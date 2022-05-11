Chop Change
Recipe: Garlic and Thyme Brined Pork Chop
Lean pork chops benefit from brining, or being soaked in a flavorful saltwater solution, to ensure juicy results. For an easy weeknight dinner, simply brine the chops the night before. Then, when you get home the next day, you can have dinner on the table in a matter of minutes. Be sure to bring the brine to room temperature before adding the chops.
Source: Williams-Sonoma Test Kitchen
Ingredients:
For the brine:
- 1/4 cup (2 oz./60 g) kosher salt
- 1/4 cup (2 oz./60 g) sugar
- 4 garlic cloves, lightly crushed
- 8 black peppercorns
- 4 juniper berries
- 3 fresh thyme sprigs
- 1 bay leaf
- 2 cups (8 oz./250 g) ice cubes
- 2 bone-in center-cut pork chops, each about 1 inch (2.5 cm) thick
- Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 1 Tbs. extra-virgin olive oil
- 2 Tbs. unsalted butter
- 1 garlic clove, lightly crushed
- 1 fresh thyme sprig
Directions:
- To make the brine, in a saucepan over medium heat, combine 3 cups (24 fl. oz.) water, the salt, sugar, garlic, peppercorns, juniper berries, thyme and bay leaf and stir until the salt and sugar are dissolved. Pour the brine into a large bowl and add the ice cubes. Let the brine cool to room temperature.
- Add the pork chops to the brine. Cover and refrigerate for at least 2 hours and up to overnight.
- Preheat an oven to 400°F (200°C).
- Remove the pork chops from the brine and discard the brine. Pat the pork chops dry with paper towels and let sit at room temperature for 20 minutes.
- Season the pork chops with salt and pepper.
- In a large fry pan over medium-high heat, warm the olive oil. Add the pork chops and sear, turning once, until golden brown on both sides, about 3 minutes per side.
- Add the butter, garlic and thyme to the pan and heat until the butter is melted. Carefully tilt the pan so the butter pools at the edge of the pan and use a spoon to baste the chops.
- Transfer the pork chops to the oven and continue cooking until an instant-read thermometer inserted into the center of the chops registers 145°F (63°C), about 5 minutes more.
- Transfer the pork chops to a platter and let rest for 5 minutes before serving. Serves 2.
Poder de proteína
Receta: Chuleta de cerdo en salmuera con ajo y tomillo
Las chuletas magras de cerdo se benefician de la salmuera, o del remojo en una sabrosa solución de agua salada, para garantizar resultados jugosos. Para una cena fácil entre semana, simplemente ponga las chuletas en salmuera la noche anterior. Así, cuando llegue a casa al día siguiente, podrá tener la cena en la mesa en cuestión de minutos. Asegúrese de poner la salmuera a temperatura ambiente antes de añadir las chuletas.
Fuente: Williams-Sonoma Test Kitchen
Ingredientes:
Para la salmuera:
- 1/4 de taza (2 oz./60 g) de sal kosher
- 1/4 de taza (2 oz./60 g) de azúcar
- 4 dientes de ajo, ligeramente machacados
- 8 granos de pimienta negra
- 4 bayas de enebro
- 3 ramitas de tomillo fresco
- 1 hoja de laurel
- 2 tazas (8 oz./250 g) de cubitos de hielo
- 2 chuletas de cerdo con hueso, de unos 2.5 cm de grosor cada una
- Sal Kosher y pimienta negra recién molida
- 1 cucharada de aceite de oliva extra virgen
- 2 cucharadas de mantequilla sin sal
- 1 diente de ajo, ligeramente machacado
- 1 ramita de tomillo fresco
Instrucciones:
- Para hacer la salmuera, en una cacerola a fuego medio, combinar 3 tazas (24 onzas líquidas) de agua, la sal, el azúcar, el ajo, los granos de pimienta, las bayas de enebro, el tomillo y la hoja de laurel y remover hasta que la sal y el azúcar se disuelvan. Vierta la salmuera en un bol grande y añada los cubitos de hielo. Dejar que la salmuera se enfríe a temperatura ambiente.
- Añada las chuletas de cerdo a la salmuera. Tapar y refrigerar durante al menos 2 horas y hasta toda la noche.
- Precaliente un horno a 400°F (200°C).
- Retire las chuletas de cerdo de la salmuera y deseche la salmuera. Seque las chuletas de cerdo con toallas de papel y déjelas reposar a temperatura ambiente durante 20 minutos.
- Sazone las chuletas de cerdo con sal y pimienta.
- En una sartén grande a fuego medio-alto, caliente el aceite de oliva. Añada las chuletas de cerdo y séllelas, dándoles la vuelta una vez, hasta que se doren por ambos lados, unos 3 minutos por lado.
- Añada la mantequilla, el ajo y el tomillo a la sartén y caliente hasta que la mantequilla se derrita. Incline con cuidado la sartén para que la mantequilla se acumule en el borde de la sartén y utilice una cuchara para bañar las chuletas.
- Traslade las chuletas de cerdo al horno y continúe la cocción hasta que un termómetro de lectura instantánea insertado en el centro de las chuletas registre 145°F (63°C), unos 5 minutos más.
- Pase las chuletas de cerdo a una bandeja y déjelas reposar durante 5 minutos antes de servirlas. Rinde 2 porciones.