Castro ends White House bid

Julian Castro has dropped out of the 2020 presidential race.

The Texas Democrat, who served in President Barack Obama’s cabinet as Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), was the only Latino presidential candidate in the 2020 race.

Castro announced he was ending his campaign in a video posted to his Twitter account on Thursday.

“I’m so proud of the campaign we’ve run together. We’ve shaped the conversation on so many important issues in this race, stood up for the most vulnerable people and given a voice to those who are often forgotten,” Castro said.

“But with only a month until the Iowa Caucuses, and given the circumstances of this campaign season, I’ve determined that it simply isn’t our time, so today it’s with a heavy heart and with profound gratitude that I will suspend my campaign for president,” he added.

Castro launched his campaign in January in his hometown of San Antonio, where he also served as mayor before joining Obama’s cabinet.

His twin brother Joaquin, who is a Congressman for Texas’ 20th District, served as campaign chair.

“When my grandmother got here almost a hundred years ago, I’m sure she never could have imagined that just two generations later, one of her grandsons would be serving as a member of the United States Congress and the other would be standing with you here today to say these words: I am a candidate for President of the United States of America,” Castro said when he launched his campaign, during which he touted highly progressive ideas.

Nonetheless, in a crowded field studded with billionaires, lesser financial resources and weak poll numbers ultimately ended Castro’s presidential chances. He failed to qualify for Democratic debates in November and December.

During a campaign appearance in Harlem in April 2019, Castro was asked if he would approve legislation providing reparations for African Americans should he become president. Speaking at Rev. Al Sharpton’s National Action Network, Castro said that reparations for slavery were overdue.

“There are many things we need to do in this country that have been a long time in coming, and one of those is to move forward with reparations,” said Castro. “If under our Constitution we compensate people for taking their property, why wouldn’t we compensate people who were considered property?”