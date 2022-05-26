Cause to CONNECT
La razón de CONNECT
Launch of new mental health treatment pilot
Lanzamiento de un nuevo programa piloto de la salud mental
Cause to CONNECT
Launch of new mental health treatment pilot
By Gregg McQueen
It’s a second pandemic.
Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan is concerned that New Yorkers are doing battle with a new concern – a mental health crisis, exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic.
“And it is indeed a crisis,” he said. “I have previously even referred to this as the second pandemic because of its scale and the widespread nature, especially in places hardest hit by Covid-19.”
In response, the city has unveiled a new model of mental health treatment, designed to provide holistic care while bridging gaps in the mental health care system.
Developed by the NYC Health Department in collaboration with the Mayor’s Office of Community Mental Health, the initiative is dubbed Continuous Engagement between Community and Clinic Treatment (CONNECT).
The pilot program will offer community-focused treatment at a series of clinics, as the city has identified nine clinic sites in high-need areas throughout the Bronx, Manhattan, and Brooklyn.
Certain neighborhoods are bearing the brunt of mental health strains, Vasan said.
“Like Covid-19 itself, the effects have not been felt equally,” he stated.
The nine clinics are expected to serve up to 900 people. Among the locations are sites in the Bronx and East Harlem:
- Bailey House, Park Avenue Clinic, 1751 Park Avenue, New York, NY
- Sun River Health, 1543-1545 Inwood Avenue, Bronx, NY
- Sun River, The HUB, 459 East 149th Street, Bronx, NY
- PostGraduate Center for Mental Health, Bronx Recovery Support Center, 1775 Grand Concourse, Bronx, NY
Each clinic will have a full-time community liaison on staff that will establish an ongoing relationship between the clinic and its community to identify behavioral health priorities and solutions.
Solutions will include providing walk-in services throughout the day, facilitating referrals and access for justice-involved people, and immediate admission to the clinic for people stepping down from more intensive treatment services.
“[This] is about hope. It’s about the vision of a collective and comprehensive set of solutions to face these challenges,” said Deputy Mayor of Health and Human Services Anne Williams-Isom.
Vasan cited Health Department surveys conducted in the last year indicated that 1 in 5 New Yorkers reported symptoms of depression. More than half of youth aged 18 to 24 reported symptoms of either anxiety or depression.
“Over the last decades, suicides among 10- to 24-year-olds had risen by 30 percent,” Vasan said. “The reality is the mental health crisis is not new, but has just gotten worse.”
He noted that three groups are at highest need for mental health services – youth, especially those of color; people with severe mental health issues such as schizophrenia and bipolar disorder; and people experiencing substance addictions.
“Recovery-oriented mental health systems rooted in community and connections save lives and prevent crises,” said Vasan. “They are, frankly, a public health no-brainer.”
Prior to becoming Health Commissioner, Vasan served as the head of Fountain House, a nonprofit assisting New Yorkers with mental illness.
He said that investments in mental health programs can reduce hospitalizations and homelessness in the city, and also improve educational and employment achievements.
According to the Health Department, the CONNECT is one of a variety of mental health initiatives led by the city and not meant as a replacement for Thrive NYC, the much-maligned program spearheaded by former New York City First Lady Chirlane McCray. One of the offshoots of ThriveNYC, a free counseling service known as NYC Well, is still active and providing services via text, phone, or online chat.
“New Yorkers struggling with their mental health deserve compassion and support — which is exactly what CONNECT provides,” said Mayor Eric Adams. “The city is constantly innovating to provide the best possible care for New Yorkers who need it the most and CONNECT will center communities in care and bridge gaps, making sure that more New Yorkers will get the help that they need and don’t fall between the cracks of the system.”
For more, please call 311.
La razón de CONNECT
Lanzamiento de un nuevo programa piloto de la salud mental
Por Gregg McQueen
Es una segunda pandemia.
El Dr. Ashwin Vasan, comisionado de Salud, está preocupado porque los neoyorquinos están luchando contra una nueva preocupación: una crisis de salud mental, exacerbada por la pandemia de Covid-19.
“Y es realmente una crisis”, dijo. “Incluso me he referido a esto como la segunda pandemia por su escala y su naturaleza generalizada, especialmente en los lugares más afectados por la Covid-19”.
