Chill Challenge
Free ice water!
Any encounter with cold water is welcome these days. The need to beat the heat is prompting everyone to reach for personal fans, ice cream cones, frozen towels – anything to cool off.
Now you can add a good cause to good reason on Saturday, August 3rd.
Pat Quinn was diagnosed with the disease Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) at the age of 30. In the summer of 2014, Quinn, together with two other young men living with ALS, Anthony Senerchia and Pete Frates, founded the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge.
The forthright challenge – dump a bucket of ice-cold water over yourself – became a global phenomenon as more than 17 million people around the world participated in the challenge via social media. The event remains a catalyst to support research to identify a cure for the debilitating disease and raise awareness of the need for more research funding.
ALS, often referred to as “Lou Gehrig’s Disease”, is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord.
It is reported that an ALS patient dies in the U.S. every ninety minutes.
Though Quinn passed away in November 2020, the community has continued to raise awareness and find a cure for the approximately hundreds of thousands of Americans suffering from ALS. While the prognosis for ALS patients 80 years after Lou Gehrig was diagnosed remains the same, technology now exists to keep those living with ALS alive longer.
Leading the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge for another year is Quinn’s father, Patrick Quinn, Sr., who continues to pay tribute to his son and ensure his mission continues. Hosting a variety of fundraising events throughout the year, the nonprofit organization Quinn for the Win Find Your Smile Foundation (Quinn for the Win), continues to have significant impact at both local and national levels.
According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 5,000 individuals are newly diagnosed with ALS across the U.S. annually.
Quinn for the Win provides cash grants to local ALS patients and their families to offset expenses not covered by medical insurance, including wheelchair adjustments needed as patients’ physical limitations change as the disease progresses and home renovations to accommodate wheelchairs, as well as providing financial support for organizations that serve families of ALS patients. Quinn For the Win also supports sleep studies at St. John’s Riverside Hospital to help find solutions for sleep difficulties faced by ALS patients.
In the ten years since it was founded, ALS Ice Bucket Challenges have also helped to significantly increase awareness of this deadly disease globally. As one example, ten years ago only 80 multidisciplinary clinics for ALS were open around the country. Now, more than 240 are open nationally where ALS patients can see a pathologist and practitioners they need – all in one place.
And according to the ALS Association, more than $2 million has been invested into the development of a new drug, Relyvrio, that was recently approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to help slow down the effects of ALS. In the last six years, three ALS drugs have been approved by the FDA with several others in clinical trials. Also, approximately 130 research projects are being funded in twelve countries around the world.
“ALS ruins families. I’ve seen it,” said Patrick Quinn, Sr. in a statement. “My son built such a strong system of support and his Quinn for the Win – Find Your Smile Foundation is nothing short of remarkable. Pat laid the groundwork to find a cure, and now it’s our job to finish his mission to defeat ALS once and for all. I look forward to seeing everyone on August 3.”
“I’m so grateful for the continued support of Mayor Mike Spano, Empire City Casino by MGM Resorts, and community members from Yonkers and far beyond who continue to fight onwards toward a cure through keeping the ice bucket challenge going each and every year,” he added.
“Don’t Look Away”
At the 5th anniversary of the Ice Bucket Challenge, Pat Quinn spoke to a crowd gathered in Boston. Here are some of his words from that day.
Time is a funny thing. Everything can change in an instant, or nothing can change for decades. You never know what life will yield. It’s important to take every moment and live in a way that moves you, moves others. Make your time here purposeful and authentic.
I can’t believe five years has passed since the Ice Bucket Challenge broke down the barriers to a disease that people turned a blind eye to for centuries.[…]
Nobody knew the Ice Bucket Challenge would become a worldwide phenomenon, but we united as one because that is what it takes to change a disease like ALS. The Ice Bucket Challenge connected with a sweet left hook to the jaw of ALS and shook the disease up, but by no means is this fight over. We need to knock this disease out.
Once again, we need to challenge the world to rally behind our fight. When the Ice Bucket Challenge happened, I was walking, talking, eating, and even breathing on my own. You can see what ALS does. Don’t look away.
