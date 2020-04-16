- English
- Español
City Council to hold first-ever remote stated meeting
There’ll be a change in the chambers.
For the first time in over eighty years, the New York City Council will hit “remote.”
On April 22, the Council will conduct a Stated meeting in remote fashion, a first in the Council’s history.
It will be the legislative body’s first meeting since the coronavirus outbreak.
Members of the public will be able to watch the meeting online in real time via the Council website.
“It isn’t easy to get an 82-year-old legislative body up and running remotely for the first time in its history, but I am proud of the work that the staff put in to make this happen in a secure and publicly accessible fashion. I speak for all members in saying we are eager to resume legislating for the people of New York,” said Council Speaker Corey Johnson in the announcement, made public on April 15th. “The coming weeks and months will not be easy for us as a city, but I can guarantee that the Council will do everything in its power to help us weather this difficult time.”
Since mid-March, all Council meetings have been cancelled due to COVID-19.
Prior to the pandemic, the Council held a stated meeting every two weeks and once a month during the summer. The meetings are used to introduce and vote on legislation.
“My colleagues and I are proud of the work we’ve done together so far in the fight against coronavirus,” said Council Majority Leader Laurie Cumbo. “We are excited to get back to passing bills and holding hearings on behalf of New Yorkers. Our constituents need us now more than ever and we are absolutely here for them in this trying time.”
“Our legislating, our representing the needs of our shared communities, is a key part of our work to protect the vulnerable and meet urgent needs. With this remote Stated meeting, our work takes on a new form, but the values of protecting our communities and lifting up their well-being remain,” added Councilmember Robert E. Cornegy, Jr. “This remote Stated meeting is symbolic of the amazing resilience of New Yorkers in this difficult moment.”
Looming before the Council is one major agenda item: finalizing the fiscal year 2021 budget.
When unveiled in January, Mayor Bill de Blasio’s $95.3 billion budget was billed as necessarily limited in scope, due to the expected $6 billion deficit in funding from Albany. De Blasio’s 2021 budget projections bumped up less than 1 percent from the previous year’s spending ($94.6 billion), representing the smallest spending increase requested to date. Missing also were the announcement as in years past of any large-scale programs such as pre-kindergarten expansion.
“We’ve never seen this kind of state deficit, we’ve never seen this kind of threat to our Medicaid recipients, we’ve never seen this kind of threat to the Health and Hospitals Corporation,” said de Blasio on January 16th as he unveiled his spending plan.
De Blasio said then such prudence was a necessary outcome of looming fiscal concerns – months before New York City would become the new epicenter of the coronavirus crisis.
For more information, please visit council.nyc.gov.
El Ayuntamiento celebrará la primera reunión de forma remota
Habrá un cambio en las cámaras.
Por primera vez en más de ochenta años, el Concejo de la Ciudad de Nueva York hará impacto de forma “remota”.
El 22 de abril, el Concejo llevará a cabo una reunión declarada de manera remota, la primera en su historia.
Será la primera reunión del cuerpo legislativo desde el brote del coronavirus.
Los miembros del público podrán ver la reunión en línea en tiempo real a través del sitio web del Concejo.
“No es fácil lograr que un cuerpo legislativo de 82 años funcione de manera remota por primera vez en su historia, pero estoy orgulloso del trabajo que el personal realizó para que esto suceda de manera segura y de forma públicamente accesible. Hablo por todos los miembros cuando digo que estamos ansiosos por reanudar la legislación para el pueblo de Nueva York”, dijo el presidente del Concejo Corey Johnson en el anuncio, hecho público el 15 de abril. “Las próximas semanas y meses no serán fáciles para nosotros como ciudad, pero puedo garantizar que el Concejo hará todo lo que esté a su alcance para ayudarnos a superar este momento difícil”.
Desde mediados de marzo, todas las reuniones del Concejo fueron canceladas debido al COVID-19.
Antes de la pandemia, el Concejo celebraba una reunión declarada cada dos semanas y una vez al mes durante el verano. Las reuniones se utilizan para presentar y votar leyes.
“Mis colegas y yo estamos orgullosos del trabajo que hemos realizado juntos hasta ahora en la lucha contra el coronavirus”, dijo la líder de la mayoría del Concejo, Laurie Cumbo. “Estamos entusiasmados por volver a aprobar proyectos de ley y celebrar audiencias en nombre de los neoyorquinos. Nuestros electores nos necesitan ahora más que nunca y estamos absolutamente aquí para ellos en este momento difícil”.
“Nuestra legislación, nuestra representación de las necesidades de nuestras comunidades compartidas, es una parte clave de nuestra labor para proteger a los vulnerables y satisfacer las necesidades urgentes. Con esta reunión declarada remota, nuestro trabajo adquiere una nueva forma, pero los valores de proteger a nuestras comunidades y elevar su bienestar permanecen”, agregó el concejal Robert E. Cornegy, Jr. “Esta reunión declarada remota es un símbolo de la increíble resiliencia de los neoyorquinos en este momento difícil”.
Se avecina ante el Concejo un tema importante de la agenda: finalizar el presupuesto del año fiscal 2021.
Cuando se dio a conocer en enero, el presupuesto de $95.3 mil millones de dólares del alcalde Bill de Blasio fue promocionado como necesariamente limitado en su alcance, debido al déficit esperado de $6 mil millones de dólares en fondos de Albany. Las proyecciones presupuestarias del 2021 de de Blasio aumentaron menos del 1 por ciento del gasto del año anterior ($94.6 mil millones), lo que representa el aumento de gasto más pequeño solicitado hasta la fecha. También se perdió el anuncio, como en años anteriores, de cualquier programa a gran escala, como la expansión del pre jardín de infantes.
“Nunca hemos visto este tipo de déficit estatal, nunca hemos visto este tipo de amenaza para nuestros beneficiarios de Medicaid, nunca hemos visto este tipo de amenaza para la Corporación de Salud y Hospitales”, dijo de Blasio el 16 de enero mientras daba a conocer su plan de gastos.
De Blasio dijo que esa prudencia era un resultado necesario de las preocupaciones fiscales que se avecinaban, meses antes de que la ciudad de Nueva York se convirtiera en el nuevo epicentro de la crisis del coronavirus.
Para más información, por favor visite council.nyc.gov.