City economy continues decade-long growth

Still growing.

New York City’s economy continued to grow in the fourth quarter of 2018, as unemployment continued to fall, according to a new report from City Comptroller Scott Stringer.

Stringer’s Quarterly Economic Update showed that the New York’s gross city product grew 3.9 percent, the highest rate of 2018, during Q4 2018, while the unemployment rate fell from 4.1 percent in Q3 2018 to 4.0 percent in Q4 2018.

The city added 34,000 private sector jobs in the last quarter, the report said. More than half of the new private-sector jobs created were in low-wage industries. For the full year of 2018, total private-sector jobs were up by 74,200 or 1.9 percent – making this the ninth consecutive year of job creation and the longest sequence of job gains on record.

“In this past year, New York City’s economy has continued its solid performance, and New Yorkers have enjoyed a decade of solid economic growth,” said Stringer. “But too few of our neighbors are sharing the fruits of this expansion. With looming risks to continued growth, insufficient gains in good-paying jobs, and a continued affordable housing crunch, we need to set the foundations for fair, equitable growth that lifts all New Yorkers up.”

Other findings in Stringer’s Q4 2018 report:

The number of employed city residents rose by 6,700 in Q4 2018 to a record high of almost 4.1 million.

The greatest private-sector job gains were in health care and social assistance sectors, at 11,000 new jobs.

The average hourly earnings of all private NYC employees rose 3.4 percent on a year-over-year basis to $36.69 in Q4 2018.

Total venture capital investment in the New York metro area rose to a record high of $13.33 billion in 2018, 8.7 percent higher than in 2017, despite a decline in the fourth quarter.

New commercial leasing activity in Manhattan increased 45.1 percent to over 10.2 million square feet in the fourth quarter, the biggest fourth quarter increase on record.

Despite the increase in new commercial leasing, Manhattan’s overall commercial vacancy rate increased to 9.2 percent in Q4 2018 due largely to an increase in supply.

To view the full report, visit comptroller.nyc.gov/EconomicData.