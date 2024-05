Carey Gabay Fellowship Applications Open

Legal program honors late community activist and attorney

“Rare, unique, assiduous.”

Born in the Bronx in 1972, Carey Watson Gabay was an early student of politics and civic engagement. Long before he earned a full undergraduate scholarship to Harvard University, the budding political scholar studied Jimmy Carter and Ronald Reagan during their presidential debates and took long form notes in his composition books while growing up in Co-op City.

His family and friends described him as an extraordinary young man – “rare, unique, assiduous.” Gabay continued his studies at Harvard, where he earned his law degree. Upon returning to New York, he worked as corporate finance attorney, as a community activist and as a public servant in state government. He served in his last post as First Deputy Counsel at the Empire State Development Corporation, New York’s chief economic development agency.

Gabay was struck in the head by a stray bullet on September 7th, 2015, a victim of senseless gun violence. He died on September 15th.

Gabay was 43.

A legal Fellowship program was established by Governor Andrew Cuomo in October 2015 in honor of Gabay’s legacy and his commitment to public service – in addition to academic scholarships and an eponymously named foundation.

The Carey Gabay Fellowship is a paid two-year legal program that appoints an attorney every two years to a placement in the Governor’s office. The selected Fellow works directly with the Counsel to the Governor and their staff on issues such as violence prevention, economic equality, and community development — policy-making areas championed by Gabay throughout his career.

“Carey Gabay was tragically taken from us too soon, leaving a hole in the hearts of his family, his colleagues and truly all New Yorkers,” said Governor Kathy Hochul. “Through this Fellowship, we are honoring his legacy by seeking attorneys who have a passion for making a positive difference for New Yorkers in need.”

Applications for the Fellowship program are now open.

“A great man once said that a life is not important except in the impact it has on other lives. Carey Gabay must have lived several lives for his legacy continues on in the impact he has on countless New Yorkers,” said New York State Department of Civil Service Commissioner Timothy R. Hogues. “I encourage all attorneys who have a zest for public service and uplifting those around them to apply for this Fellowship and join the ranks of public servants.”

The selected Fellow will serve from September 2024 to September 2026 and will earn a salary of $85,000 per year in addition to a benefits package. The Fellow will also participate in an educational program along with participants in the Empire State Fellows program throughout the first year of their Fellowship, including bi-weekly evening classes at the Rockefeller Institute of Government, among other career development sessions.

The successful applicant should be a bar-admitted attorney who mirrors Gabay’s affinity for public service as keenly as they embody his kindness and integrity.

Fordham Law graduate Shaquan Huntt was named the Carey Gabay Fellow in 2021.

“I grew up in the South Bronx raised by a single mother of six children. I know firsthand the hardships economically disadvantaged communities can face,” said Huntt during an interview about the Fellowship with newsletter Fordham Law News. “An opportunity like this helps me grow in greatness, as I learn how to better serve and love others—especially people trapped in environments that are most disadvantaged and impoverished.”

The selected candidate must submit to a background investigation conducted by the New York State Police and the NYS Center for Recruitment and Public Service. Fellowship appointment is contingent upon this background check.

Applications will be accepted through May 15. More information on the program and instructions on how to apply are available at https://t.ly/WYmpO.

For more on the Carey Gabay Foundation and the community empowerment efforts undertaken by his family including his widow Trenelle Gabay, visit www.careygabayfoundation.org.