Chosen as Chancellor

He’s home.

The first Latinx to ever hold the post, Felix V. Matos Rodríguez, was appointed as City University of New York’s (CUNY) eighth Chancellor on Wednesday, Feb. 13th.

CUNY’s Board of Trustees voted unanimously to appoint the current President of Queens College to the post. Matos Rodríguez, 56, will assume his new role on May 1.

“This appointment is particularly special because CUNY is home,” said Matos Rodríguez in a statement.

“The appointment of Felix Matos Rodríguez as Chancellor marks the onset of a historic chapter in the narrative of this vital institution, one in which every member of the CUNY community should rejoice,” said William C. Thompson Jr., Chair of the CUNY Board of Trustees.

Thompson, who led the year-long search, said Matos Rodríguez has deep roots in CUNY. Before becoming President of Queens College in 2014, he also held the top spot at Eugenio Maria de Hostos Community College for five years.

He now heads one of the nation’s largest educational systems, where more than 75 percent of the students are Latinx, black or Asian.

“This would be an extraordinary opportunity for anyone who is passionate about the role CUNY plays in the lifeblood of the world’s greatest and most important city,” Matos Rodríguez said in a statement. “I am immensely proud to have risen through the University’s ranks and am deeply honored to now have the opportunity to lead an institution I love and treasure.” ‎

A native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, Matos Rodríguez is a respected Latin American scholar. He graduated cum laude from Yale University and received a Ph.D. in History from Columbia University. He has written numerous publications about the history of women in both Puerto Rico and New York.

He has also taught at Yale, Northeastern University, Boston College, Hunter College and the Universidad Interamericana de Puerto Rico, Recinto Metropolitano.