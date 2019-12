City reaches agreement with nurses’ union

New York City has reached a contract agreement with the New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA), which represents more than 8,500 nurses across the NYC Health + Hospitals system (H+H) and city agencies.

The agreement, announced on December 14 by Mayor Bill de Blasio, includes wage increases and provisions to address recruitment and retention issues.

“Nurses are vital to the health and well-being of our city,” said de Blasio. “With our agreement with the New York State Nurses Association, we’re paying a fair wage and addressing longstanding issues of recruitment and retention to ensure these nurses have the support they need to continue to provide excellent care to all New Yorkers.”

The agreement will provide nurses with compounded wage increases of 2 percent, 2.25 percent, 0.25 percent, and 3 percent over nearly 45 months.

It has been ratified by NYSNA membership.

“Throughout this negotiation, Mayor de Blasio and his representatives in the contract negotiation demonstrated a fundamental commitment to the people of New York City. They listened intently to the nurses and others speak about conditions in the public hospitals and the contract reflects what they heard and learned,” said Jill Furillo, RN, NYSNA Executive Director. “We thank the Mayor for the respect he showed us and for a contract that supports nurses and patients and the many communities we serve. The respect is very much mutual.”

The deal is retroactive to June 6, 2019 and expires on March 2, 2023.

“Nurses are the heart of our mission to care for all New Yorkers without exception. Their professionalism and compassion exemplify the values of our organization,” said Mitchell Katz, MD, President and CEO of NYC Health + Hospitals. “The care of our patients and the people who care for them are a priority in the City’s public health system, and NYSNA and their members are critical in that effort.”

The city has agreed to collaboratively address nurse-to-patient staffing ratios with NYSNA and establish an escalation process including non-binding mediation.

The contract includes language relating to workplace violence prevention, disaster relief leave, nurse practice councils, floating assignments, safe patient handling and posting and filling of vacancies. In addition, NYSNA will have the right to opt into the NYS Paid Family Leave Program during the term of the contract.

“We are thrilled to have reached an agreement with our partners at NYSNA that’s good for nurses, our health system and the million-plus patients we serve,” said Natalia Cineas, Chief Nurse Executive for NYC Health + Hospitals. “As a part of our transformation, we have hired a significant number of new nurses and look forward to adding to our team as we make our system more attractive for nurses with a passion for excellence and our mission.”