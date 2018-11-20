Story by Sherry Mazzocchi Inwood residents were shocked and saddened when Carrot Top announced that its doors would close at the end of the year. The longtime Inwood bakery and eatery has not had gas for more than a year, which reduced business by 40 percent, according to a sign posted in the eatery’s window this past Mon., Nov. 19th. Carrot Top first opened the 5025 Broadway location in 1969. They quickly stole the neighborhood’s hearts (and stomachs) with their delicious cakes, carrot muffins, mango rugelach and other divine desserts. According to store employee Pedro Prudencio the management company, Ventura Land Corp., regularly promised that the gas problem would be fixed. “They said they would fix it in one month, two months, six months. It’s a year already, and still they don’t know when. We can’t afford to stay longer.” He noted that the street outside of the store was recently named after the founder, Renee Mancino who died in November of 2014 of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. “Two losses—her and now the store,” he said. Prudencio, who has worked at the store for 11 years, said that the Inwood employees would re-locate to the larger Washington Heights location at 3931 Broadway. Customer William Xucla said he barely remembers a time when Carrot Top wasn’t in the neighborhood. He was surprised to find they were closing due to a lack of gas. “Is that even legal?” he asked. Xucla said he’s been eating their danishes for more than 40 years, “Even though I’ve become a pre-diabetic, I still risk it because it’s so wonderful. They use very good butter. “He added that he hope they re-open somewhere else in the area. “They’ve done very well here.” Matte Gordon, a resident at 5025 Broadway, said that tenants have been in the same boat. “We’ve been in a similar plight where we’ve had no cooking gas as well. It’s just starting to be restored. “ Gordon said that the building’s infrastructure was old. The management company originally ripped out the meters, but then ConEdison had to redo all of the gas lines. “They’ve been breaking down walls in apartments. They’ve just started doing the work about a month ago,” she said. Tenants were given electric burners for cooking. “It took a while,” she said. “I personally requested it and asked if they would reimburse us. They said no because it was a fire hazard.” After management realized it would be a long time without gas, they reversed that decision. “They posted a notice in the elevator saying, ‘We will be providing Black and Decker double burners for you to borrow.’ Somebody put a big question mark and wrote: No fire hazard? And to borrow?’” Gordon added that the rent-stabilized building is well-maintained. “It’s a great building otherwise.” When The Manhattan Times called Ventura Land Corp. requesting a comment, the person who answered the phone only said “No,” and promptly hung up. Por Sherry Mazzocchi Los residentes de Inwood se sorprendieron y se entristecieron cuando Carrot Top anunció que sus puertas se cerrarían a fin de año. La panadería y restaurante de Inwood de mucho tiempo no ha tenido gas durante más de un año, lo que redujo el negocio en un 40 por ciento, según un letrero en la ventana del restaurante. Carrot Top abrió por primera vez la ubicación de del No. 5025 de Broadway en 1969. Se robaron rápidamente los corazones (y los estómagos) del vecindario con sus deliciosos pasteles, magdalenas de zanahoria, rugelach de mango y otros postres divinos. De acuerdo con Pedro Prudencio, empleado de la tienda, la compañía de administración Ventura Land Corp., regularmente prometió que el problema del gas se solucionaría. “Dijeron que lo arreglarían en un mes, dos meses, seis meses. Ya ha pasado un año y todavía no saben cuándo. No podemos permitirnos quedarnos más tiempo”. Señaló que la calle afuera de la tienda fue nombrada recientemente en honor a la fundadora, Renee Mancino, quien murió en noviembre de 2014 de una herida de bala auto infligida. “Dos pérdidas, ella y ahora la tienda”, dijo. Prudencio -quien ha trabajado en la tienda durante 