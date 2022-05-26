Cause to CONNECT

Launch of new mental health treatment pilot

By Gregg McQueen

The city has unveiled a new model of mental health treatment.

It’s a second pandemic.

Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan is concerned that New Yorkers are doing battle with a new concern – a mental health crisis, exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“And it is indeed a crisis,” he said. “I have previously even referred to this as the second pandemic because of its scale and the widespread nature, especially in places hardest hit by Covid-19.”

In response, the city has unveiled a new model of mental health treatment, designed to provide holistic care while bridging gaps in the mental health care system.

Developed by the NYC Health Department in collaboration with the Mayor’s Office of Community Mental Health, the initiative is dubbed Continuous Engagement between Community and Clinic Treatment (CONNECT).

Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan.

The pilot program will offer community-focused treatment at a series of clinics, as the city has identified nine clinic sites in high-need areas throughout the Bronx, Manhattan, and Brooklyn.

Certain neighborhoods are bearing the brunt of mental health strains, Vasan said.

“Like Covid-19 itself, the effects have not been felt equally,” he stated.

The nine clinics are expected to serve up to 900 people. Among the locations are sites in the Bronx and East Harlem:

Bailey House, Park Avenue Clinic, 1751 Park Avenue, New York, NY

Sun River Health, 1543-1545 Inwood Avenue, Bronx, NY

Sun River, The HUB, 459 East 149th Street, Bronx, NY

PostGraduate Center for Mental Health, Bronx Recovery Support Center, 1775 Grand Concourse, Bronx, NY

Each clinic will have a full-time community liaison on staff that will establish an ongoing relationship between the clinic and its community to identify behavioral health priorities and solutions.

Solutions will include providing walk-in services throughout the day, facilitating referrals and access for justice-involved people, and immediate admission to the clinic for people stepping down from more intensive treatment services.

“[This] is about hope. It’s about the vision of a collective and comprehensive set of solutions to face these challenges,” said Deputy Mayor of Health and Human Services Anne Williams-Isom.

Vasan cited Health Department surveys conducted in the last year indicated that 1 in 5 New Yorkers reported symptoms of depression. More than half of youth aged 18 to 24 reported symptoms of either anxiety or depression.

“Over the last decades, suicides among 10- to 24-year-olds had risen by 30 percent,” Vasan said. “The reality is the mental health crisis is not new, but has just gotten worse.”

He noted that three groups are at highest need for mental health services – youth, especially those of color; people with severe mental health issues such as schizophrenia and bipolar disorder; and people experiencing substance addictions.

“Recovery-oriented mental health systems rooted in community and connections save lives and prevent crises,” said Vasan. “They are, frankly, a public health no-brainer.”

Prior to becoming Health Commissioner, Vasan served as the head of Fountain House, a nonprofit assisting New Yorkers with mental illness.

He said that investments in mental health programs can reduce hospitalizations and homelessness in the city, and also improve educational and employment achievements.

According to the Health Department, the CONNECT is one of a variety of mental health initiatives led by the city and not meant as a replacement for Thrive NYC, the much-maligned program spearheaded by former New York City First Lady Chirlane McCray. One of the offshoots of ThriveNYC, a free counseling service known as NYC Well, is still active and providing services via text, phone, or online chat.

“New Yorkers struggling with their mental health deserve compassion and support — which is exactly what CONNECT provides,” said Mayor Eric Adams. “The city is constantly innovating to provide the best possible care for New Yorkers who need it the most and CONNECT will center communities in care and bridge gaps, making sure that more New Yorkers will get the help that they need and don’t fall between the cracks of the system.”

For more, please call 311.