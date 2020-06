Census as “civil rights” issue

By Gregg McQueen

The COVID-19 pandemic and national protests regarding police brutality underscore the importance of completing this year’s Census, said the city’s Census Director.

“In this very painful time in our city and our country, the Census is really a civil rights issue,” remarked NYC Census 2020 Director Julie Menin. “Making sure that no one is invisible, making sure that no one doesn’t get the rights they deserve is our critical mission — especially making sure that communities that have traditionally been underserved and undercounted are getting all the resources and political power that they deserve.”

The 2020 Census will determine how over $650 billion in federal funds will be allocated every year to the 50 states every year.

“Literally, it’s a national competition. We’re fighting for our fair share of federal funding,” said Menin, who spoke at a virtual roundtable on June 3 hosted by the Center for Community Media (CCM) at the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY.

The pandemic forced the city to change the approach for Census outreach, as 300 pop-up Census sites had been planned for public libraries, houses of worship and community-based organizations.

“Now we have to do it all virtually,” Menin said.

Menin suggested that New York’s low response rate in the 2010 Census – which was 14 percent behind the national average – had an impact on the city’s ability to handle the pandemic.

“If more New Yorkers would have filled the Census out in 2010, we would have more funding right now for health care or hospitals,” she said.

So far, New York’s response rate for the 2020 Census is 51 percent, compared to a national average of 60.5 percent.

Menin considers the smaller gap between the response rates of New York and the rest of the nation overall this time to be “a bright spot.”

“Our growth in the Census is outpacing the nation in recent weeks. Since May 12, the country’s average response rate grew by 1.8 percent, while New York City’s grew by 3.2 percent,” she said. “We are continuing to close that gap.”

With a low response rate in areas hit hard by COVID-19, the city plans to focus attention on boosting participation in communities such as North Corona, Cypress Hills and Borough Park.

Several neighborhoods are performing well on the 2020 Census, including Co-op City (67 percent response rate) and Parkchester (61.5 percent) in the Bronx.

Field Director Kathleen Daniel said that NYC Census 2020 has over 8,000 volunteers that are focused on socially distant outreach.

“We’ve doubled down on other tactics,” Daniel said, including the issuance of 5.6 million text messages. “Since March 12, our team has called half a million people through phone banks.”

Census outreach will also be performed via virtual town halls and webinars.

In addition, NYC Census 2020 has partnered with dozens of city agencies to incorporate Census messaging into their everyday work.

The DEP has inserted Census literature into water bills, NYCHA has done the same for rent rolls and DSS is reminding all SNAP and cash assistance clients to complete the Census.

“We’re thinking about all the ways that New Yorkers are receiving services right now, and trying to use that to connect them to Census info and in some cases, even fill it out,” said Amit S. Bagga, Deputy Director of NYC Census 2020.

To reach more than 1 million New Yorkers with limited English proficiency, the city has created 15 different language groups on apps like WeChat, Viber and WhatsApp.

“This is really important during times when in-person contact is virtually impossible,” said Bagga.

Menin said that NYC Census 2020 is still battling a misconception within immigrant communities that a question about citizenship appears on this year’s Census. Despite a victorious legal battle to strike the citizenship question from the survey, there was still some damage done.

“There are many people who mistakenly believe that the citizenship question is still on the Census,” she said. “Getting that message across is incredibly important.”

For more information on the Census, please visit nyc.gov/census.