacement efforts there, as well as other areas targeted for rezoning.

The Partners in Preservation program, run by the Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD), will help community-based organizations fight displacement in their communities, providing funding for tenant organizing and education, legal assistance, and other programs.

The 18-month pilot is slated to begin in early 2019 in Inwood/Washington Heights, East Harlem and the Jerome Avenue area of the Bronx, as HPD Commissioner María Torres-Springer said the program is expected to help nearly 6,000 residents in about 200 buildings in those communities.

“It will start by using data so we can really target rent-regulated buildings where the prospect of harassment is most likely, then we will establish action plans very specific to that neighborhood,” she explained.

Torres-Springer said HPD would issue a Request for Proposals (RFP) in the fall to solicit community-based organizations to partner with.

The $1.5 million pilot is funded by the city along with Enterprise Community Partners, a nonprofit housing organization.

The funding will be used to help community-based organizations coordinate tenant organizing, and assist HPD in determining which buildings belong in a preservation program or require litigation.

“The reality is that local groups know what’s going on in every building in the neighborhood,” stated Torres-Springer. “So, by having the boots on the ground and providing resources for them to do that, and then working closely with them, we can be more targeted and thereby more effective in getting the right outcome for them.”

She said the program was needed to help combat speculative investment and rising rents in the target neighborhoods, noting that Inwood rents skyrocketed 38 percent between 2002 and 2014.

Two of the areas involved in the pilot — East Harlem and Jerome Avenue — have already had rezonings approved by the City Council, and the Council is set to vote on the Inwood rezoning in early August.

Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez remarked that the Inwood rezoning decision was “nine days away,” in reference to a scheduled August 2 meeting of the Council’s Subcommittee on Zoning and Franchises.

The Subcommittee will issue its vote that day, followed by a full Council vote on August 8 during the body’s next stated meeting.

Rodríguez did not reveal how he would vote on the rezoning, but stressed that the affordability level of new housing developments was a top priority for him.

“I am not there yet to say I support it as it is,” he said of the Inwood rezoning plan. “But I’m having good conversations with this administration.”

Rodríguez said he was also engaged in talks with other local elected officials representing the district, and insisted he was weighing feedback from community stakeholders.

“I’ve been listening to Uptown United, everyone that’s been speaking about this rezoning — for [it], against it, or bringing good recommendations,” he stated.

Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer said that anti-displacement efforts recently introduced by the city are essential, especially in terms of legal assistance.

“You really do need it, particularly when you have the pressures of these lower Manhattan folks moving up, chasing out long-term tenants, which we do not want. You’ve got to have lawyers and you’ve got to have organizers,” she remarked.

Brewer said was grateful for the Partners in Preservation program, but reminded attendees that in her Inwood rezoning recommendations to the City Planning Commission, she recommended that the city provide at least $7.5 million help provide attorneys and outreach necessary to prevent displacement.

“This is a good beginning, but we need more,” she remarked.

Nova Lucero, an organizer with the Met Council for Housing, echoed that sentiment, questioning why the city could not pony up more.

“If the $1.5 million is to be spread across three neighborhoods, that won’t go very far,” Lucero said. “Especially if they want to make a dent to fight the effects of a massive rezoning, we need a lot more.”