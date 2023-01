“Change begins now”

Montefiore, Mount Sinai nurses ratify new contracts

By Gregg McQueen

Ratification gratification.

Nurses at Montefiore and Mount Sinai Hospital have voted to ratify new contract agreements reached after recent nurse strikes at the hospitals.

More than 98 percent of nurses at both hospitals voted in favor of the new three-year contracts, which guarantee improved staffing ratios and enforcement, boost nurse salaries, and protect healthcare benefits.

“With their historic victory, NYSNA members at Montefiore Bronx and Mount Sinai Hospital sparked a national movement to win wall-to-wall enforceable safe staffing ratios to make sure there are always enough nurses at the bedside of every patient at every hospital across the nation,” NYSNA President Nancy Hagans said in a statement. “Although it will take time for nurses and patients to fully implement this victory on the hospital floors, change begins now.”

On January 9, more than 7,000 nurses at Montefiore and Mount Sinai went on strike to protest staffing levels, remaining off the job for three days until tentative contract agreements were reached in the early morning hours of January 12.

During the strike, thousands of nurses gathered on picket lines outside of the hospitals, joined by elected officials and labor leaders.

The previous contracts expired at the end of December.

According to the New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA), the new contracts include “historic and precedent-setting” safe staffing enforcement, firm commitments to hire new nurses, and pay raises of up to 19 percent across the next three years.

“The three-year contract, which can now go into effect, puts patients first,” said Mount Sinai President David Reich, in a letter to hospital staff.

“We came to these bargaining sessions with great respect for our nurses and with proposals that reflect their priorities in terms of wages, benefits, safety, and staffing,” said Dr. Philip Ozuah, President and CEO of Montefiore Medicine. “We are pleased to offer a 19 percent wage increase, benefits that match or exceed those of our peer institutions, more than 170 new nursing positions and a generous plan to address recruitment and retention.”

Both hospitals agreed to financial penalties for failing to comply with safe staffing levels. In addition, Montefiore will enact nursing student partnerships to recruit local Bronx nurses to work at the hospital.

“The new staffing standards in our contracts must now go to the New York State Department of Health and will become the new staffing standards to be enforced by law, as well,” said Hagans. “These improved standards won’t just be on paper because nurses won concrete enforcement, including expedited arbitration and enhanced remedies, including potential financial penalties for the hospital if they fail to follow the staffing ratios.”

During recent contract agreements, nurses at BronxCare Health System, Flushing Hospital Medical Center, Maimonides Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian, Richmond University Medical Center, The Brooklyn Hospital Center, and Wyckoff Heights Medical Center also won better staffing standards and enforcement as well as higher wages.

With their contracts set to expire in early March, nurses at New York City Health+Hospitals held a march on January 18, calling for pay equity and improved staffing ratios at the city’s public hospitals.

Nurses said the pay disparity between private- and public-sector nurses is nearly $19,000 per year.

“Our public hospitals are the backbone of healthcare in NYC. We got this city through the pandemic, but we are always being asked to do more with less,” said Sonia Lawrence, NYSNA Director at Large and a Lincoln Hospital nurse. “I’m worried about the future, because it seems like we’ll have even less funding and less nurses to care for the most vulnerable New Yorkers, unless the city acts now.”

“Public sector nurses cannot wait months and months to settle a fair contract,” she said. “We will bleed too many nurses if the city waits to negotiate with us.”