The disease has taken my ability to walk, taken my ability to talk; I now eat through a tube in my stomach; and I wear a mask to a breathing machine that literally keeps me alive. I would be dead without it, because that is what ALS wants. It’s going to attack until one of us loses.
But guess what: I’m not losing. I also don’t plan on just living. I plan on continuing to inspire the world to find their smile. Life is too amazing for me to let this disease get in the way. What makes one truly alive is not just living. It’s the way in which we live.
ALS is horrific, but there are warriors all over the world unwilling to accept it as a death sentence. Today, I’m here to let those patients and their families know we will never stop fighting for them. We will never stop fighting together. I will not leave this Earth until I know the next person diagnosed with ALS has a real plan to live with this disease, not just die from it.
I was diagnosed with ALS back in March 2013. It’s been an absolute battle to still be here today. You may find this hard to believe, but I wouldn’t trade my life for anything. I sit before you today happy, excited for the future, in love, cherishing my family and friends with no end in sight. ALS can knock me down as many times as it wants, but this stubborn Irish SOB will never stop getting up, and I know there are so many people out there thinking the same thing. United we can defeat ALS.
Thank you to everyone who participated in the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge and continues to support our fight.[…]
I am forever grateful to you all. Thank you.
Since 2015, Empire City Casino has hosted the annual challenge (with the exception of 2020 during the pandemic). The City of Yonkers donates buckets and the stage for the event and organizes online registration for participants. Empire City underwrites the cost of the event and donates the space, staffing, and over 1,300 pounds of ice.
“Through the ice bucket challenge that had its roots right here in Yonkers, we’ve seen ten years of inspiration, dedication and compassion in our community through the Quinn family,” said Taryn Duffy, Vice President of Public Affairs, Empire City Casino by MGM Resorts, in a statement. “Empire City is proud to support and honor the legacy of Pat Quinn and his family in the fight for awareness and the nonstop pursuit of a cure for ALS patients around the world.”
The 2024 Annual Ice Bucket Challenge will be held outdoors trackside, is free to participate, and attendees of all ages are welcome. Day-of, walk-up registration will also be available, but online advance registration is strongly encouraged to secure a space and bucket.
Festivities on Saturday, August 3rd will begin at 1:00 p.m. with the ice bucket dump scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Participants should pre-register online at YonkersNY.gov/IBC.
All ages are welcome for this free event.
The event will take place trackside at the Yonkers Raceway located at Empire City Casino by MGM Resorts in Westchester, New York.
For more information and to register, please visit www.empirecitycasino.com.
Desafío helado
¡Agua fría gratis!
Cualquier encuentro con el agua fría es bienvenido estos días. La necesidad de combatir el calor hace que todo el mundo eche mano de ventiladores personales, helados, toallas frías… cualquier cosa para refrescarse.
Ahora puede añadir una buena causa a una buena razón el sábado 3 de agosto.
Pat Quinn fue diagnosticado con la enfermedad esclerosis lateral amiotrófica (ELA) a los 30 años. En el verano de 2014, Quinn, junto con otros dos jóvenes con ELA, Anthony Senerchia y Pete Frates, fundaron el Desafío del Cubo de Hielo.
El desafío -arrojarse un cubo de agua helada- se convirtió en un fenómeno mundial, ya que más de 17 millones de personas de todo el mundo participaron en el reto a través de las redes sociales. El evento sigue siendo un catalizador para apoyar la investigación con el fin de encontrar una cura para esta enfermedad debilitante y crear conciencia sobre la necesidad de más fondos para la investigación.
La ELA, a menudo conocida como “enfermedad de Lou Gehrig”, es una enfermedad neurodegenerativa progresiva que afecta a las células nerviosas del cerebro y la médula espinal.
Se calcula que en Estados Unidos muere un paciente de ELA cada noventa minutos.
Aunque Quinn falleció en noviembre de 2020, la comunidad ha seguido creando conciencia para encontrar una cura para los cientos de miles de estadounidenses que padecen ELA. Aunque el pronóstico para los pacientes de ELA 80 años después del diagnóstico de Lou Gehrig sigue siendo el mismo, ahora existe tecnología para mantener con vida durante más tiempo a quienes viven con ELA.
