Charter penalized for buildout failure

They’re bombing on the buildout.

The state’s Public Service Commission (PSC) has ordered Charter Communications Inc., known to customers as Spectrum, to pay $2 million to the state treasury, after the company failed to meet its obligations to expand its network of cable, high-speed broadband and telephone services.

The PSC approved Charter’s merger with Time Warner Cable in January 2016.

To obtain merger approval, Charter agreed to a number of conditions from the PSC, including building out its network to pass an additional 145,000 underserved homes and businesses within four years, in equal phases of 36,250 premises per year.

In September 2017, the PSC approved a $13 million settlement agreement with Charter after the cable company failed to build out its cable network as required.

The PSC has expressed concern about Charter’s failure to adhere to the terms of the merger approval. In addition to assessing the $2 million penalty, the Commission ordered that Charter unequivocally accept the terms set forth in that approval order or face the risk of having the merger revoked.

“As a condition of our approval of Charter’s merger two years ago, we required Charter to make significant investments in its network,” said PSC Chair John B. Rhodes in a statement. “Our investigation shows that Charter failed to meet its obligations to expand the reach of its network to unserved and underserved customers at the required pace and that it failed to justify why it wasn’t able to meet its obligations. Furthermore, since the company has taken the unfortunate position of refusing to adhere to all conditions set forth in our initial decision two years ago, we now demand that the company unconditionally accept all of the conditions as the Commission unambiguously required in 2016, or run the risk of more severe consequences.”

In its order regarding Charter’s failure to meet its buildout obligations, the Commission rejected 18,363 addresses — including 12,467 in New York City and 4,096 in the cities of Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse, Schenectady, Albany, and Mt. Vernon — to which Charter claimed it expanded as part of its required buildout requirement. The Commission found that these addresses were already passed by Charter or another company providing high speed broadband, or that Charter was separately required to pass the addresses pursuant to state regulations and/or franchise agreements.

As a result, Charter must revise its overall plan for buildout of the 145,000 addresses, to remove the rejected addresses and file a revised buildout plan for going forward within 21 days.

Based on last year’s settlement agreement, Charter agreed to pay $1 million each time it failed to meet a six-month milestone, and an additional $1 million should the company fail to correct any miss in three months.

The $2 million the company was ordered to pay by PSC was due to missing a goal in December 2017 and failing to correct by March 2018, the Commission said.

As part of the $13 million settlement agreement, Charter developed a website (www.bldlkup.com) to inform homeowners and businesses whether their address is included in Charter’s broadband expansion plan.