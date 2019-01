City announces public health plan

The city has you covered.

New York City will guarantee comprehensive health care to every one of its residents, regardless of ability to pay or immigration status.

Known as NYC Care, the plan will serve approximately 600,000 New Yorkers who currently do not have health insurance, and provide direct access to NYC Health + Hospitals’ physicians, pharmacies and mental health and substance abuse services.

All services will be affordable on a sliding scale.

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the program during a press conference on January 8th at Lincoln Hospital in the Bronx.

“Health care is a right, not a privilege reserved for those who can afford it,” said de Blasio.

“While the federal government works to gut health care for millions of Americans, New York City is leading the way by guaranteeing that every New Yorker has access to quality, comprehensive care, regardless of immigration status or their ability to pay.”

NYC Care will provide a primary care doctor and access to specialty care, prescription drugs, mental health services, hospitalization, and will feature telephone help lines to assist users with making doctor appointments and other services.

The program will amplify efforts to increase enrollment in the city’s public health option, MetroPlus, which partners with NYC Health + Hospitals for primary and preventive care at 11 hospitals and 70 clinics.

“NYC Care will be the biggest and most comprehensive health coverage program in the country,” said Dr. Mitchell Katz, President and CEO of NYC Health + Hospitals. “Building on the great work of our doctors, nurses and staff, and working collaboratively with community partners, NYC Health + Hospitals will help give all New Yorkers the quality care they deserve.”

“As the representative of East Harlem and the South Bronx — both of which are neighborhoods with significant uninsured populations, I am ecstatic about the implementation of NYC Care, as it will provide thousands of New Yorkers with access to comprehensive health care services,” said City Councilmember Diana Ayala, Chair of the City Council’s Committee on Mental Health, Disabilities, and Addiction.

“By enrolling as many City residents as possible and launching NYC Care for those who cannot access insurance programs, NYC is demonstrating its deep commitment to achieving universal coverage,” added Greater New York Hospital Association President Kenneth E. Raske in a statement.

NYC Care will launch in summer 2019 and will roll out geographically, starting in the Bronx.

The program will cost at least $100 million annually once fully implemented, city officials said.

“Expanding access to care is a key step in eliminating health disparities in our city,” said Health Commissioner Dr. Oxiris Barbot. “The Affordable Care Act started us down this path, but it is time to finish the job. New York City is proud to lead the way. I stand with Mayor de Blasio today in declaring health care is a right for all, not a privilege for only those who can afford care.”

For more information, please visit nyc.gov or call 311.