A la cabeza del Desafío del Cubo de Hielo de la ELA un año más está el padre de Quinn, Patrick Quinn, Sr., quien sigue rindiendo homenaje a su hijo y asegurándose de que su misión continúe. La organización sin fines de lucro Quinn for the Win Find Your Smile Foundation (en adelante Quinn for the Win), que organiza diversos eventos de recaudación de fondos a lo largo del año, sigue teniendo un impacto significativo tanto a nivel local como nacional.
Según el Centro para el Control y la Prevención de Enfermedades (CDC, por sus siglas en inglés), cada año son diagnosticados aproximadamente 5,000 nuevos casos de ELA en Estados Unidos.
Quinn for the Win otorga ayudas en efectivo a pacientes locales de ELA y a sus familias para cubrir los gastos no cubiertos por el seguro médico, como los ajustes que la silla de ruedas necesita por los cambios en las limitaciones físicas de los pacientes conforme avanza la enfermedad, y las renovaciones del hogar para acomodar las sillas de ruedas, además de proporcionar apoyo financiero a organizaciones que atienden a las familias de pacientes de ELA. Quinn For the Win también financia estudios del sueño en el Hospital St. John’s Riverside para ayudar a encontrar soluciones a los problemas de sueño de los pacientes de ELA.
En los diez años transcurridos desde su fundación, los Desafíos del Cubo de Hielo de la ELA también han contribuido a aumentar significativamente la conciencia sobre esta enfermedad mortal en todo el mundo. Por ejemplo, hace diez años sólo había 80 clínicas multidisciplinares de ELA en todo el país. Ahora hay más de 240 abiertas en todo el país, donde los pacientes de ELA pueden consultar al patólogo y a los médicos que necesiten, todo en un mismo lugar.
Y según la Asociación de ELA, se han invertido más de $2 millones de dólares en el desarrollo de un nuevo fármaco, Relyvrio, recientemente aprobado por la Administración de Alimentos y Medicamentos de los Estados Unidos para ayudar a ralentizar los efectos de la ELA. En los últimos seis años, la FDA ha aprobado tres fármacos contra la ELA y otros tantos están en fase de ensayo clínico. Además, se están financiando unos 130 proyectos de investigación en doce países de todo el mundo.
“La ELA arruina familias. Lo he visto”, afirmó Patrick Quinn, padre, en un comunicado. “Mi hijo construyó un sistema de apoyo tan fuerte y su Fundación Quinn for the Win – Find Your Smile es nada menos que notable. Pat sentó las bases para encontrar una cura, y ahora es nuestro trabajo terminar su misión para derrotar a la ELA de una vez por todas. Espero veros a todos el 3 de agosto”.
“Estoy muy agradecido por el apoyo constante del alcalde Mike Spano, de Empire City Casino by MGM Resorts y de los miembros de la comunidad de Yonkers y de otros lugares que siguen luchando para encontrar una cura manteniendo el reto del cubo de hielo todos los años”, añadió.
“No miren hacia otro lado”
En el 5º aniversario del Desafío del Cubo de Hielo, Pat Quinn habló ante una multitud reunida en Boston. Estas son algunas de sus palabras de ese día.
El tiempo es algo curioso. Todo puede cambiar en un instante, o nada puede cambiar durante décadas. Nunca se sabe lo que nos deparará la vida. Es importante aprovechar cada momento y vivir de una manera que nos conmueva, que conmueva a los demás. Hagan que su tiempo aquí tenga un propósito y sean auténticos.
No puedo creer que hayan pasado cinco años desde que el Desafío del Cubo de Hielo derribó las barreras de una enfermedad ante la que la gente cerró los ojos durante siglos. […]
Nadie sabía que el Desafío del Cubo de Hielo se convertiría en un fenómeno mundial, pero nos unimos porque eso es lo que hace falta para cambiar una enfermedad como la ELA. El Desafío del Cubo de Hielo conectó como un dulce gancho de izquierda a la mandíbula de la ELA y sacudió la enfermedad, pero de ninguna manera esta lucha ha terminado. Tenemos que noquear a esta enfermedad.
