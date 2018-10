City, state electeds announce NY1 boycott

They’re going offline.

A coalition of 35 city and state elected officials have announced they will refuse to appear on the Spectrum NY1 news network out of solidarity with striking cable workers.

One day after Mayor Bill de Blasio canceled his weekly appearance on the network in support of striking workers, the coalition issued a letter to Charter/Spectrum Chief Executive Officer Thomas Rutledge, urging the company to come to the bargaining table to negotiate with IBEW Local 3, the union representing the workers.

Joining the boycott were City Comptroller Scott Stringer, City Council Speaker Corey Johnson, 27 Councilmembers and six State Assemblymembers, who said in the letter they would refuse to enter the NY1 studios as long as workers continue picketing outside the network’s headquarters.

Approximately 1,800 union members have been on strike since March 2018.

Mostly field technicians who service cable, internet and phone service, the workers walked off the job after Charter attempted to stop contributions into worker pension and medical plans, and to take away certain paid holidays and personal time off.

“With Charter Communications’ revenue rising to a total of $81.4 billion in 2016 and 2017, it is unthinkable that these workers have been forced to strike for the basic wages and benefits they deserve. We are proud to follow Mayor de Blasio’s lead by refusing to appear on NY1 until Charter comes to the table and negotiates with these workers in good faith,” the officials said in the letter to Rutledge.

Chris Erikson, Business Manager of IBEW Local 3, expressed gratitude for the support of de Blasio and other elected officials.

“We are thankful that this broad coalition of elected leaders is doing the right thing and standing with the striking Local 3 members,” said Erikson. “From Mayor de Blasio to Comptroller Stringer to Speaker Johnson, our allies are united on behalf of the hardworking men and women that Spectrum refuses to treat with respect. In the face of Spectrum’s limitless greed and heartlessness, our workers will continue to take action to get the secure pensions and retiree medical coverage they’ve earned. Together, we will not back down from this fight.”

A full copy of the letter is below:

October 16, 2018

Thomas M. Rutledge

President & CEO

Charter Communications

12405 Powerscourt Drive

Columbia, MO 63131

Dear Mr. Rutledge,

As elected officials from across the state of New York, we are deeply concerned that after 19 months, 1,800 of your company’s workers remain on strike in New York City. As long as these workers from IBEW Local 3 maintain their informational leafleting action at NY1’s headquarters, we will honor that action by not entering the studios.

With Charter Communications’ revenue rising to a total of $81.4 billion in 2016 and 2017, it is unthinkable that these workers have been forced to strike for the basic wages and benefits they deserve. We are proud to follow Mayor de Blasio’s lead by refusing to appear on NY1 until Charter comes to the table and negotiates with these workers in good faith.

Sincerely,

New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer

New York City Council Speaker Corey Johnson

New York City Council Member Diana Ayala

New York City Council Member Justin Brannan

New York City Council Member Fernando Cabrera

New York City Council Member Margaret Chin

New York City Council Member Costa Constantinides

New York City Council Member Robert Cornegy

New York City Council Member Laurie Cumbo

New York City Council Member Daniel Dromm

New York City Council Member Rafael Espinal

New York City Council Member Vanessa Gibson

New York City Council Member Mark Gjonaj

New York City Council Member Barry Grodenchik

New York City Council Member Ben Kallos

New York City Council Member Rory Lancman

New York City Council Member Stephen Levin

New York City Council Member Mark Levine

New York City Council Member Francisco Moya

New York City Council Member Bill Perkins

New York City Council Member Keith Powers

New York City Council Member Antonio Reynoso

New York City Council Member Donovan Richards

New York City Council Member Ydanis Rodríguez

New York City Council Member Helen Rosenthal

New York City Council Member Rafael Salamanca

New York City Council Member Ritchie Torres

New York City Council Member Jimmy Van Bramer

New York City Council Member Jumaane Williams

New York State Assembly Member Brian Barnwell

New York State Assembly Member Carmen De La Rosa

New York State Assembly Member Nathalia Fernández

New York State Assembly Member Walter Mosley

New York State Assembly Member Christine Pellegrino

New York State Assembly Member Linda Rosenthal