Como respuesta, la ciudad ha presentado un nuevo modelo de tratamiento de la salud mental, diseñado para proporcionar una atención holística mientras se cubren las lagunas del sistema de atención a la salud mental.
Desarrollada por el Departamento de Salud de la ciudad de Nueva York en colaboración con la Oficina del alcalde para la Salud Mental de la Comunidad, la iniciativa se denomina Compromiso Continuo entre la Comunidad y el Tratamiento Clínico (CONNECT, por sus siglas en inglés).
El programa piloto ofrecerá tratamiento orientado a la comunidad en una serie de clínicas, ya que la ciudad ha identificado nueve lugares en zonas de alta necesidad en todo el Bronx, Manhattan y Brooklyn.
Según Vasan, algunos barrios son los más afectados por las tensiones en materia de salud mental.
“Al igual que la Covid-19, los efectos no se han sentido por igual”, afirmó.
Se espera que las nueve clínicas atiendan a un máximo de 900 personas. Entre las ubicaciones se encuentran sitios en East Harlem y el Bronx:
- Bailey House, Clínica Park Avenue, No. 1751 de Park Avenue, Nueva York, NY
- Salud Sun River, No. 1543-1545 avenida Inwood, el Bronx, NY
- Sun River, The HUB, No. 459 de la calle 149 este, el Bronx, NY
- Centro de Posgrado para la Salud Mental, Centro de Apoyo a la Recuperación del Bronx, No. 1775 de Grand Concourse, el Bronx, NY
Cada clínica contará con un enlace comunitario a tiempo completo que establecerá una relación continua entre la clínica y su comunidad para identificar las prioridades y soluciones en materia de salud mental.
Las soluciones incluirán la prestación de servicios sin cita previa durante todo el día, facilitar las derivaciones y el acceso a las personas involucradas con la justicia, y la admisión inmediata a la clínica de las personas que abandonan tratamientos más intensivos.
“Se trata de tener esperanza. Se trata de la visión de un conjunto de soluciones colectivas y globales para afrontar estos retos”, dijo la vicealcaldesa de Salud y Servicios Humanos, Anne Williams-Isom.
Vasan citó las encuestas del Departamento de Salud realizadas en el último año, que indican que 1 de cada 5 neoyorquinos declara tener síntomas de depresión. Más de la mitad de los jóvenes de entre 18 y 24 años declararon tener síntomas de ansiedad o depresión.
“En las últimas décadas, los suicidios entre los jóvenes de 10 a 24 años han aumentado un 30%”, explicó Vasan. “La realidad es que la crisis de salud mental no es nueva, sino que acaba de empeorar”.
Señaló que hay tres grupos con mayor necesidad de servicios de salud mental: los jóvenes, especialmente los de color; las personas con problemas graves de salud mental, como la esquizofrenia y el trastorno bipolar; y las personas con adicciones a sustancias.
“Los sistemas de salud mental orientados a la recuperación y arraigados en la comunidad y las conexiones, salvan vidas y previenen crisis”, dijo Vasan. “Son, francamente, una obviedad para la salud pública”.
Antes de convertirse en comisionado de Salud, Vasan fue director de Fountain House, una organización sin fines de lucro que ayuda a los neoyorquinos con enfermedades mentales.
Afirmó que las inversiones en programas de salud mental pueden reducir las hospitalizaciones y el número de personas sin hogar en la ciudad, y también mejorar los logros educativos y laborales.
Según el Departamento de Salud, el programa CONNECT es una de las diversas iniciativas de salud mental impulsadas por la ciudad y no pretende sustituir a Thrive NYC, el denostado programa encabezado por la ex primera dama de Nueva York, Chirlane McCray. Una de las ramificaciones de ThriveNYC, un servicio de asesoramiento gratuito conocido como NYC Well, sigue activo y ofrece servicios a través de mensajes de texto, teléfono o chat en línea.
“Los neoyorquinos con problemas de salud mental merecen compasión y apoyo, que es exactamente lo que ofrece CONNECT”, dijo el alcalde Eric Adams. “La ciudad está constantemente innovando para proporcionar la mejor atención posible a los neoyorquinos que más lo necesitan y CONNECT se centrará en la atención a las comunidades y cerrará las brechas, asegurándose de que más neoyorquinos obtengan la ayuda que necesitan y no caigan entre las grietas del sistema”.
Para más información, por favor llame al 311.