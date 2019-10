Census count committees formed‎

It’s a lock for NOCC.

Mayor Bill de Blasio has announced the launch of New York City Neighborhood Organizing Census Committees (NOCCs), part of the NYC Census 2020’s Field Program. The NOCCs program will seek to recruit 2,500 volunteer “Census Ambassadors” citywide to engage in local census-related outreach, with the ultimate goal of significantly increasing New York City’s self-response rate in the 2020 Census.

“Successful campaigns come from the grassroots. That’s why we’re taking to the streets to ensure all New Yorkers get counted next year,” said de Blasio in a statement. “Everyone in this city has a role to play. We must encourage one another to fill out the census and ensure we get an accurate count.”

NOCC volunteers will primarily engage in four organizing tactics: teach-ins, phone banking, “text-banking,” and community canvassing.

The city will train volunteers via “Census 101” trainings on what the census is, its importance to New York City, and best practices for community organizing. Volunteers in the NOCCs program will also be provided with printed materials, talking points, and digital toolkits, and are expected to conduct census-related organizing activities in their neighborhoods.

Interested New Yorkers can sign up to volunteer and join their local NOCC by visiting NYC Census 2020’s website: nyc.gov/census.

Once a volunteer signs up, he or she will receive an e-mail within three business days informing them of upcoming Census 101 trainings, as well as providing them with information regarding census-related events across the city.

“Our team is leading a multi-pronged, campaign-style strategy in coordination with a broad range of stakeholders to proactively engage New Yorkers from all walks of life. We know that when our communities organize, there’s nothing that can stop us. That’s why we’re empowering everyday New Yorkers to act as trusted voices in their own communities and help organize their neighborhoods for a full 2020 count,” said NYC Census 2020 Director Julie Menin.

Under the NOCCs program, the city will be divided into 245 neighborhoods across all five boroughs. Each NOCC contains a group of census tracts, with neighborhood boundary lines will be drawn along the appropriate census tract boundaries.

New Yorkers will be able to see an average self-response rate for their neighborhood on NYC Census 2020’s website in real time, and compare that rate to the rate of self-response in 2010.

Given New York City’s overall low self-response rate in 2010 (62 percent, as compared to the national average of 76 percent), this comparison creates an incentive for neighborhoods to improve on their 2010 performance.

The U.S. Census Bureau is currently estimating that, due to a variety of factors, the city’s self-response rate may be even lower – 58 percent – in 2020. Another undercount could cost the State of New York up to two congressional seats, emphasizing the importance of a complete and accurate count of New York City.

NYC Census 2020 seeks to ensure a complete and accurate count of all New Yorkers. The program has four major components: a community-based New York City Complete Count Fund; “Get Out the Count” field campaign; multilingual, tailored messaging and marketing; and partnerships that leverage the power of the city’s workforce and major institutions, including libraries, hospitals, faith-based, cultural institutions, and higher educational institutions.

For more information or to volunteer to help with the Census, please visit nyc.gov/census‎.