11 años- dijo que los empleados de Inwood serán reubicados en el sitio más grande de Washington Heights en el No. 3931 de Broadway. El cliente William Xucla dijo que apenas recuerda un momento en el que Carrot Top no estaba en el vecindario. Se sorprendió al descubrir que estaban cerrando debido a la falta de gas. “¿Eso es legal?”, preguntó. Xucla comentó que ha estado comiendo sus bollos daneses durante más de 40 años. “Aunque me he convertido en un pre-diabético, me arriesgo porque son maravillosos. Usan muy buena mantequilla”. Añadió que espera que vuelvan a abrir en algún otro lugar en el área. “Lo han hecho muy bien aquí”. Matte Gordon, residente del No. 5025 de Broadway, dijo que los inquilinos han estado en el mismo barco. “Hemos estado en una situación similar en la que tampoco hemos tenido gas para cocinar. Está empezando a ser restablecido”. Gordon dijo que la infraestructura del edificio es vieja. La compañía de administración originalmente arrancó los medidores, pero luego Con Edison tuvo que rehacer todas las líneas de gas. “Han estado derribando paredes en apartamentos. Acaban de empezar a hacer el trabajo hace aproximadamente un mes”, dijo. Los inquilinos recibieron hornillas eléctricas para cocinar. “Tomó un tiempo”, dijo. “La solicité personalmente y les pregunté si nos reembolsarían. Dijeron que no porque era un peligro de incendio”. Después de que la administración se dio cuenta de que pasaríamos mucho tiempo sin gas, revirtieron esa decisión. “Publicaron un aviso en el elevador diciendo: les proporcionaremos en préstamo hornillas dobles Black & Decker’. Alguien puso un gran signo de interrogación y escribió: ¿No hay peligro de incendio? ¿Y en préstamo?’”. Gordon agregó que el edificio de renta estabilizada tiene buen mantenimiento. “Por lo demás, es un gran edificio”. Cuando The Manhattan Times llamó a Ventura Land Corp. solicitando un comentario, la persona que contestó el teléfono sólo dijo “No”, y rápidamente colgó.
Carrot Top to close
Carrot Top cerrará
Story by Sherry Mazzocchi
Inwood residents were shocked and saddened when Carrot Top announced that its doors would close at the end of the year. The longtime Inwood bakery and eatery has not had gas for more than a year, which reduced business by 40 percent, according to a sign posted in the eatery’s window this past Mon., Nov. 19th.
Carrot Top first opened the 5025 Broadway location in 1969. They quickly stole the neighborhood’s hearts (and stomachs) with their delicious cakes, carrot muffins, mango rugelach and other divine desserts.
According to store employee Pedro Prudencio the management company, Ventura Land Corp., regularly promised that the gas problem would be fixed. “They said they would fix it in one month, two months, six months. It’s a year already, and still they don’t know when. We can’t afford to stay longer.”
He noted that the street outside of the store was recently named after the founder, Renee Mancino who died in November of 2014 of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. “Two losses—her and now the store,” he said.
Prudencio, who has worked at the store for 11 years, said that the Inwood employees would re-locate to the larger Washington Heights location at 3931 Broadway.
Customer William Xucla said he barely remembers a time when Carrot Top wasn’t in the neighborhood. He was surprised to find they were closing due to a lack of gas. “Is that even legal?” he asked.
Xucla said he’s been eating their danishes for more than 40 years, “Even though I’ve become a pre-diabetic, I still risk it because it’s so wonderful. They use very good butter. “He added that he hope they re-open somewhere else in the area. “They’ve done very well here.”
Matte Gordon, a resident at 5025 Broadway, said that tenants have been in the same boat. “We’ve been in a similar plight where we’ve had no cooking gas as well. It’s just starting to be restored. “
Gordon said that the building’s infrastructure was old. The management company originally ripped out the meters, but then ConEdison had to redo all of the gas lines. “They’ve been breaking down walls in apartments. They’ve just started doing the work about a month ago,” she said.
