Casals named new Culture Commissioner

Glad for Gonzalo.

Gonzalo Casals has been appointed as the new Commissioner of the Department of Cultural Affairs (DCLA), Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Wednesday.

Currently the Director of the Leslie-Lohman Museum in Manhattan, Casals will lead the city’s efforts to foster a more diverse, equitable, and inclusive cultural sector, de Blasio said. Casals is also charged with stewarding the largest local funder of arts and culture in the United States.

“Art and culture should enrich the lives of all New Yorkers – not just a select few. From his work at the Leslie-Lohman Museum to El Museo del Barrio, Gonzalo understands how to uplift the experiences of New Yorkers from all five boroughs,” said de Blasio. “As Commissioner, he will continue to ensure New York’s vibrant culture is accessible and meaningful to all.”

Born in Argentina, Casals previously served as Vice President of Programs and Community Engagement at Friends of the High Line, and also held various roles at El Museo del Barrio in East Harlem over a tenure of seven years.

“I came to New York City nearly 20 years ago, drawn by the opportunity to be a part of the world’s greatest cultural community, one as diverse and vibrant as nowhere else,” said Casals. “Since then, my admiration and respect for the people who drive this incredible cultural sector has only grown. I’ve seen firsthand how New York City’s cultural sector so profoundly shapes the lives of residents in every neighborhood. Art and culture don’t just contribute to New York’s communities – it is the foundation of so many of our communities, and so central to what makes our city great. I thank Mayor de Blasio and Deputy Mayor Vicki Been for giving me this extraordinary opportunity to continue the work of building a more equitable, vibrant, and inclusive cultural sector for all New Yorkers.”

Casals was part of the team of cultural experts who led public engagement for CreateNYC, New York City’s first comprehensive cultural plan. He was also a member of the New York City Mayoral Advisory Commission on City Art, Monuments, and Markers, which developed guidelines on how the city should address controversial monuments.

A Queens resident, Casals has held teaching positions at the University of the City Of New York (CUNY), New York University, and Yale University.

“New York City’s cultural scene is unparalleled. Arts and culture are a key part of our economy and help make up the fabric of the five boroughs,” said Council Speaker Corey Johnson. “Leading DCLA is a big job and I am thrilled that Gonzalo Casals will be our new commissioner. He has done a fantastic job at several cultural gems in our city and I look forward to working with him in his new role.”