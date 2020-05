City still in high transmission phase: Health Commish

Keep at it.

As May begins, New York City remains in a phase of “widespread transmission” for COVID-19, warned Health Commissioner Dr. Oxiris Barbot, who urged New Yorkers to remain vigilant and careful.

During a press briefing with members of the ethnic and community media, Barbot said that while the rate of new coronavirus cases and deaths is lower than it was weeks ago, it is no time for New Yorkers to let their guard down.

“Currently, we are still in a phase of widespread transmission,” she said. “On a daily basis, 2,000 New Yorkers are testing positive per day.”

She urged city residents to stay inside as much as possible and to maintain social distancing and wear face coverings if they do venture outside.

“The most important thing people can do is stay home. That’s been working in terms of reducing the virus,” she said.

Barbot was joined for the May 1 briefing by Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs Commissioner Bitta Mostofi and Dr. Andrew Wallach, Ambulatory Care Chief Medical Officer, NYC Health and Hospitals.

The city has opened 12 community-based testing facilities at NYC Health and Hospitals locations and public housing complexes. More sites will be added in the coming weeks, said Wallach.

“So far, we’ve done over 7,000 tests,” he said. “There is no fee or copayment. These are walk-in tests with no appointment necessary.”

Most recipients received their test result back in 48 hours, Wallach said.

Barbot said that testing should be considered more urgent for certain New Yorkers.

“People who are older, who have chronic underlying illnesses — we want these folks to be tested. We are also prioritizing the essential workers,” she said.

Barbot noted the increased use of antibody testing to gauge how many New Yorkers had the coronavrius, but cautioned that it is still uncertain how much immunity against reinfection the antibodies would provide.

“There is no scientific indication that having antibodies provides full immunity,” she said.

“Until more scientific data is available, we can’t let people let up on the proven prevention methods.”

“We’ll know more in the future,” she added. “One of the things we’ll learn is, if you do have immunity, does it last a lifetime? If coronavirus comes back around next year, are you protected?”

For those who test positive for COVID-19, the city is conducting contact tracing to ensure their close contacts are assessed and quarantined if necessary. Barbot said it can be challenging to conduct such tracing within immigrant communities.

“There are going to be issues of trust – there are people in our communities who are wary of interaction with government,” she stated.

Mostofi said that MOIA is performing outreach to help immigrant communities with the federal government’s new Paycheck Protection Program, a loan program that provides incentive for small businesses to keep their workers on the payroll.

The agency has partnered with Small Business Services to offer free webinars on how to apply for the loan program.

“It’s a limited amount of funds, and it’s first come, first served,” Mostofi said. “We want to make sure that small businesses and community-based organizations are acting now.”

To access COVID-19 resources from the city’s Health Department, go to on.nyc.gov/3c15NPv.

For more on resources to help small businesses, go to on.nyc.gov/2yo0R8Y.