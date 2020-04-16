City Council to hold first-ever remote stated meeting

There’ll be a change in the chambers.

For the first time in over eighty years, the New York City Council will hit “remote.”

On April 22, the Council will conduct a Stated meeting in remote fashion, a first in the Council’s history.

It will be the legislative body’s first meeting since the coronavirus outbreak.

Members of the public will be able to watch the meeting online in real time via the Council website.

“It isn’t easy to get an 82-year-old legislative body up and running remotely for the first time in its history, but I am proud of the work that the staff put in to make this happen in a secure and publicly accessible fashion. I speak for all members in saying we are eager to resume legislating for the people of New York,” said Council Speaker Corey Johnson in the announcement, made public on April 15th. “The coming weeks and months will not be easy for us as a city, but I can guarantee that the Council will do everything in its power to help us weather this difficult time.”

Since mid-March, all Council meetings have been cancelled due to COVID-19.

Prior to the pandemic, the Council held a stated meeting every two weeks and once a month during the summer. The meetings are used to introduce and vote on legislation.

“My colleagues and I are proud of the work we’ve done together so far in the fight against coronavirus,” said Council Majority Leader Laurie Cumbo. “We are excited to get back to passing bills and holding hearings on behalf of New Yorkers. Our constituents need us now more than ever and we are absolutely here for them in this trying time.”

“Our legislating, our representing the needs of our shared communities, is a key part of our work to protect the vulnerable and meet urgent needs. With this remote Stated meeting, our work takes on a new form, but the values of protecting our communities and lifting up their well-being remain,” added Councilmember Robert E. Cornegy, Jr. “This remote Stated meeting is symbolic of the amazing resilience of New Yorkers in this difficult moment.”

Looming before the Council is one major agenda item: finalizing the fiscal year 2021 budget.

When unveiled in January, Mayor Bill de Blasio’s $95.3 billion budget was billed as necessarily limited in scope, due to the expected $6 billion deficit in funding from Albany. De Blasio’s 2021 budget projections bumped up less than 1 percent from the previous year’s spending ($94.6 billion), representing the smallest spending increase requested to date. Missing also were the announcement as in years past of any large-scale programs such as pre-kindergarten expansion.

“We’ve never seen this kind of state deficit, we’ve never seen this kind of threat to our Medicaid recipients, we’ve never seen this kind of threat to the Health and Hospitals Corporation,” said de Blasio on January 16th as he unveiled his spending plan.

De Blasio said then such prudence was a necessary outcome of looming fiscal concerns – months before New York City would become the new epicenter of the coronavirus crisis.

For more information, please visit council.nyc.gov.