Una vez más, tenemos que desafiar al mundo para que se una a nuestra lucha. Cuando se produjo el Desafío del Cubo de Hielo, yo caminaba, hablaba, comía e incluso respiraba por mi cuenta. Pueden ver lo que hace la ELA. No miren hacia otro lado.
La enfermedad me ha quitado la capacidad de caminar, me ha quitado la capacidad de hablar; ahora como a través de un tubo en el estómago y llevo una mascarilla para respirar que literalmente me mantiene vivo. Estaría muerto sin ella, porque eso es lo que quiere la ELA. Va a atacar hasta que uno de los dos pierda.
Pero adivinen qué: yo no voy a perder. Tampoco pienso limitarme a vivir. Pienso seguir inspirando al mundo para que encuentre su sonrisa. La vida es demasiado increíble para mí como para dejar que esta enfermedad se interponga en mi camino. Lo que realmente nos hace estar vivos no es simplemente vivir: es la forma en que vivimos.
La ELA es horrible, pero hay guerreros en todo el mundo que no están dispuestos a aceptarla como una sentencia de muerte. Hoy estoy aquí para que esos pacientes y sus familias sepan que nunca dejaremos de luchar por ellos. Nunca dejaremos de luchar juntos. No dejaré este mundo hasta que sepa que la próxima persona diagnosticada de ELA tiene un plan real para vivir con esta enfermedad, y no sólo para morir a causa de ella.
Fui diagnosticado con ELA en marzo de 2013. Ha sido una auténtica batalla estar aquí hoy. Puede que les cueste creerlo, pero no cambiaría mi vida por nada. Hoy me siento ante ustedes feliz, ilusionado por el futuro, enamorado, disfrutando de mi familia y mis amigos sin un final a la vista. La ELA puede derribarme tantas veces como quiera, pero este testarudo hijo de puta irlandés nunca dejará de levantarse, y sé que hay mucha gente ahí fuera que piensa lo mismo. Unidos podemos vencer a la ELA.
Gracias a todos los que participaron en el Desafío del Cubo de Hielo de la ELA y siguen apoyando nuestra lucha. […]
Les estaré eternamente agradecido. Gracias a todos.
Desde 2015, Empire City Casino ha sido anfitrión del desafío anual (con la excepción de 2020, durante la pandemia). La ciudad de Yonkers dona los cubos y el escenario para el evento y organiza la inscripción en línea para los participantes. Empire City cubre el costo del evento y dona el espacio, el personal y más de 1,300 libras de hielo.
“A través del reto del cubo de hielo, que tiene sus raíces aquí mismo, en Yonkers, hemos visto diez años de inspiración, dedicación y compasión en nuestra comunidad a través de la familia Quinn”, dijo Taryn Duffy, vicepresidenta de Asuntos Públicos de Empire City Casino by MGM Resorts, en un comunicado. “Empire City se enorgullece de apoyar y honrar el legado de Pat Quinn y su familia en la lucha por la sensibilización y la búsqueda incesante de una cura para los pacientes de ELA en todo el mundo”.
El Desafío Anual del Cubo de Hielo 2024 se celebrará al aire libre junto a la pista, la participación es gratuita y los asistentes de todas las edades son bienvenidos. También se podrán hacer inscripciones sin cita previa, pero se recomienda encarecidamente la inscripción anticipada por Internet para asegurar un espacio y un cubo.
Las festividades del sábado 3 de agosto comenzarán a la 1:00 p.m. y el vertido de cubos de hielo está programado para las 2:00 p.m. Los participantes deben preinscribirse en línea en YonkersNY.gov/IBC.
Todas las edades son bienvenidas a este evento gratuito.
El evento tendrá lugar junto a la pista en el Yonkers Raceway, situado en el Empire City Casino by MGM Resorts de Westchester, Nueva York.
Para más información e inscripciones, visite www.empirecitycasino.com.