Citi Bike expansion coming uptown
Skip soul cycle; think service cycle.
The New York City Department of Transportation (DOT) has announced that Lyft, the operator of Citi Bike, will expand the bike-share service in the Bronx and Northern Manhattan.
Beginning on May 4, the expansion will include more than 100 new stations, including docks for health care workers at Harlem Hospital and Lincoln Hospital.
“As New York City continues its hard work to get through and emerge from the COVID-19 crisis, we are happy to be able to deliver some undeniably good news: Upper Manhattan and the Bronx will see new Citi Bike stations in the coming days, including docks outside two critical H&H institutions — Lincoln and Harlem Hospitals,” said DOT Commissioner Polly Trottenberg. “We thank Lyft for their commitment to building out the bike share network— and the local groups and residents in these neighborhoods who helped us select the best station locations.”
Other new stations will debut in the South Bronx and in Manhattan as high as 155th Street.
It marks the first time that Citi Bike has been available in the Bronx.
“The COVID-19 crisis has underlined the health disparities that the Bronx has fought against for so long,” said Senator José M. Serrano. “Access to bike sharing will not only help New Yorkers safely commute during the current pandemic, but improve our health and well-being and enhance our quality of life in the long-term. A truly successful bike share program must link the entire city, and this expansion is an important step toward ensuring transportation equity across all of our neighborhoods.”
The ongoing Citi Bike expansion efforts are intended to double the program’s current service area and triple the number of available bikes to 40,000 in the coming years.
New station locations were selected with input from NYC DOT’s Suggest-A-Station online portal as well as multiple in-person community workshops co-hosted last fall by NYC DOT, Citi Bike, Bronx Community Board 1, and Manhattan Community Boards 9, 10, and 11.
During the COVID-19 crisis, Citi Bike data has shown a significant increase in the popularity of stations outside hospitals, as commute patterns have shifted and hospital personnel turn to biking as an option that allows them to travel while practicing social-distancing.
“Many New Yorkers who need to complete essential trips are relying upon Citi Bike during this unprecedented moment, and we are proud to expand Citi Bike service to more neighborhoods in Upper Manhattan and the Bronx beginning next week,” said Caroline Samponaro, Head of Micrombolity and Transit Policy at Lyft. “Especially important will be the new Citi Bike stations outside Harlem Hospital and Lincoln Hospital, which will provide staff there with a new commute option as they serve the public on the frontlines during the COVID crisis.
Currently, health care providers, first responders, and transit workers are being provided with free Citi Bike memberships. New Yorkers who live in public housing or receive SNAP benefits can join Citi Bike for only $5 a month, as part of the Reduced Fare Bike Share Program, presented by Healthfirst.
“Citi Bike’s expansion into northern Manhattan can not come at a more crucial time as more and more New Yorkers turn to biking as a safe form of transportation,” said Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer. “I thank DOT and Lyft for their hard work in expanding bike share throughout Manhattan and look forward to its continued expansion further north in the coming months.”
“We welcome the expansion of Citi Bike to underserved communities in New York City, something that we have been calling on for years. I thank DOT and Citi Bike for their efforts in bringing this transportation alternative to Northern Manhattan and the South Bronx where it is much needed,” said Council Member Ydanis Rodríguez, Chairman of the Transportation Committee. “I hope that soon we will also be able to access Citi Bike around the Allen Pavilion Hospital, Bronx-Lebanon Hospital, and other outer-boroughs neighborhoods across the City. As we expand access to this initiative to all New Yorkers, I will continue advocating for the expansion of the Fair Fares program to also include Citi Bike as a discounted service.”
For more information, please visit citibikenyc.com.
Members of the first responder, healthcare, and transit workforce are being provided with free 30-day Citi Bike memberships. Eligible workers should email herobikes@lyft.com to obtain enrollment information.
There is a virtual town hall on April 29th; to register, please visit https://bit.ly/2YhQs9m.
La expansión de Citi Bike llegará al Alto
No es ‘Soul Cycle’; es el ciclo de servicio.
El Departamento de Transporte de la ciudad de Nueva York (DOT, por sus siglas en inglés) ha anunciado que Lyft, el operador de Citi Bike, ampliará el servicio de bicicletas compartidas en el Bronx y el norte de Manhattan.
A partir del 4 de mayo, la expansión incluirá más de 100 estaciones nuevas, incluidos muelles para trabajadores de la salud en el Hospital Harlem y el Hospital Lincoln.
