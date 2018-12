Charter hit with record $174.2 million payout

It is the largest-ever consumer payout by an internet service provider.

State Attorney General Barbara D. Underwood announced a record $174.2 million consumer fraud settlement with Charter Communications, Inc. for defrauding internet subscribers.

Announced on December 18, the agreement settles a consumer fraud action alleging that the company, which operated initially as Time Warner Cable and later under Charter’s Spectrum brand name, denied customers the reliable and fast internet service it had promised.

The settlement includes direct restitution of $62.5 million for over 700,000 active subscribers, who will each receive between $75 and $150, as well as streaming services and premium channels at no charge for approximately 2.2 million active subscribers.

Additionally, Charter is required to implement a series of precedent-setting marketing and business reforms, including the requirement to describe internet speeds as “wired” and to substantiate them through regular speed testing. These reforms set the stage for major marketing and business reforms across the broadband industry.

Following the Attorney General’s investigation, Charter has also made substantial network enhancements to improve its internet service in New York.

“This settlement should serve as a wakeup call to any company serving New York consumers: fulfill your promises, or pay the price,” said Underwood. “Not only is this the largest-ever consumer payout by an internet service provider, returning tens of millions of dollars to New Yorkers who were ripped off and providing additional streaming and premium channels as restitution – but it also sets a new standard for how internet providers should fairly market their services.”

Charter is the largest internet service provider in the state, serving around 2.5 million customers.

In February 2017, then-Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman brought the lawsuit against Charter for allegedly conducting “a deliberate scheme to defraud and mislead” New York customers by promising internet speeds the company knew it could not deliver.

The suit alleged that consumers were receiving wired speeds up to 70 percent slower than promised, and Wi-Fi speeds up to 80 percent slower.

The complaint said that Spectrum Time Warner leased deficient cable modems to more than 900,000 subscribers in New York, as the units were incapable of delivering the advertised speeds.

It also alleged that company executives knew the hardware and network were incapable of achieving the speeds promised to subscribers but continued to make false representations about speed and reliability.

As part of the settlement, Charter will award a $75 refund to over 700,000 active subscribers who rented an inadequate modem or router or subscribed to a Time Warner Cable legacy plan of 100 Mbps or higher.

An additional $75 refund will be issued to approximately 150,000 subscribers who had an inadequate modem for 24 months or more.

Charter will notify subscribers of their eligibility for refunds and disburse them within 120 days, according to the Attorney General’s office.

Charter also will offer free streaming services to approximately 2.2 million active internet subscribers.

According to a press release from the Attorney General’s office, Charter has already disbursed over $6 million in refunds for inadequate modems to date, separate from today’s settlement. Because these subscribers received full compensation, they are ineligible for further payment.

“We are pleased to have reached a settlement with the Attorney General on the issue of certain Time Warner Cable advertising practices in New York prior to our merger, and to have put this litigation behind us,” said Charter spokesman John Bonomo in a statement. “Charter has made, and continues to make, substantial investments enhancing internet service across the state of New York since our 2016 merger, as acknowledged by the Attorney General in this settlement.”