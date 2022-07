City breaks ground on new public health lab in Harlem

A groundbreaking ceremony was held for a new headquarters for the NYC Public Health Laboratory (PHL) on July 6.

The new 10-story, 240,000-square-foot building will be located on 137th Street across from Harlem Hospital. Operated by the city’s Health Department, the facility is designed to keep New York at the forefront of disease response and investigation.

Construction of the $454 million project is being managed by the New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC).

"We are working to ensure our best and brightest have the state-of-the-art facilities they need and deserve to continue their groundbreaking and lifesaving efforts on behalf of our city," said NYCEDC President and Chief Executive Officer Andrew Kimball. "During the pandemic, our scientists never wavered in their efforts to track COVID-19 or other viruses. This new lab will offer them the tools and resources needed to identify future health threats, while the lab's new location will benefit public health equity, which has never been more vital."

More than 200 staff members currently provide laboratory testing services. Established in 1892, the laboratory was the world’s first municipal bacteriological laboratory and has helped the city’s response to disease outbreaks including diphtheria, Ebola, Legionnaires, Covid-19, and monkeypox. More than 200 staff members now also provide laboratory testing services, whole genome sequencing, and wastewater pathogen monitoring.

Construction of the $454 million project is being managed by the New York City Economic Development Corporation. [Photo courtesy of NYCEDC] The lab has been based at 455 First Avenue on the East Side since the 1960's.

“The New York City PHL is the greatest public health lab in the world and, throughout our city’s history, the scientists who work there have heroically responded to health emergencies, infectious diseases, and are a pillar of disease prevention and surveillance,” said Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan. “This vital piece of public health infrastructure demands better physical infrastructure, which this state-of-the art laboratory complex will have. We’re proud that PHL will be an embodiment of New York City as the public health capital of the world and will lead in innovation and training the next generation of public health laboratory scientists.”

The new building will include solar photovoltaic panels and chilled beams, among other amenities. [Image courtesy of SOM/ATCHAIN] The Health Department and NYCEDC secured $25 million from the Department of Citywide Administrative Services to help make the new lab one of the most energy efficient and high-tech laboratories in the country. The new building will include solar photovoltaic panels and chilled beams, as well as a cogeneration plant to provide significant energy and cost savings.