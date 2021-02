Carranza voices concern on state education funding

Deeply troubling.

New York City School Chancellor Richard Carranza said proposed state budget cuts for education were just that.

Speaking at a January 28 virtual hearing hosted by the New York State legislature on the Fiscal Year 2022 Executive Budget proposal, Carranza said current budget recommendations by Governor Andrew Cuomo could have strong negative consequences for New York City’s schools and “fall significantly short at a time when our students need supports the most.”

Cuomo’s proposal for education funding is heavily reliant on federal stimulus funding and based on the presumption that the state will receive $6 billion in federal aid.

The latest executive budget proposal would reduce state school aid to New York City by $800 million, abandon $180 million in cash owed to the NYC Department of Education (DOE) and slash $70 million in charter school reimbursements, Carranza said.

He expressed disappointment that Cuomo’s plan had much of the federal aid being used to compensate for other education reductions instead of getting allocated to local school districts.

Carranza said that federal stimulus money should be supplementing state funding, not covering for it.

“If balancing the state’s budget on the backs of our children and classrooms, many of whom are also the students in need of the greatest support across New York State, if that is the agenda of the executive proposal, then that is an agenda I cannot and will not support,” Carranza said.

Lindsey Oates, the DOE’s Chief Financial Officer, said the agency has encountered significant costs to reopen school buildings, with the agency spending over $500 million on remote learning devices, personal protective equipment and additional staffing to support hybrid learning.

“And those expenses are to date. This number is going to grow throughout this year,” she said.

Oates pointed out that the Governor’s current proposal has the stimulus money earmarked for the Fiscal Year 2022 budget.

“[This] means that we wouldn’t benefit from that funding in this current year where we are spending significant amounts of money reopening our schools,” she said.

Carranza also expressed concern that lack of funding would hurt the ability to bring new teachers to the DOE.

“There are cuts to our very pipeline programs that we use to hire teachers,” Carranza said. “We shouldn’t be cutting, we should be adding to the pipeline.”

State budget negotiations will take place in the state legislature during March, with the final spending plan due on April 1.

With Democrats now holding a supermajority in the State Senate, it should provide the legislature with more sway in upcoming budget discussions, Senator Robert Jackson suggested.

”People are saying now that we have a supermajority, we should be able to do anything we want to do,” Jackson remarked. “[I will] be laser focused on making sure education is very critical this year as far as the budget is concerned.”

For more information the FY 2022 budget, please visit on.ny.gov/36vNoKc.