Recipe: Garlic and Thyme Brined Pork Chop

Lean protein made flavorful.

Lean pork chops benefit from brining, or being soaked in a flavorful saltwater solution, to ensure juicy results. For an easy weeknight dinner, simply brine the chops the night before. Then, when you get home the next day, you can have dinner on the table in a matter of minutes. Be sure to bring the brine to room temperature before adding the chops.

Source: Williams-Sonoma Test Kitchen

Juniper berries carry the taste and aroma of natural pine.

Ingredients:

For the brine:

1/4 cup (2 oz./60 g) kosher salt

1/4 cup (2 oz./60 g) sugar

4 garlic cloves, lightly crushed

8 black peppercorns

4 juniper berries

3 fresh thyme sprigs

1 bay leaf

2 cups (8 oz./250 g) ice cubes

2 bone-in center-cut pork chops, each about 1 inch (2.5 cm) thick Salt is a cornerstone element of the brine.

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 Tbs. extra-virgin olive oil

2 Tbs. unsalted butter

1 garlic clove, lightly crushed

1 fresh thyme sprig

Fresh thyme lends an herbaceous lift.

Directions: