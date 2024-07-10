Chill Challenge

Free ice water!

Any encounter with cold water is welcome these days. The need to beat the heat is prompting everyone to reach for personal fans, ice cream cones, frozen towels – anything to cool off.

Now you can add a good cause to good reason on Saturday, August 3rd.

Pat Quinn was diagnosed with the disease Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) at the age of 30. In the summer of 2014, Quinn, together with two other young men living with ALS, Anthony Senerchia and Pete Frates, founded the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge.

The forthright challenge – dump a bucket of ice-cold water over yourself – became a global phenomenon as more than 17 million people around the world participated in the challenge via social media. The event remains a catalyst to support research to identify a cure for the debilitating disease and raise awareness of the need for more research funding.

ALS, often referred to as “Lou Gehrig’s Disease”, is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord.

It is reported that an ALS patient dies in the U.S. every ninety minutes.

Though Quinn passed away in November 2020, the community has continued to raise awareness and find a cure for the approximately hundreds of thousands of Americans suffering from ALS. While the prognosis for ALS patients 80 years after Lou Gehrig was diagnosed remains the same, technology now exists to keep those living with ALS alive longer.

Leading the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge for another year is Quinn’s father, Patrick Quinn, Sr., who continues to pay tribute to his son and ensure his mission continues. Hosting a variety of fundraising events throughout the year, the nonprofit organization Quinn for the Win Find Your Smile Foundation (Quinn for the Win), continues to have significant impact at both local and national levels.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 5,000 individuals are newly diagnosed with ALS across the U.S. annually.

Quinn for the Win provides cash grants to local ALS patients and their families to offset expenses not covered by medical insurance, including wheelchair adjustments needed as patients’ physical limitations change as the disease progresses and home renovations to accommodate wheelchairs, as well as providing financial support for organizations that serve families of ALS patients. Quinn For the Win also supports sleep studies at St. John’s Riverside Hospital to help find solutions for sleep difficulties faced by ALS patients.

In the ten years since it was founded, ALS Ice Bucket Challenges have also helped to significantly increase awareness of this deadly disease globally. As one example, ten years ago only 80 multidisciplinary clinics for ALS were open around the country. Now, more than 240 are open nationally where ALS patients can see a pathologist and practitioners they need – all in one place.

And according to the ALS Association, more than $2 million has been invested into the development of a new drug, Relyvrio, that was recently approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to help slow down the effects of ALS. In the last six years, three ALS drugs have been approved by the FDA with several others in clinical trials. Also, approximately 130 research projects are being funded in twelve countries around the world.

“ALS ruins families. I’ve seen it,” said Patrick Quinn, Sr. in a statement. “My son built such a strong system of support and his Quinn for the Win – Find Your Smile Foundation is nothing short of remarkable. Pat laid the groundwork to find a cure, and now it’s our job to finish his mission to defeat ALS once and for all. I look forward to seeing everyone on August 3.”

“I’m so grateful for the continued support of Mayor Mike Spano, Empire City Casino by MGM Resorts, and community members from Yonkers and far beyond who continue to fight onwards toward a cure through keeping the ice bucket challenge going each and every year,” he added.

“Don’t Look Away”

At the 5th anniversary of the Ice Bucket Challenge, Pat Quinn spoke to a crowd gathered in Boston. Here are some of his words from that day.

Time is a funny thing. Everything can change in an instant, or nothing can change for decades. You never know what life will yield. It’s important to take every moment and live in a way that moves you, moves others. Make your time here purposeful and authentic.

I can’t believe five years has passed since the Ice Bucket Challenge broke down the barriers to a disease that people turned a blind eye to for centuries.[…]

Nobody knew the Ice Bucket Challenge would become a worldwide phenomenon, but we united as one because that is what it takes to change a disease like ALS. The Ice Bucket Challenge connected with a sweet left hook to the jaw of ALS and shook the disease up, but by no means is this fight over. We need to knock this disease out.

Once again, we need to challenge the world to rally behind our fight. When the Ice Bucket Challenge happened, I was walking, talking, eating, and even breathing on my own. You can see what ALS does. Don’t look away.

The disease has taken my ability to walk, taken my ability to talk; I now eat through a tube in my stomach; and I wear a mask to a breathing machine that literally keeps me alive. I would be dead without it, because that is what ALS wants. It’s going to attack until one of us loses.

But guess what: I’m not losing. I also don’t plan on just living. I plan on continuing to inspire the world to find their smile. Life is too amazing for me to let this disease get in the way. What makes one truly alive is not just living. It’s the way in which we live.

ALS is horrific, but there are warriors all over the world unwilling to accept it as a death sentence. Today, I’m here to let those patients and their families know we will never stop fighting for them. We will never stop fighting together. I will not leave this Earth until I know the next person diagnosed with ALS has a real plan to live with this disease, not just die from it.

I was diagnosed with ALS back in March 2013. It’s been an absolute battle to still be here today. You may find this hard to believe, but I wouldn’t trade my life for anything. I sit before you today happy, excited for the future, in love, cherishing my family and friends with no end in sight. ALS can knock me down as many times as it wants, but this stubborn Irish SOB will never stop getting up, and I know there are so many people out there thinking the same thing. United we can defeat ALS.

Thank you to everyone who participated in the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge and continues to support our fight.[…]

I am forever grateful to you all. Thank you.

Since 2015, Empire City Casino has hosted the annual challenge (with the exception of 2020 during the pandemic). The City of Yonkers donates buckets and the stage for the event and organizes online registration for participants. Empire City underwrites the cost of the event and donates the space, staffing, and over 1,300 pounds of ice.

“Through the ice bucket challenge that had its roots right here in Yonkers, we’ve seen ten years of inspiration, dedication and compassion in our community through the Quinn family,” said Taryn Duffy, Vice President of Public Affairs, Empire City Casino by MGM Resorts, in a statement. “Empire City is proud to support and honor the legacy of Pat Quinn and his family in the fight for awareness and the nonstop pursuit of a cure for ALS patients around the world.”

The 2024 Annual Ice Bucket Challenge will be held outdoors trackside, is free to participate, and attendees of all ages are welcome. Day-of, walk-up registration will also be available, but online advance registration is strongly encouraged to secure a space and bucket.

Festivities on Saturday, August 3rd will begin at 1:00 p.m. with the ice bucket dump scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Participants should pre-register online at YonkersNY.gov/IBC.

All ages are welcome for this free event.

The event will take place trackside at the Yonkers Raceway located at Empire City Casino by MGM Resorts in Westchester, New York.

For more information and to register, please visit www.empirecitycasino.com.