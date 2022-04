“Choices, not mandates”

New Health Commissioner addresses public health challenges

By Gregg McQueen

“Science was evolving, information [was] evolving,” said NYC Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan of the challenges faced during the pandemic.

It was the “biggest public health threat in more than a century.”

During a recent roundtable discussion – his first with members of community media outlets – Dr. Ashwin Vasan, the city’s new Health Commissioner, addressed the impact of Covid-19 and the persistent and evolving challenges in public health.

At the City Hall event on April 6, Vasan thanked reporters for keeping non-English speaking communities informed throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

He noted the challenges of dealing with a new virus that the scientific community was still learning about, which often led to “shifting recommendations” from health officials.

“It’s never been more urgent to be open about mental health,” said Vasan.

“The challenge for us in public health, and the ongoing challenge, is to communicate decision-making and communicate some kind of certainty in a time of great uncertainty,” he added.

Reflecting on the recent increase in Covid cases in New York City, Vasan cautioned that the city’s risk level is expected to soon move from “low” to “medium,” fueled by the BA.2 subvariant of omicron.

He encouraged New Yorkers to follow Covid safety protocols such as wearing a mask indoors and social distancing.

“So many of the precautions we have come to know are still very relevant to us,” he said.

He acknowledged that some New Yorkers have accused the city of mixed messaging by ending some mask and vaccine mandates just before cases began to spike.

“It’s about choices, not about mandates,” he remarked. “Some mandates are still in place, and that’s the reason why we are educating New Yorkers about getting vaccinated and tested.”

For those who are infected with Covid-19, Vasan stressed the availability of new treatments. On January 31, the city launched a program to provide free oral antiviral pills to treat coronavirus.

The pills are available through same-day, at-home delivery to those who test positive for Covid-19.

“New Yorkers can call 212-COVID19 to get assessed and they will deliver the drugs the same day to your home,” he said.

Though the federal supply was scarce early on, the antiviral pills are increasingly more readily available for health clinics, large chain pharmacies, and even small community pharmacies, Vasan said.

Dr. Dave Chokshi was the former NYC Health Commissioner.

“The most recommended is an oral antiviral pill called Paxlovid,” Vasan said. “It reduces symptoms, reduces hospitalization and severe illness.”

“We encourage New Yorkers to start taking that, get assessed for it as soon as they feel symptoms and as soon as they test positive,” he added.

Vasan assumed the role of Health Commissioner in March, replacing Dr. Dave Chokshi, who guided the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene through the strains of the pandemic.

Previously, Vasan served as the head of Fountain House, a nonprofit assisting New Yorkers with mental health.

He told reporters that Covid-19 has taken a mental health toll on reporters that will be felt for years to come.

The roundtable was the first discussion held by Vasan with community media members.

“I know, especially coming from an immigrant background myself, how difficult it is in some cultures to talk about mental health,” said Vasan, who is of Indian-American heritage.

While he encouraged immigrant New Yorkers to take advantage of the city’s mental health resources, Vasan stressed that assistance could take on many forms.

“The way in which we deliver mental health care in our communities is not just through our health systems. It is through our community organizations. It is through each other, in peer-to-peer conversations,” he said. “It is about creating space to heal. Especially in immigrant communities, we need to create that space in our communities.”

For more, please visit nyc.gov/health or call 311.