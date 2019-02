Census Check: New questions emerge on privacy protections

By Sherry Mazzocchi

Critics of the U.S. Commerce Department said the decision to add a citizenship question to the 2020 Census violates an E-Government Act that requires a Privacy Impact Assessment (PIA).

Electronic Privacy Information Center (EPIC) said that while the Census Bureau does take several measures to protect privacy, the addition of a citizenship question seems to have happened outside of normal means.

“It seems to be a very aggressive effort by the agency to put a question on the census that is not fully vetted,” said John Davisson, a lawyer at EPIC who specializes in litigation and Freedom of Information Act cases.

For the past 20 years, EPIC has been a government watchdog. A Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit, it closely follows consumer privacy, civil liberties and technology issues. EPIC filed an injunction in November, alleging the Commerce Department is required to perform a privacy assessment before it undertakes a new collection of personal data.

When Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross announced a citizenship question would be added to the census because purportedly the Department of Justice (DOJ) requested the information to enforce the Voting Rights Act, it immediately raised concerns. When further investigation found that the DOJ was not the genesis for adding the question, reasons for adding it became even more suspect.

“The justification put forward by the Census Bureau is not the real reason for it,” said Davisson.

But how, exactly, would this information be transferred to the DOJ? “Upfront, the Census Bureau is already saying we are going to transfer this information to the Department of Justice for their use in law enforcement activity, which is inconsistent as far as EPIC is concerned with the statistical purpose of the Census,” said Davisson.

A census was deemed so important that the founding fathers put it in Article 1, Section 2 of the U.S. Constitution. Its purpose is to count everyone living in the U.S., regardless of citizenship. The population statistics are used to calculate representation at federal, state and local levels, and to apportion federal funding to the tune of $700 billion annually.

Many state and local governments, as well as civil liberty groups, say the addition of a citizenship question will result in a massive undercount, mainly because people who are undocumented will not respond. Especially if they think their data will be sent to the DOJ.

“The Bureau indicated that it could transfer bulk citizenship status information to other federal agencies for criminal law enforcement purposes. They did not specify what those were, and the document itself is very vague, and that’s actually the core of our lawsuit– trying to force the agency to do a more detailed, specific and fulsome analysis about what it means to collect this personal data,” Davisson said.

Title 13 prohibits the Census Bureau from sharing personalized data with anyone—including other government agencies. “As far as we understand, it is illegal for the Bureau to transfer this data, but at the same time the Bureau reserves the right to do that,” said Davisson. “It’s a point of concern and it’s the heart of our lawsuit to figure out what exactly the Bureau will do with this data.”

Even if the Bureau transmits non-personalized data to the DOJ at the voting block level, without identifying names or addresses, it may still be possible to extrapolate personal data from the bulk information.

In 2000, Professor Latanya Sweeney conducted a study at Carnegie Mellon University. Using 1990 U.S. Census data, she was able to uniquely identify people using publicly available information.

With hospital data sets obtained from the National Association of Health Data Organizations and voter registration lists, Sweeney was able to find key data points—zip code, birth date, race and gender—that overlap and link identities.

“It’s a major point of concern,” said Davisson. “So unless the Bureau is undertaking a very thorough analysis of how privacy might be violated by that transfer of data, the possibility remains that the Department of Justice could work backward and try to identify specific people and citizenship.”

On Fri., Feb. 8th, the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia tossed out EPIC’s injunction. It claimed that the Commerce Department did not violate the law by announcing its decision to add the question before conducting a PIA.

“That is not to say negative policy consequences cannot ever result if an agency drags its feet in performing its PIA obligations,” Judge Dabney L. Friedrich wrote. “But publishing a PIA shortly before commencing a new collection of information does not make the PIA “useless” as EPIC claims.”

In a statement, EPIC said it intends to press forward with the Census case.