Tenants were given electric burners for cooking. “It took a while,” she said. “I personally requested it and asked if they would reimburse us. They said no because it was a fire hazard.” After management realized it would be a long time without gas, they reversed that decision. “They posted a notice in the elevator saying, ‘We will be providing Black and Decker double burners for you to borrow.’ Somebody put a big question mark and wrote: No fire hazard? And to borrow?’”
Gordon added that the rent-stabilized building is well-maintained. “It’s a great building otherwise.”
When The Manhattan Times called Ventura Land Corp. requesting a comment, the person who answered the phone only said “No,” and promptly hung up.
Por Sherry Mazzocchi
Los residentes de Inwood se sorprendieron y se entristecieron cuando Carrot Top anunció que sus puertas se cerrarían a fin de año. La panadería y restaurante de Inwood de mucho tiempo no ha tenido gas durante más de un año, lo que redujo el negocio en un 40 por ciento, según un letrero en la ventana del restaurante.
Carrot Top abrió por primera vez la ubicación de del No. 5025 de Broadway en 1969. Se robaron rápidamente los corazones (y los estómagos) del vecindario con sus deliciosos pasteles, magdalenas de zanahoria, rugelach de mango y otros postres divinos.
De acuerdo con Pedro Prudencio, empleado de la tienda, la compañía de administración Ventura Land Corp., regularmente prometió que el problema del gas se solucionaría. “Dijeron que lo arreglarían en un mes, dos meses, seis meses. Ya ha pasado un año y todavía no saben cuándo. No podemos permitirnos quedarnos más tiempo”.
Señaló que la calle afuera de la tienda fue nombrada recientemente en honor a la fundadora, Renee Mancino, quien murió en noviembre de 2014 de una herida de bala auto infligida. “Dos pérdidas, ella y ahora la tienda”, dijo.
Prudencio -quien ha trabajado en la tienda durante 11 años- dijo que los empleados de Inwood serán reubicados en el sitio más grande de Washington Heights en el No. 3931 de Broadway.
El cliente William Xucla dijo que apenas recuerda un momento en el que Carrot Top no estaba en el vecindario. Se sorprendió al descubrir que estaban cerrando debido a la falta de gas. “¿Eso es legal?”, preguntó.
Xucla comentó que ha estado comiendo sus bollos daneses durante más de 40 años. “Aunque me he convertido en un pre-diabético, me arriesgo porque son maravillosos. Usan muy buena mantequilla”. Añadió que espera que vuelvan a abrir en algún otro lugar en el área. “Lo han hecho muy bien aquí”.
Matte Gordon, residente del No. 5025 de Broadway, dijo que los inquilinos han estado en el mismo barco. “Hemos estado en una situación similar en la que tampoco hemos tenido gas para cocinar. Está empezando a ser restablecido”.
Gordon dijo que la infraestructura del edificio es vieja. La compañía de administración originalmente arrancó los medidores, pero luego Con Edison tuvo que rehacer todas las líneas de gas. “Han estado derribando paredes en apartamentos. Acaban de empezar a hacer el trabajo hace aproximadamente un mes”, dijo.
Los inquilinos recibieron hornillas eléctricas para cocinar. “Tomó un tiempo”, dijo. “La solicité personalmente y les pregunté si nos reembolsarían. Dijeron que no porque era un peligro de incendio”. Después de que la administración se dio cuenta de que pasaríamos mucho tiempo sin gas, revirtieron esa decisión. “Publicaron un aviso en el elevador diciendo: les proporcionaremos en préstamo hornillas dobles Black & Decker’. Alguien puso un gran signo de interrogación y escribió: ¿No hay peligro de incendio? ¿Y en préstamo?’”.
Gordon agregó que el edificio de renta estabilizada tiene buen mantenimiento. “Por lo demás, es un gran edificio”.
Cuando The Manhattan Times llamó a Ventura Land Corp. solicitando un comentario, la persona que contestó el teléfono sólo dijo “No”, y rápidamente colgó.