“A medida que la ciudad de Nueva York continúa su arduo trabajo para salir y emerger de la crisis de COVID-19, estamos felices de poder ofrecer algunas noticias indudablemente buenas: el Alto Manhattan y el Bronx verán nuevas estaciones de Citi Bike en los próximos días, incluidos muelles afuera de dos instituciones críticas de salud y seguridad: los hospitales Lincoln y Harlem”, dijo la comisionada del DOT, Polly Trottenberg. “Agradecemos a Lyft por su compromiso para construir la red de bicicletas compartidas, y los grupos locales y residentes en estos vecindarios que nos ayudaron a seleccionar las mejores ubicaciones de estaciones”.
Otras estaciones nuevas debutarán en el sur del Bronx y en Manhattan hasta la calle 155.
Es la primera vez que Citi Bike está disponible en el Bronx.
“La crisis de COVID-19 ha subrayado las disparidades de salud contra las que el Bronx ha luchado durante tanto tiempo”, dijo el senador José M. Serrano. “El acceso al uso compartido de bicicletas no solo ayudará a los neoyorquinos a viajar de manera segura durante la pandemia actual, sino que también mejorará nuestra salud y bienestar y nuestra calidad de vida a largo plazo. Un programa de bicicletas compartidas verdaderamente exitoso debe vincular a toda la ciudad, y esta expansión es un paso importante para garantizar la equidad del transporte en todos nuestros vecindarios”.
Los esfuerzos de expansión en curso de Citi Bike buscan duplicar el área de servicio actual del programa y triplicar el número de bicicletas disponibles a 40,000 en los próximos años.
Se seleccionaron nuevas ubicaciones de estaciones con aportes del portal en línea Sugerir-Una-Estación al DOT de la NYC, así como múltiples talleres comunitarios en persona organizados el otoño pasado por NYC DOT, Citi Bike, Junta Comunitaria 1 del Bronx y Juntas Comunitarias 9, 10 y 11 de Manhattan.
Durante la crisis de COVID-19, los datos de Citi Bike han mostrado un aumento significativo en la popularidad de las estaciones afuera de los hospitales, ya que los patrones de desplazamiento han cambiado y el personal del hospital recurre a la bicicleta como una opción que les permite viajar mientras practican el distanciamiento social.
“Muchos neoyorquinos que necesitan completar viajes esenciales confían en Citi Bike durante este momento sin precedentes, y estamos orgullosos de expandir el servicio de Citi Bike a más vecindarios del Alto Manhattan y el Bronx a partir de la próxima semana”, dijo Caroline Samponaro, directora de Micrombolity y Política de tránsito en Lyft. “Especialmente importantes serán las nuevas estaciones de Citi Bike afuera del Hospital Harlem y el Hospital Lincoln, que proporcionarán al personal ahí una nueva opción de transporte mientras sirven al público en primera línea durante la crisis de COVID”.
Actualmente, los proveedores de atención médica, socorristas y los trabajadores de tránsito reciben membresías gratuitas de Citi Bike. Los neoyorquinos que viven en viviendas públicas o reciben beneficios de SNAP pueden unirse a Citi Bike por solo $5 dólares al mes, como parte del Programa de tarifa reducida para compartir bicicletas, presentado por Healthfirst.
“La expansión de Citi Bike en el norte de Manhattan no puede llegar en un momento más crucial ya que cada vez más neoyorquinos recurren al ciclismo como una forma segura de transporte”, dijo la presidenta del condado de Manhattan, Gale Brewer. “Agradezco a DOT y a Lyft por su ardua labor en expandir el uso compartido de bicicletas en todo Manhattan y esperamos su continua expansión hacia el norte en los próximos meses”.
“Damos la bienvenida a la expansión de Citi Bike a comunidades desatendidas en la ciudad de Nueva York, algo que hemos estado pidiendo durante años. Agradezco al DOT y a Citi Bike por sus esfuerzos para llevar esta alternativa de transporte al norte de Manhattan y al sur del Bronx, donde es muy necesaria”, dijo el concejal Ydanis Rodríguez, presidente del Comité de Transporte. “Espero que pronto también podamos tener acceso a Citi Bike alrededor del Hospital Allen Pavilion, del Hospital Bronx-Lebanon y en otros vecindarios de la ciudad. A medida que ampliamos el acceso a esta iniciativa a todos los neoyorquinos, continuaré abogando por la expansión del programa Tarifas Justas para incluir también a Citi Bike como un servicio con descuento”.
Para más información, por favor visite citibikenyc.com.
Los miembros de la fuerza laboral de socorristas, atención médica y transporte reciben membresías gratuitas de 30 días en Citi Bike. Los trabajadores elegibles deben enviar un correo electrónico herobikes@lyft.com para obtener información de inscripción.
Hay un ayuntamiento virtual el 29 de abril; para inscribirse, por favor visite https://bit.ly/2YhQs9m.