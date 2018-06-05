- English
- Español
City debuts carshare pilot
Story and photos by Gregg McQueen
Curb it.
The city has partnered with carsharing companies on a program Mayor Bill de Blasio hopes will encourage New Yorkers to give up their personal vehicles.
Through a two-year pilot program with Zipcar and Enterprise, which launched on June 4, the city will dedicate 230 on-street parking spaces in 14 neighborhoods for carshare vehicles.
In addition, 55 dedicated parking spots at 17 Department of Transportation (DOT) lots will be reserved for carsharing, as well as 24 spaces at New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) complexes lacking nearby public transportation options.
Both Zipcar and Enterprise will provide discounts to NYCHA residents citywide, while IDNYC cardholders are eligible for a complimentary, one-year Zipcar membership.
De Blasio said the NYC Carshare program could influence city residents to ditch their cars, if they can more easily access vehicles when they need them.
“There are a lot of people who have their car in a parking space all week long and only use it really on the weekend. That’s not an optimal situation,” de Blasio said at a May 31 press conference. “So what we want to do is make it easier for people who only need a car a small amount of the time to have a great new option.”
De Blasio, who cited statistics indicating that for every shared car available, a city can take up to 20 cars off the road, bluntly assessed the need to reduce the number of cars on the city’s streets.
“If we don’t reduce the number of cars, we’re all screwed,” he stated. “Let’s be clear about it. We’ve got to find a way to address this reality.”
De Blasio said that if all went well, he envisioned “hundreds of thousands” of New Yorkers eventually using carshare services.
Rental prices for the carshare services range from $8 to $15 per hour and $69 to $121 per day, depending on location and day of the week.
“We know that this program gets more people who can’t afford a car access to a car, and gives more people who own cars the option to use one of these services instead,” said Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer.
One carshare vehicle can be used by up to 70 different households, said DOT Commissioner Polly Trottenberg. “That’s phenomenal efficiency in terms of the curb and just the sheer drag in terms of time, congestion, and environmental waste of people driving around trying to find parking. To reduce that could be transformative,” she said.
“Studies have shown that owning a car in New York City right now is about $9,000 a year with car payments, insurance, maintenance, as well as the hassles of parking, potential tickets, all the inconveniences of owning a car here,” Trottenberg added. “So, these carsharing models give people potentially a chance to save dramatic amounts of money.”
The neighborhoods to receive the NYC Carshare pilot are: Parkchester in the Bronx; East Harlem, Hamilton Heights, Morningside Heights in Manhattan; Boerum Hill, Brooklyn Heights, Cobble Hill/Carroll Gardens, East Williamsburg, Park Slope, Red Hook and Williamsburg in Brooklyn; and Eastern Rockaways, Jackson Heights, Jamaica in Queens.
Zipcar will also have dedicated carshare parking spaces outside of the following Bronx NYCHA developments: East 152nd St-Courtland Ave., Davidson Houses, Marble Hill Houses, Randall Balcom Houses and Throggs Neck.
Trottenberg said the city will evaluate the program during the course of the two-year pilot, and could seek to expand it to other neighborhoods sooner if the demand was there.
City Councilmember Mark Levine, whose district is included in the pilot, acknowledged he has received complaints from constituents that the city is giving away coveted street parking spaces, but stressed that the program could actually make it easier to park in the future.
“People are lamenting the loss of parking,” he said. “But every carshare vehicle we introduce is going to take other cars off the road.”
“Every New Yorker who owns a car and spends a really big portion of their time looking for parking, imagine not having to do that anymore, imagine not having that hassle,” remarked de Blasio. “So I think this absolutely will help us reduce the number of cars, reduce congestion, and open up parking spaces.”
For more information about the pilot, go to nycdotcarshare.info.
Ciudad estrena piloto de carshare
Historia y fotos por Gregg McQueen
La ciudad se ha asociado con compañías de autos compartidos (carshare) en un programa que el alcalde Bill de Blasio espera aliente a los neoyorquinos a renunciar a sus vehículos personales.
A través de un programa piloto de dos años con Zipcar y Enterprise, que fue lanzado el 4 de junio, la ciudad dedicará 230 espacios de estacionamiento en la calle en 14 vecindarios para vehículos de carshare.
Además, 55 espacios de estacionamiento en 17 lotes del Departamento de Transporte (DOT, por sus siglas en inglés) se reservarán para carshare, así como 24 espacios en complejos de la Autoridad de Vivienda de la Ciudad de Nueva York (NYCHA, por sus siglas en inglés) que carecen de opciones cercanas de transporte público.
