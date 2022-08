City tears down abandoned outdoor dining sheds

Over 20 unused dining sheds outside now-shuttered restaurants have been demolished, as per the city.

Outdoor dining in New York City is here to stay – but not abandoned outdoor dining structures.

Mayor Eric Adams announced that the city has torn down 24 unused dining sheds outside now-shuttered restaurants.

Adams said the demolitions were necessary as the deserted structures are unsafe, often attract vermin and are no longer attached to functioning restaurants.

“When a dining shed is no longer in use and if it’s abandoned and it’s a safety hazard, we have to tear it down. It can’t be a safe haven for rats. It can’t be a safe haven for illegal behavior,” Adams said at a press conference in Queens, where he used a sledgehammer to help knock down a vacant shed.

The new shed enforcement is being spearheaded by Deputy Mayor for Operations Meera Joshi, along with a task force led by the New York City Department of Transportation (DOT) and the New York City Department of Sanitation (DSNY). The agencies have been assisted by NYC Parks and the NYPD.

The task force is now investigating another 37 sheds, Joshi said, and reviewing complaints and summons data to identify and remove other abandoned sheds throughout the five boroughs.

In addition to closed restaurants, the city will also target open restaurants with sheds that have had egregious violations for cleanliness or safety.

Adams lends a land.

“Poorly maintained and abandoned sheds are a blight on our streetscape. So, we’re focused on stepping up enforcement on the abandoned and the most egregious non-compliant sheds,” Joshi said.

Adams stressed that he intends to make the Open Restaurants initiative – which has more than 13,000 businesses participating – a permanent fixture, calling it a “lifeline” for the restaurant industry during the pandemic.

“Open restaurants, they have transformed New York City,” Adams said.

Joshi acknowledged that litigation from opponents of outdoor dining is currently stalling the city in making the program permanent.

“We’re confident we’ll be victorious, and then we’ll have a permanent program,” she said.

The Open Restaurants program is estimated to have saved about 100,000 jobs in the city, according to Adams.

“It’s great news that Mayor Adams announced the city will remove abandoned outdoor dining structures that shuttered during the pandemic and will focus on revitalizing dilapidated ones as we transition out of the temporary emergency program that saved countless small businesses and jobs,” said Andrew Rigie, Executive Director of the New York City Hospitality Alliance. “We look forward to working with the city to develop a permanent outdoor dining system that will be beautiful and sustainable for the future.”

“Poorly maintained and abandoned outdoor dining structures should not be allowed. Today’s announcement is a positive step forward towards making the program work better for all New Yorkers,” said Jeffrey García, President of the New York State Latino Restaurant Bar and Lounge Association. “I want to thank Mayor Adams for his smart and thoughtful approach, narrowing in on a few bad apples and using precision policies so that the outdoor dining program can thrive.”