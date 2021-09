Changes in school testing and quarantine protocols

New York City will update its Covid-19 testing and quarantine protocol for public schools, Mayor Bill de Blasio has announced.

Weekly random testing of students and staff will now be conducted.

“We will increase random Covid-19 testing in all K-12 schools from biweekly to weekly,” explained de Blasio.

Also, unvaccinated students will no longer be required to isolate at home if another child in their classroom tests positive for Covid-19.

“When there is a positive test in a classroom, the unvaccinated students in that classroom will not have to quarantine if they are masked and three feet distant. That will allow more kids to safely remain in the classroom,” said de Blasio.

The changes will take effect on September 27.

Under the previous policy, unvaccinated students were required to quarantine for 10 days if a classmate tested positive. Additionally, the Department of Education (DOE) was required to randomly test 10 percent of a school’s unvaccinated population every other week, rather than every week.

De Blasio cited data from the first week of public school classes as motivation for the change.

During the first week of school, there were 976 positive cases among students and staff, causing 771 full or partial classroom closures out of approximately 65,000 classrooms, the DOE said.

The new policy aligns with guidance from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which states that students sharing a classroom with a Covid-positive child can forgo quarantine if both the infected and exposed students “correctly and consistently wore well-fitting masks the entire time.”

According to the DOE, classmates of a Covid-positive student will still be notified that they are a close contact to a positive case, even if those classmates will not need to quarantine under the new policy.

The revamped protocol comes after an entire East Harlem school was closed down following a cluster of Covid cases among the staff.

City officials temporarily shut down P.S. 79, a District 75 school serving special needs children, after 19 cases were confirmed in the first week of school, which began on September 13.

All classes at P.S. 79 will remain virtual until September 28.

“We want to make sure going forward that we focus on health and safety first, but also match that with a desire to keep the maximum number of kids in school,” de Blasio said. “Yes, there’s a number of kids out of school right now. Again, our goal is to avoid that whenever possible so long as we can do it safely.”

Parents are asked to submit their testing consent using their NYCSA account at schoolsaccouny.nyc. They can also download the form at schools.nyc.gov/covidtesting.

For more, please visit schools.nyc.gov