Tanto Zipcar como Enterprise ofrecerán descuentos a los residentes de NYCHA en toda la ciudad, mientras que los titulares de tarjetas de IDNYC son elegibles para una membresía Zipcar gratuita de un año.
De Blasio dijo que el programa NYC Carshare podría influenciar a los residentes de la ciudad a deshacerse de sus autos, al tener un acceso más sencillo a los vehículos cuando los necesiten.
“Hay muchas personas que tienen su automóvil estacionado toda la semana y solo lo usan realmente durante el fin de semana. Esa no es una situación óptima”, dijo de Blasio en una conferencia de prensa el 31 de mayo. “Entonces, lo que queremos hacer es facilitar que las personas que solo necesitan un automóvil una pequeña cantidad de tiempo tengan una gran opción nueva”.
De Blasio, quien citó estadísticas que indican que por cada auto compartido disponible, una ciudad puede sacar hasta 20 autos de las calles, claramente valoró la necesidad de reducir la cantidad de autos que circulan por la ciudad.
“Si no reducimos el número de automóviles, todos estamos jodidos”, afirmó. “Seamos claros al respecto. Tenemos que encontrar una manera de enfrentar esta realidad”.
De Blasio dijo que si todo iba bien, imaginaba que “cientos de miles” de neoyorquinos eventualmente usarían los servicios de carshare.
Los precios de alquiler de los servicios de carshare varían de $8 a $15 dólares por hora y de $69 a $121 dólares por día, dependiendo de la ubicación y del día de la semana.
“Sabemos que este programa atrae a más personas que no pueden pagar el acceso de un auto a un automóvil y da a más personas que poseen automóviles la opción de usar uno de estos servicios”, dijo la presidenta del condado de Manhattan, Gale Brewer.
Un vehículo compartido puede ser utilizado por hasta 70 hogares diferentes, dijo la comisionada del DOT, Polly Trottenberg. “Esa es una eficiencia fenomenal. Es una verdadera lata en términos de tiempo, congestión y desperdicio ambiental de las personas que manejan al encontrar estacionamiento. Reducir eso podría ser transformador”, explicó.
“Los estudios han demostrado que poseer un automóvil en la ciudad de Nueva York en este momento cuesta aproximadamente $9,000 dólares al año con pagos de automóviles, seguros, mantenimiento, así como las molestias de estacionamiento, multas potenciales y todos los inconvenientes de poseer un automóvil aquí”, agregó Trottenberg. “Entonces, estos modelos de uso compartido de automóviles ofrecen a las personas la posibilidad de ahorrar cantidades dramáticas de dinero”.
Los vecindarios que recibirán el piloto NYC Carshare son: Parkchester en el Bronx; East Harlem, Hamilton Heights, Morningside Heights en Manhattan; Boerum Hill, Brooklyn Heights, Cobble Hill/Carroll Gardens, East Williamsburg, Park Slope, Red Hook, Williamsburg; y también Eastern Rockaways, Jackson Heights, Jamaica en Queens.
Zipcar tendrá espacios de estacionamiento de autos compartidos afuera de los siguientes desarrollos NYCHA del Bronx: calle 152 este y avenida Courtland, Casas Davidson, Casas Marble Hill, Casas Randall Balcom y Throggs Neck.
Trottenberg dijo que la ciudad evaluará el programa durante el curso de dos años del piloto y podría buscar expandirlo a otros vecindarios antes si la demanda existe.
El concejal Mark Levine, cuyo distrito está incluido en el programa piloto, reconoció que ha recibido quejas de los electores de que la ciudad está regalando codiciados espacios de estacionamiento en la calle, pero hizo hincapié en que el programa podría hacer que sea más fácil aparcar en el futuro.
“La gente lamenta la pérdida de estacionamiento”, dijo. “Pero cada vehículo compartido que traigamos va a sacar a otros autos de las calles”.
“A todos los neoyorquinos que poseen un automóvil y pasan una gran parte de su tiempo buscando estacionamiento, imaginen que ya no tienen que hacer eso, imaginen no tener esa molestia”, comentó de Blasio. “Así que creo que esto nos ayudará a reducir la cantidad de automóviles, a reducir la congestión y a abrir espacios de estacionamiento”.
Para obtener más información sobre el piloto, vaya a nycdotcarshare.info.