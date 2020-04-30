Citi Bike expansion coming uptown

The New York City Department of Transportation (DOT) has announced that Lyft, the operator of Citi Bike, will expand the bike-share service in the Bronx and Northern Manhattan.

Beginning on May 4, the expansion will include more than 100 new stations, including docks for health care workers at Harlem Hospital and Lincoln Hospital.

“As New York City continues its hard work to get through and emerge from the COVID-19 crisis, we are happy to be able to deliver some undeniably good news: Upper Manhattan and the Bronx will see new Citi Bike stations in the coming days, including docks outside two critical H&H institutions — Lincoln and Harlem Hospitals,” said DOT Commissioner Polly Trottenberg. “We thank Lyft for their commitment to building out the bike share network— and the local groups and residents in these neighborhoods who helped us select the best station locations.”

Other new stations will debut in the South Bronx and in Manhattan as high as 155th Street.

It marks the first time that Citi Bike has been available in the Bronx.

“The COVID-19 crisis has underlined the health disparities that the Bronx has fought against for so long,” said Senator José M. Serrano. “Access to bike sharing will not only help New Yorkers safely commute during the current pandemic, but improve our health and well-being and enhance our quality of life in the long-term. A truly successful bike share program must link the entire city, and this expansion is an important step toward ensuring transportation equity across all of our neighborhoods.”

The ongoing Citi Bike expansion efforts are intended to double the program’s current service area and triple the number of available bikes to 40,000 in the coming years.

New station locations were selected with input from NYC DOT’s Suggest-A-Station online portal as well as multiple in-person community workshops co-hosted last fall by NYC DOT, Citi Bike, Bronx Community Board 1, and Manhattan Community Boards 9, 10, and 11.

During the COVID-19 crisis, Citi Bike data has shown a significant increase in the popularity of stations outside hospitals, as commute patterns have shifted and hospital personnel turn to biking as an option that allows them to travel while practicing social-distancing.

“Many New Yorkers who need to complete essential trips are relying upon Citi Bike during this unprecedented moment, and we are proud to expand Citi Bike service to more neighborhoods in Upper Manhattan and the Bronx beginning next week,” said Caroline Samponaro, Head of Micrombolity and Transit Policy at Lyft. “Especially important will be the new Citi Bike stations outside Harlem Hospital and Lincoln Hospital, which will provide staff there with a new commute option as they serve the public on the frontlines during the COVID crisis.

Currently, health care providers, first responders, and transit workers are being provided with free Citi Bike memberships. New Yorkers who live in public housing or receive SNAP benefits can join Citi Bike for only $5 a month, as part of the Reduced Fare Bike Share Program, presented by Healthfirst.

“Citi Bike’s expansion into northern Manhattan can not come at a more crucial time as more and more New Yorkers turn to biking as a safe form of transportation,” said Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer. “I thank DOT and Lyft for their hard work in expanding bike share throughout Manhattan and look forward to its continued expansion further north in the coming months.”

“We welcome the expansion of Citi Bike to underserved communities in New York City, something that we have been calling on for years. I thank DOT and Citi Bike for their efforts in bringing this transportation alternative to Northern Manhattan and the South Bronx where it is much needed,” said Council Member Ydanis Rodríguez, Chairman of the Transportation Committee. “I hope that soon we will also be able to access Citi Bike around the Allen Pavilion Hospital, Bronx-Lebanon Hospital, and other outer-boroughs neighborhoods across the City. As we expand access to this initiative to all New Yorkers, I will continue advocating for the expansion of the Fair Fares program to also include Citi Bike as a discounted service.”

Members of the first responder, healthcare, and transit workforce are being provided with free 30-day Citi Bike memberships. Eligible workers should email herobikes@lyft.com to obtain enrollment information.

