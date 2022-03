City to end mask, vaccine mandates on March 7

By Gregg McQueen

“We are making the best public health decisions for the people of New York,” said Mayor Eric Adams.

New York City will lift mask mandates in public schools and vaccine requirements for indoor activities starting on March 7.

Citing a consistent downward trend in the number of Covid-19 cases, Mayor Eric Adams said the city will eliminate the indoor mask mandate for public school children on March 7, barring any “unforeseen spikes” in the coming days.

“Our schools have been among the safest places for our children since the beginning of the pandemic,” said Adams. “We will continue to make the proper public health decisions to keep our kids safe, including making masks available for any child or school staff member who wishes to continue wearing them.”

His announcement on school masks came shortly after Governor Kathy Hochul announced on February 27 that the state would lift its indoor mask requirements for schools beginning Wed., March 2. Hochul said the decision was made based on key Covid data trends.

“With more New Yorkers getting vaccinated, and the steady decline over the past several weeks in cases and hospitalizations from Omicron, we are now entering a new phase of the pandemic. Because New Yorkers have stepped up, we can confidently remove the statewide mask requirement in our schools,” Hochul said. “This is a huge step forward for our kids and communities and I am grateful to the students, educators and parents for their dedication to keeping us all safe — we’ve reached this milestone because of your hard work.”

The indoor mask mandate for public school children is due to be lifted.

According to Health Department data, New York State has experienced a 98 percent decline in Covid-19 cases since the Omicron peak, and a continuous downward trend in cases for more than 50 consecutive days.

Adams said the city will lift its “Key2NYC” policy, which requires New Yorkers to show proof of Covid-19 vaccination in order to enter most public indoor venues, such as restaurants, bars, theaters, and gyms.

Lifting the vaccine mandate on March 7 will “give business owners the time to adapt and will allow us to ensure we are making the best public health decisions for the people of New York,” said Adams.

Vaccine mandates for city and private-sector workers will remain in place at this time, he said.

Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine, who served as the City Council’s Health Committee Chair throughout most of the pandemic, cautioned New Yorkers that the removal of mandates “does not mean the pandemic is over.”

“New York City is still seeing an average of close to 1,000 new cases per day. Future waves are highly likely. Yet less than half of those eligible here have received their booster,” Levine said in a statement.

“We need clear messaging to the public that vaccination remains of urgent importance, and that mask mandates remain in effect in many settings such as mass transit and hospitals,” he said.

Public Advocate Jumaane Williams issued a statement voicing concern that mandates were being lifted too quickly.

“We need clear messaging,” said Borough President Mark Levine.

“The decisions to lift safety measures that have helped to protect New Yorkers amid new waves and new variants need to be guided by the science, not the calendar,” he said, adding that he had additional concerns related to the disparities in vaccination rates and school funding across different communities within the city.

Williams also said the city’s vaccine mandates for indoor activities should be lifted in stages after data has been assessed.

“It would be unnecessary and unwise to rapidly remove vaccine screening requirements in restaurants and other venues across the city simultaneously. Removing multiple layers of protection at once by eliminating mask and vaccine requirements now compounds the complications and risks, especially with existing vaccine discrepancies. It is important to assess the impacts of each new measure before rushing to the next,” he said. “Moving away from these vital protections that helped us get to this point, too quickly, all at once, risks a repeat of some of the mistakes our city and state have made in the last two years.”

“I urge New Yorkers to continue to do what we know works to protect one another,” Williams said, “and New York’s executives to move forward only in a way that ensures we don’t end up going backward.”